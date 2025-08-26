House Committee Demands Epstein ‘Birthday Book’ From Late Sex Offender’s Estate

Topline
The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s estate Monday, requesting it turn over a list of documents including a “birthday book” that allegedly contains a letter from President Donald Trump, according to a Wall Street Journal story the president is suing the news outlet over.
The subpoena was filed Monday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Key Facts
The subpoena is signed by committee chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and demands a “leather bound book” compiled by Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell for the disgraced financier’s 50th birthday.
It also demands the estate turn over the last will and testament of Epstein, all disclosure agreements executed by Epstein between 1990 and 2010 and “any document or record that could be reasonably construed to be a potential list of clients involved in sex, sex acts, or sex trafficking facilitated by” Epstein.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/08/25/house-committee-subpoenas-jeffrey-epsteins-estate-for-birthday-book-allegedly-containing-trump-letter/