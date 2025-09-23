House Lawmakers Call on SEC to Fast-Track Crypto 401(k) Access

Nine House Financial Services Committee members urged the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday to implement President Donald Trump’s Aug. 7 executive order. The order could allow Americans to invest in cryptocurrencies through 401(k) plans. The coalition, led by Committee Chairman French Hill and Subcommittee on Capital Markets Chair Ann Wagner, highlighted the order’s potential to open alternative assets previously restricted to high-net-worth investors. SEC Urged to Provide Regulatory Guidance In their letter to SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, the representatives called for rapid coordination between the SEC and the Department of Labor (DOL) to update rules for participant-directed defined-contribution plans. If fully implemented, this initiative could directly affect approximately 90 million US retirement savers. “Every American preparing for retirement should have access to funds that include investments in alternative assets when plan fiduciaries determine such options are appropriate,” the letter stated. Separately, the lawmakers also highlighted bipartisan legislation advancing in the 119th Congress that seeks to modernize the definition of “accredited investor,” a longstanding hurdle preventing ordinary Americans from accessing broader private markets and digital assets. This point is distinct from the 401(k) crypto access initiative but reinforces the overall push for expanded investment opportunities. 401K Stickiness Could Greatly Impact Crypto Analysts estimate that even modest allocations to cryptocurrencies within 401(k) plans could generate significant investment flows. A 0.1% default allocation across just 10% of plans would represent over $1 billion in potential crypto exposure, with broader adoption scenarios possibly reaching tens of billions of dollars. Particularly, the inherent stickiness of 401(k) investments strongly influences participant investment behavior and potential crypto allocations. A 2025 Vanguard report shows that 84% of US plan participants rely on target-date funds, with contributions rising from 46% in 2015 to 64% today. Notably, only 1% of these investors made any trades in 2024, illustrating how default allocations—including those in target-date funds—affect investor actions. If the SEC acts promptly, the order could redefine retirement planning in the US, letting participants align long-term portfolios with emerging asset classes. Next steps include SEC guidance, regulatory revisions, and product filings before plan committees can adjust investment policies. Meanwhile, Market observers caution that meaningful changes to retirement plan structures may not occur immediately. Some forecasts suggest substantive adjustments could be delayed until 2026 or later. Nine House Financial Services Committee members urged the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday to implement President Donald Trump’s Aug. 7 executive order. The order could allow Americans to invest in cryptocurrencies through 401(k) plans. The coalition, led by Committee Chairman French Hill and Subcommittee on Capital Markets Chair Ann Wagner, highlighted the order’s potential to open alternative assets previously restricted to high-net-worth investors. SEC Urged to Provide Regulatory Guidance In their letter to SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, the representatives called for rapid coordination between the SEC and the Department of Labor (DOL) to update rules for participant-directed defined-contribution plans. If fully implemented, this initiative could directly affect approximately 90 million US retirement savers. “Every American preparing for retirement should have access to funds that include investments in alternative assets when plan fiduciaries determine such options are appropriate,” the letter stated. Separately, the lawmakers also highlighted bipartisan legislation advancing in the 119th Congress that seeks to modernize the definition of “accredited investor,” a longstanding hurdle preventing ordinary Americans from accessing broader private markets and digital assets. This point is distinct from the 401(k) crypto access initiative but reinforces the overall push for expanded investment opportunities. 401K Stickiness Could Greatly Impact Crypto Analysts estimate that even modest allocations to cryptocurrencies within 401(k) plans could generate significant investment flows. A 0.1% default allocation across just 10% of plans would represent over $1 billion in potential crypto exposure, with broader adoption scenarios possibly reaching tens of billions of dollars. Particularly, the inherent stickiness of 401(k) investments strongly influences participant investment behavior and potential crypto allocations. A 2025 Vanguard report shows that 84% of US plan participants rely on target-date funds, with contributions rising from 46% in 2015 to 64% today. Notably, only 1% of these investors made any trades in 2024, illustrating how default allocations—including those in target-date funds—affect investor actions. If the SEC acts promptly, the order could redefine retirement planning in the US, letting participants align long-term portfolios with emerging asset classes. Next steps include SEC guidance, regulatory revisions, and product filings before plan committees can adjust investment policies. Meanwhile, Market observers caution that meaningful changes to retirement plan structures may not occur immediately. Some forecasts suggest substantive adjustments could be delayed until 2026 or later.