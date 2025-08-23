House Republicans push anti-CBDC provision in defense spending bill

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/23 00:21
EPNS
PUSH$0.03943+3.89%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.020569+14.21%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04328+11.00%

House Republicans have included an anti-CBDC provision in the National Defense Authorization Act for the next financial year. The measure seeks to ban the Federal Reserve from testing, developing, or implementing any central bank digital currencies.

According to the amendment in bill H.R. 3838, CBDCs that are open, permissionless, and private will be exempted from the provision. Dollar-denominated currencies that maintain the privacy protections of United States coins and physical currency will also be excluded from the amendment.

Anti-CBDC provision codifies with Trump’s order against CBDCs

The defense bill is seen as national security legislation that must pass the Senate since it determines how the military will be funded and how it will spend its budget. Republicans caused a stalemate of over nine hours in the House after refusing to move the three crypto bills forward unless a CBDC provision was guaranteed to pass. 

As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, those bills include the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act, the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act, and the Acti-CBDC Surveillance State Act. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise assured the House that the CBDC measure would be included in the defense spending legislation.

Emmer said the legislation aims to prevent unelected bureaucrats from creating a financial surveillance tool that could disrupt the lives of U.S. citizens. He also acknowledged that the bill codifies U.S. President Donald Trump’s Executive Order to prevent the development of a CBDC.

The White House championed the legislation, saying that it protects the financial privacy and constitutional liberties of every American. The report identifies the Anti-CBDC State Act as a testament that the U.S.doesn’t allow political manipulation and government surveillance in its financial systems.

Nanak Nihal Khalsa, co-founder of Holonym, referred to CBDCs as programmable money controlled by the state. He believes that the U.S.’s stance on CBDCs opens up space to build alternatives that are open, permissionless, and actually preserve privacy.

Emmer makes an effort to introduce Anti-CBDC legislation

The U.S. official had tried to introduce a CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act in the last Congress in 2023. The bill failed to pass through to the Senate, but he reintroduced it, targeting the Fed’s digital currency efforts. Emmer’s similar flagship legislation passed Congress in July 2025 and is awaiting approval from the Senate.

Senator Ted Cruz also introduced the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act in March in an attempt to block the Fed from issuing CBDCs. Senator Kevin Cramer argued that a dollar-backed digital currency has the potential for financial monitoring and surveillance and could turn the central bank into a retail bank. Senator Thom Tillis also reiterated Cramer’s remarks, adding that the bill would ensure Americans’ financial privacy.

Emmer’s bill comes at a time when 135 countries are already exploring digital versions of their currency, with more than half in advanced stages of development.. According to the Atlantic Council, only 35 countries were experimenting with CBDCs in 2020, showing the growing interest in currency-backed digital assets for countries.

Despite the House passing the CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act, there has been a surge in opposition from critics, citing government overreach, surveillance, and disruption to the banking industry. The American Bankers Association (ABA) believes the legislation would fundamentally change the relationship between U.S. citizens and the Fed. 

The firm also argued that the bill could disrupt credit extension in banks, worsen economic and liquidity crises, and impede the transmission of sound monetary policy. ABA’s president and CEO, Rob Nichols, urged the Senate to pass the companion anti-CBDC bill introduced by Cruz for a safer economy.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Fed chair's dovish pivot sends crypto markets flying, with Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin leading the altcoin rally.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006425+11.44%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:29
Partager
Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and Japan’s financial giant SBI Holdings will launch the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin in Japan by early 2026, tapping into the country’s newly updated digital asset regulations.  As per the official announcement, the rollout will take place through SBI VC Trade, the group’s licensed crypto exchange, with the goal of improving the reliability and convenience of stablecoin use in Japan. Japan’s stablecoin framework, established under amendments to the Payment Services Act effective June 2023, requires that only licensed entities can issue or distribute fiat-backed stablecoins. This regulatory structure aims to ensure compliance, bank-grade oversight, and transparency in theContinue reading on DailyCoin.
VinuChain
VC$0.00399-2.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0714-1.24%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04327+10.97%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:20
Partager
Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702

Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702

The post Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A single phishing attack drained nearly $1 million worth of tokens from a crypto investor who unknowingly signed a batch of malicious transactions disguised as Uniswap swaps, according to blockchain security firm Scam Sniffer. In an Aug. 22 post on X, Yu Xiang, founder of blockchain security firm SlowMist, noted that the incident involved five tokens siphoned through a transaction exploiting Ethereum’s new EIP-7702 mechanism. He explained: “From the perspective of a phished user, it goes like this: the user opens a phishing website, a wallet signature prompt pops up, the user clicks confirm, and with just that one action, all valuable assets in the wallet address vanish in a snap.” EIP-7702 was introduced in the Pectra upgrade to streamline the Ethereum user experience. The feature allows a wallet to act like a temporary smart contract, making it possible to batch multiple transactions, enable gas sponsorship, or set spending limits in one step. In principle, the delegation is revocable and network-specific. However, attackers have found ways to weaponize the feature in practice. Crypto market maker Wintermute has warned that the standard’s implementation is being exploited at scale. Its June analysis showed that more than 90% of EIP-7702 delegations were linked to malicious contracts. The firm pointed out that many of these contracts are simple copy-paste scripts that scan for vulnerable wallets and drain their holdings automatically. Considering this, Scam Sniffer and Xiang urged crypto users to take extra care before signing wallet requests. They recommended verifying domain names, avoiding rushed confirmations, and rejecting signatures that seem unclear or overly broad. They also stated that some of the red flags that could arise include requests for unlimited token approvals, contract upgrades under EIP-7702, or transaction simulations that do not match expectations. Mentioned in this article Latest Alpha Market Report Source: https://cryptoslate.com/crypto-investor-loses-1m-in-uniswap-scam-exploiting-ethereums-eip-7702/
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1326+13.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10229+2.25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01472+10.26%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:48
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

PA Daily | Treasure will terminate game operations and Treasure Chain; US House of Representatives Committee passes stablecoin regulation bill