House of Doge and CleanCore Unleash Official Dogecoin Treasury, Backed by 21Shares

TLDR

  • Dogecoin Treasury launches with $175M boost from CleanCore and House of Doge.
  • DOGE gets institutional backing as $175M Treasury kicks off with 80+ firms.
  • CleanCore adopts DOGE in bold $175M move to reshape treasury strategy.
  • DOGE goes pro: $175M Treasury aims to anchor crypto in corporate finance.
  • Dogecoin gets serious: CleanCore leads $175M Treasury for institutional use.

House of Doge and CleanCore Solutions have taken a bold step by launching the official Dogecoin Treasury. The $175 million Dogecoin Treasury began with a private placement sale of 175,000,420 pre-funded warrants priced at $1 each. The offering aims to establish Dogecoin as a primary treasury reserve asset, anchoring a foundation-backed institutional strategy.

The newly formed Dogecoin Treasury brings together over 80 institutional and crypto-native participants, including recognized firms such as Pantera, GSR, FalconX, MOZAYYX and others. CleanCore, trading on NYSE American under the ticker ZONE, led the transaction in partnership with the House of Doge.

The Dogecoin Treasury is designed to become the core vehicle for driving commercial use and institutional confidence. The placement was structured as a PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity), a format that aligns with broader capital market strategies. With the proceeds, the treasury will acquire Dogecoin and integrate it into CleanCore’s financial operations.

Leadership Structure and Strategic Backing

Alex Spiro, Elon Musk’s personal legal advisor, has assumed the role of Chairman of the Board for the new Dogecoin Treasury. Timothy Stebbing, CTO at House of Doge and a director at the Dogecoin Foundation, joins the board to oversee strategy. Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge, becomes CleanCore’s Chief Investment Officer, aligning the teams operationally.

21Shares will support treasury governance alongside House of Doge. The Dogecoin Treasury will focus on providing legitimacy and compliance for institutions entering the DOGE ecosystem. The board members bring cross-sector experience, connecting legal, corporate, and blockchain sectors.

CleanCore’s CEO Clayton Adams emphasized the company’s role in redefining treasury management with a cryptocurrency-led reserve strategy. This appointment strengthens leadership accountability as the Dogecoin Treasury becomes a central asset vehicle. Strategic guidance from industry veterans reflects a long-term vision beyond Dogecoin’s meme-based roots.

Dogecoin Utility and Institutional Strategy Expansion

The Dogecoin Treasury represents a new push to embed DOGE into institutional finance and public company models. The transaction enables CleanCore to adopt Dogecoin as its core treasury asset, enhancing liquidity and utility. Funds will also support working capital and operational growth.

This move positions Dogecoin as a legitimate digital asset with commercial use cases, including payments and tokenization. Further developments are underway to explore staking-like rewards and yield options for treasury holdings. These utilities aim to accelerate adoption and stimulate participation across financial platforms.

The Dogecoin Treasury forms part of a larger mission to shift DOGE from a community-driven token to an institutional-grade currency. Through this effort, the House of Doge and CleanCore intend to prove how DOGE can function within mainstream financial systems. The structure offers a scalable model that may influence similar crypto-led corporate treasuries in the future.

 

