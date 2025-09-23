Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.

How $2,000 in Ozak AI Presale Could Secure You Over $450,000 by the Next Bull Run

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/23 00:14
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1248-14.81%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001936-12.87%
bull24

The presale of Ozak AI is accelerating and is drawing curiosity as one of the most ambitious crypto launches of 2025. The project has already sold 916 million $OZ and generated $3.3 million in its initial stages. The current price of the token stands at $0.012 in its 6th stage of presale, and investors are scrambling to make their allocations before the next price hike.

A simple calculation shows why. A $2,000 entry at today’s level secures roughly 166,666 tokens. At Ozak AI’s projected listing target of $1.00, that position alone would already be worth $166,000. But analysts expect more than just meeting the listing goal. Projections of up to 2000% returns suggest that the same $2,000 could soar past $450,000 once the market hits full stride in the next bull run.

Why Ozak AI Stands Out

The project is not an average presale based on speculation. Ozak AI is fundamentally a predictive AI-based blockchain utility that provides traders with real-time analytics, adaptive trading signals and one-click AI upgrades via its proprietary SINT protocol. This grants token holders not merely exposure to price action but access to an active ecosystem.

In addition to trading, Ozak AI also incorporates a Rewards Hub, where holders can stake tokens, engage in governance, and receive structured rewards. The design establishes a participatory and adoption feedback loop that develops long-term value over short-term hype.

Strategic Partnerships

Another reason confidence is building is Ozak AI’s partnerships. Through collaboration with Pyth Network, Ozak AI will maintain a continuous stream of trusted real-time financial information to reinforce its predictive models. Meanwhile, partnerships with Dex3 enhance liquidity infrastructure, and Weblume helps provide easier access by means of no-code integrations. Collectively, these alliances increase the scope and strength of the ecosystem surrounding Ozak AI.

The project has already established itself as one of the utility-based presales of the year and has physical integrations that support the growth story.

A Presale to Watch Closely

There is no indication of a decrease in momentum in the presale. Every stage is associated with an increased token price, which rewards early entrants and establishes an inherent urgency. Investors know that the present price at $0.012 will not last long and the next stage will raise the price up to $0.014.

Ozak AI is demonstrating its ability to capture retail and wider community trust with almost a billion tokens sold and millions of dollars raised. If the projections hold true, today’s modest allocations could deliver life-changing gains once markets shift into their next expansion cycle.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/ 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI 

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

PANews reported on September 22nd that the LayerZero Foundation has officially repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the total token supply. In addition to a16z Crypto's investment in April, this marks LayerZero's repurchase of over $150 million worth of ZRO tokens this year.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01189-10.19%
LayerZero
ZRO$1.899-5.38%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 23:50
Partager
Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Tapzi aligns with UAE’s Web3 and esports push, offering skill-based PvP gaming, audited tokenomics, and global tournaments — a top crypto to buy today.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.15797-4.19%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03271-5.97%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 00:07
Partager
Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

The post Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto presales are garnering significant attention in 2025, primarily because they offer investors the opportunity to invest in projects early, often at very low prices. For anyone looking for the best presale to buy or new altcoins under $1, three names stand out right now: Moonshot MAGAX, Bitcoin Hyper, and Remittix. Each of these is …
1
1$0.010452-3.30%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.2625-14.75%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4121-5.65%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/23 00:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

Global Data Giant Equinix Expands India Footprint With AI-Optimized Data Center

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October