How a $1,500 Bet on Ozak AI Could Turn Into $300,000+ Before It Hits Major Exchanges

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/07 21:43
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.28+2.27%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1261+4.04%
Major
MAJOR$0.1567+0.21%

A project rarely comes along that blends hype with hard tech. Ozak AI sits exactly there, pulling attention not just for what it claims to do but for how fast it is already growing. The $OZ token presale alone has seen more than $2.76 million flow in, with over 856 million tokens snapped up. That’s serious momentum, and the $OZ token is still at $0.01 in Phase 5 of its presale.

Ozak AI Presale Is Building Excitement with Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence

The draw here isn’t just speculative gains. What makes the presale intriguing is how Ozak AI positions itself at the crossroads of two booming sectors: blockchain and AI. By running on a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN), the system sidesteps single points of failure, meaning data can be stored and managed across nodes with built-in redundancy.

The protocol claims this setup makes it fit for industries that rely on real-time data without risking security. Smart contracts handle sharing, while transactions remain immutable on the blockchain. We believe that if it scales as planned, Ozak AI could be more than just another crypto project with buzz—it could be useful in a very practical sense.

AI Crypto Projects Like Ozak AI Are Starting to Gain Mainstream Visibility

Visibility matters in crypto, and Ozak AI has wasted no time. It’s already listed on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap, which instantly opens it to a global pool of watchers and early traders. Recently, Ozak AI has integrated with Pyth Network, allowing the platform to access real-time, multi-chain financial data feeds to enhance predictive analytics and on-chain trading tools.

https://x.com/OzakAGI/status/1962519070609437159 

That said, hype alone doesn’t carry weight for long. What sets this platform apart is the presale’s design: transparent, stage-based, and community-focused. Investors know exactly where they stand, with the initial Phase 1 price of $0.001 rising to the current Phase 5 price of $0.01, representing a 900% increase. The upcoming Phase 6 price of $0.012 would be a 20% increase from the current price.

Even though the $1 launch price offers a potential 9,900% return from today’s $0.01 price and a 99,900% increase from the initial $0.001 price. Whether this translates into long-term growth remains to be seen—but the foundation looks solid.

Ozak AI Suggests a Mix of Ambition and Practicality

Speculation is natural with a project this young. Some are already running the math, throwing around figures like turning $1,500 into six digits. But step back, and the more important piece is how the project is shaping itself: AI and blockchain working together, real-time services at scale, and a presale that already pulled millions before hitting major exchanges.

For now, Ozak AI has the attention, the funding, and the tech talk. Whether it turns that into staying power is exactly what makes this moment worth watching.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/ 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI 

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000

Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000

PANews reported on June 19 that according to the Greeks.live English community daily briefing, affected by Powell's FOMC announcement, the market is bearish in the short term. Traders are positioning
Bitcoin
BTC$111,198.57+0.94%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0903-6.90%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 16:36
Partager
US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Wednesday the largest cryptocurrency seizure in its history, targeting more than $225 million tied to crypto frauds.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10078+2.05%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006436-5.85%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/06/19 18:42
Partager
Even a Small $200 in This Meme Coin Following Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Path Could Make You a Millionaire

Even a Small $200 in This Meme Coin Following Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Path Could Make You a Millionaire

The post Even a Small $200 in This Meme Coin Following Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Path Could Make You a Millionaire appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New opportunities are sweeping the crypto space, and soon Little Pepe (LILPEPE) will be making an explosion as the next take-off meme coin. Its Stage 12 presale is almost sold out, and its new Layer-2 blockchain is set to make LILPEPE a formidable competitor to tokens such as Shiba Inu (SHIB). Investors who get in early could see substantial returns, possibly turning a small investment of $200 into a fortune by 2026. SHIB Price Analysis: Testing Support at $0.000012 Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading at $0.00001204, showing a modest 0.24% increase over the last month. With a market cap of $7.09 billion and 24-hour trading volume at $154.6 million, SHIB has continued to see a 23.29% increase in volume despite recent price fluctuations. Recently, the token has been testing a critical support level of about $0.000012, which has been very strong in the past and may assist the token in a price rebound. During SHIB’s early rise, returns reached a staggering 23,000%, as the meme coin gained popularity. With the market being less active, the skyrocketing increase of Shiba Inu serves as a reminder that meme coins can still bring enormous returns, particularly when an investor opts to become an early adopter. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme Coin With Real Utility Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is stirring up the meme coin market fast. It is rocketing to prominence thanks to its proprietary Layer-2 blockchain, low charges, and solid presale results. The LILPEPE presale Stage 12 has sold 96.08% of the 15.475 billion tokens, raising $24,184,107 out of a $25,475,000 target, leaving just $1,290,893 left to raise. The current Stage 12 price is $0.0021 per token, which marks a 110% increase from the initial Stage 1 price of $0.0010. Once Stage 12 closes, the presale will advance to Stage 13, where…
RealLink
REAL$0.06084+2.06%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001239+1.14%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009907-5.64%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 23:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

Even a Small $200 in This Meme Coin Following Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Path Could Make You a Millionaire

Glassnode: Bitcoin's illiquid supply rose to a record high, exceeding 14.3 million at the end of August

Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US