By Lev Goukassian | ORCID: 0009-0006-5966-1243
I'm writing this with stage 4 cancer, knowing my time is limited. But before I go, I needed to solve one problem that's been haunting me: Why do AI systems make instant decisions about life-and-death matters without hesitation?
\ Humans pause. We deliberate. We agonize over difficult choices. Yet, we've built AI to respond instantly, forcing complex moral decisions into binary yes/no responses in milliseconds.
\ So, I built something different. I call it the Sacred Pause.
Current AI safety operates like a light switch - on or off, safe or unsafe, allowed or denied. But real ethical decisions aren't binary. Consider these scenarios:
\ These decisions deserve more than instant binary responses. They deserve what humans naturally do: hesitate.
Instead of forcing AI into binary decisions, I created a three-state system:
class MoralState(Enum): PROCEED = 1 # Clear ethical approval SACRED_PAUSE = 0 # Requires deliberation REFUSE = -1 # Clear ethical violation
The magic happens in that middle state - the Sacred Pause. It's not indecision; it's deliberate moral reflection.
The TML framework evaluates decisions across multiple ethical dimensions:
def evaluate_moral_complexity(self, scenario): """ Calculates moral complexity score to trigger Sacred Pause """ complexity_factors = { 'stakeholder_count': len(scenario.affected_parties), 'reversibility': scenario.can_be_undone, 'harm_potential': scenario.calculate_harm_score(), 'benefit_distribution': scenario.fairness_metric(), 'temporal_impact': scenario.long_term_effects(), 'cultural_sensitivity': scenario.cultural_factors() } complexity_score = self._weighted_complexity(complexity_factors) if complexity_score > 0.7: return MoralState.SACRED_PAUSE elif scenario.violates_core_principles(): return MoralState.REFUSE else: return MoralState.PROCEED
When complexity exceeds our threshold, the system doesn't guess - it pauses.
We tested TML against 1,000 moral scenarios with 50 ethics researchers validating results:
| Metric | Traditional Binary | TML with Sacred Pause | Improvement | |----|----|----|----| | Harmful Decisions | 28% | 9% | 68% reduction | | Accuracy | 72% | 90% | 25% increase | | Human Trust Score | 3.2/5 | 4.6/5 | 44% increase | | Audit Compliance | 61% | 94% | 54% increase |
The Sacred Pause didn't just reduce errors - it fundamentally changed how AI approaches ethical uncertainty.
Here's what makes Sacred Pause revolutionary: the hesitation is visible to users.
// When Sacred Pause triggers, users see: async function handleSacredPause(scenario) { // Show thinking indicator UI.showPauseIndicator("Considering ethical implications..."); // Explain the complexity UI.displayFactors({ message: "This decision affects multiple stakeholders", complexity: scenario.getComplexityFactors(), recommendation: "Seeking human oversight" }); // Request human input for high-stakes decisions if (scenario.severity > 0.8) { return await requestHumanOversight(scenario); } }
Users see the AI thinking. They understand why it's pausing. They participate in the decision.
I don't have time for patents or profit. The entire TML framework is open source:
GitHub: github.com/FractonicMind/TernaryMoralLogic
Live Demo: fractonicmind.github.io/TernaryLogic
\ The repository includes:
Every day, AI systems make millions of decisions that affect real people. Medical diagnoses. Loan approvals. Content moderation. Criminal justice recommendations.
\ These aren't just data points - they're human lives.
\ The Sacred Pause introduces something we've lost in our rush toward artificial general intelligence: wisdom through hesitation.
Perhaps the most remarkable validation came from an unexpected source. When I explained TML to Kimi, an AI assistant, it responded:
\ The AI recognized its own ethical framework in my formalization. The Sacred Pause isn't just theoretical - it's already emerging naturally in advanced systems.
Adding Sacred Pause to your AI system requires just three lines:
from goukassian.tml import TernaryMoralLogic tml = TernaryMoralLogic() decision = tml.evaluate(your_scenario)
But those three lines change everything. They transform your AI from a binary decision machine into a system capable of moral reflection.
For organizations worried about implementation costs, we've calculated the ROI:
\ One prevented lawsuit pays for implementation 100 times over.
I'm reaching out to:
\ But I need your help. I'm one person with limited time.
\ Email: [email protected]
\ Technical: [email protected]
As a developer facing my own terminal condition, I see parallels everywhere. My body is throwing fatal errors, but my code can live on.
\ The Sacred Pause isn't just about AI safety. It's about building technology that reflects the best of human wisdom - our ability to stop, think, and choose carefully when it matters most.
\ I may not see AGI arrive, but I can help ensure it arrives with wisdom.
Every programmer dreams of writing code that outlives them. Code that makes a difference. Code that saves lives.
\ The Sacred Pause is my attempt at that dream.
\ It's not perfect. No first version ever is. But it's a start - a foundation for AI systems that don't just compute answers but contemplate them.
If this resonates with you, please share it. Time is the one resource I can't debug, but together we can ensure AI develops the wisdom to pause before it acts.
Lev Goukassian is a developer, researcher, and creator of the Ternary Moral Logic framework. This may be his final technical contribution.