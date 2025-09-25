How Crypto Companies Use Buybacks to Boost Stock & Build Trust

Crypto treasury companies are gaining momentum as their share prices respond positively to recent buyback initiatives, signaling a shift toward increased credibility in the evolving blockchain economy. Industry analysts interpret these movements as a strategic effort by firms to bolster investor confidence amid fierce competition in the crypto asset landscape.

Crypto treasury firms like Thumzup and DeFi Development Corp are expanding share buybacks, boosting their market valuation.

Buybacks are increasingly seen as a sign of confidence, with companies aiming to demonstrate financial discipline and shareholder value.

Industry experts highlight that this trend signals a “credibility race” among crypto companies striving for legitimacy and investor trust.

The competition extends beyond Bitcoin to broader debates about the role of crypto assets in de-dollarization and macroeconomic shifts.

Despite some setbacks, the overall outlook suggests that crypto treasury strategies will continue to grow, including adoption by major corporations.

Crypto treasury companies are experiencing a renewed surge in stock performance, propelled by substantial share buyback programs. These buybacks are seen by experts as a strategic move to reinforce credibility and attract investor confidence amid a competitive crypto sector.

Trump Jr.-affiliated media company Thumzup, which holds Bitcoin and Dogecoin, announced on Wednesday that it is increasing its share buyback program from $1 million to $10 million. This action lifted its stock (TZUP) by 7% during trading hours and an additional 0.82% after hours, pushing the share price to around $4.91.

Meanwhile, Solana-focused DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) expanded its share repurchase from $1 million to an impressive $100 million. As a result, the company’s stock gained more than 5%, before stabilizing at a 2% increase, trading around $15.50 after hours.

The recent upticks follow insights from Coinbase’s research leaders, David Duong and Colin Basco, who in early September predicted a shift in the crypto market focus. They highlighted that publicly traded crypto firms are entering a “player versus player” phase, intensifying competition for investor funds.

Treasury race is becoming about credibility

Ryan McMillin, chief investment officer at Australian crypto investment firm Merkle Tree Capital, explained that the stock buybacks reflect an evolving “credibility race” among crypto companies.

“It’s no longer enough to simply claim ‘we hold Bitcoin.’ Investors want to see professional capital management—buybacks, dividends, transparent treasury strategies,” he said.

Buybacks as a sign of confidence

Not all companies’ buyback efforts have been successful. For instance, TON Strategy Company (formerly Verb Technology Company) announced a similar buyback of $1 million, but its stock – TONX – declined by 7.5% following the announcement. More details here.

McMillin emphasizes that share buybacks are widely regarded as a “classic confidence signal,” particularly when a company considers its stock undervalued. For crypto-focused firms, this is especially significant because valuations can swing considerably relative to their Bitcoin holdings’ market value (mNAV).

“Buybacks can narrow this valuation gap by reducing the float and demonstrating financial discipline—traits that investors appreciate. They can also trigger upward price momentum as traders anticipate increased demand,” he explained.

Collapse or dominance? The dollar vs. Bitcoin debate

Meanwhile, Kadan Stadelmann, CTO of blockchain firm Komodo Platform, pointed out that when companies use cash reserves for buybacks, it constrains the amount available publicly. This scarcity can exert upward pressure on the Bitcoin price, fueling a debate over de-dollarization and the shifting macroeconomic landscape.

“Crypto treasury firms are competing to craft the most compelling crypto treasury structures, but what we are witnessing is a broader theme of hyperbitcoinization—a move away from dollar dominance towards Bitcoin,” Stadelmann said.

The resilience of crypto asset treasuries

Data from Bitbo shows that companies with Bitcoin reserves hold over 1.4 million coins, roughly 6.6% of the total supply. Michael Saylor’s firm remains the largest holder, with nearly 639,000 BTC and ongoing purchases. Although some analysts warn about market saturation, Stadelmann remains optimistic about the long-term growth of crypto treasuries.

“The trend of adopting Bitcoin as part of corporate treasuries is unlikely to slow down, with an increasing number of firms, including Fortune 500 companies, potentially joining the movement,” he stated.

As the crypto economy matures, these treasury strategies continue to underline the significance of Bitcoin and other digital assets in shaping the future of corporate finance and macroeconomic shifts. Firms’ bold moves in share buybacks signal a competitive push to solidify their position in the rapidly evolving digital asset ecosystem.

This article was originally published as How Crypto Companies Use Buybacks to Boost Stock & Build Trust on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.