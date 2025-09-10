How Ethereum is Winning the RWA Tokenization War

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/09/10 02:18
RealLink
REAL$0.06063-1.39%
Allo
RWA$0.005028+4.88%

“Ethereum is winning the war for real-world assets, and nothing is close,” said Ryan Sean Adams from Bankless on Monday.

The network currently has a 57% market share of RWA on-chain value, including stablecoins, and that number is even higher when Ethereum layer-2 networks are included.

Adams said that RWAs are a network effect game, liquidity begets liquidity, and institutions go where there is liquidity.

Impressive Statistics

The numbers speak for themselves, with Ethereum taking a commanding market lead over rival chains for on-chain RWA value, which is currently at an all-time high of $28.5 billion (excluding stablecoins).

The stablecoin supply on Ethereum is also at a record high of over $160 billion, with around $5 billion being added last week, according to Token Terminal.

Adams pointed out that when layer-2 and EVM networks are included, the Ethereum share surges to 95%. Newer stablecoin-focused networks, such as Stripe Tempo, Circle Arc, and Plasma Tether, are all Ethereum Virtual Machine-based.

The figures for other assets tokenized on Ethereum are also impressive. It has $5.2 billion in tokenized Treasurys, which is a 70% share, rising to 86% when EVM is included. “All issuers that matter – BlackRock, WisdomTree, Franklin, Ondo have treasuries on Ethereum,” said Adams.

There is also a record $2.4 billion worth of tokenized gold on Ethereum, and the supply has doubled since the beginning of this year, according to Token Terminal. Ethereum commands the tokenized commodity sector with a 77% market dominance, rising to 97% when the layer-2 Polygon network is included, according to RWA.xyz.

Tokenized stocks are still nascent, with just $420 million in on-chain value, but heavyweights such as Robinhood, eToro, and even Coinbase are about to enter, and “all of these are preparing to list tokenized securities on Ethereum L2s.”

BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Fund (BUIDL) and the recently launched Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT) tokenized Treasury fund are both on Ethereum.

Ethereum, The World’s Ledger

It is hard to see how the underlying asset, ETH, can fail to benefit from this overwhelming RWA dominance despite its price being stuck over the past week.

Adams said that it is a foregone conclusion:

This doesn’t even take into account the 4% of the total supply that digital asset treasuries, who can see this potential, have scooped up over the past five months, while paper-handed retail traders are selling.

The post How Ethereum is Winning the RWA Tokenization War appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Analysis: Bitcoin's fall below $100,000 may indicate risk aversion on Wall Street

Analysis: Bitcoin's fall below $100,000 may indicate risk aversion on Wall Street

PANews June 22 news, according to CoinDesk, due to market concerns that Iran may block the Strait of Hormuz, Bitcoin fell below $100,000 on Sunday, hitting its lowest level since
MAY
MAY$0.04257+1.67%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0811-11.46%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.06704-4.44%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 23:16
Partager
Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL), a Singapore-based trading platform operator, has announced a bold shift in its crypto treasury strategy. The company is phasing out its holdings of 6,629 Solana (SOL) and roughly 1 million Sui (SUI) in favor of Hyperliquid (HYPE). Related Reading: Bitcoin Could Hit $150K By Christmas, Analysts Tell Michael Saylor Rather than executing a single large trade, LGHL is adopting a phased accumulation plan designed to manage volatility and secure a better average entry price. The decision comes shortly after LGHL revealed plans to anchor its $600 million treasury in Hyperliquid, positioning HYPE as its primary digital reserve asset. The move aligns with growing institutional interest, as firms seek to diversify into next-generation DeFi tokens with strong revenue growth and trading adoption. HYPE's price trends to the upside on the daily chart. Source: HYPEUSD chart from Tradingview Why HYPE? Hyperliquid’s DeFi Dominance Hyperliquid (HYPE) has rapidly established itself as a leader in decentralized perpetual futures trading, now commanding 70% of the DeFi perps market. In August alone, the platform recorded $383 billion in trading volume, generating a record $106 million in revenue, up 23% from July. Its total value locked (TVL) has surged to $1.75 billion, placing it among the top decentralized exchanges globally. One catalyst for LGHL’s shift is the recent launch of BitGo’s institutional custody services for HYPE in the U.S., offering secure and compliant storage for corporate investors. CEO Wilson Wang described Hyperliquid’s on-chain order book and efficient trading infrastructure as the “most compelling opportunity in decentralized finance.” The pivot reflects a growing trend among Nasdaq-listed firms. Eyenovia, Sonnet BioTherapeutics, and Tony G Co-Investment Holdings have all disclosed significant HYPE allocations, signaling a shift in corporate treasury strategies toward DeFi-native tokens. HYPE Price Surges to All-Time Highs Following these institutional moves, Hyperliquid’s HYPE token has continued its meteoric rise. On September 8, HYPE hit a new all-time high of $51.50, marking a 450% surge since April. Analysts now point to $52 as the next key breakout level, which could trigger further upside momentum if breached. Despite LGHL’s aggressive reallocation, Solana and Sui have shown resilience. At the time of writing, SOL trades around $214, with some analysts forecasting a run toward $300, while SUI has recovered modestly to $3.48. Related Reading: This Bitcoin Cycle Changes Everything, Real Vision Analyst Explains Why The spotlight still remains firmly on Hyperliquid. With industry leaders like Arthur Hayes projecting that HYPE could surge 126x by 2028, the token is increasingly being viewed as one of the most promising assets in the evolving DeFi landscape. Cover image from ChatGPT, HYPEUSD chart from Tradingview
Gravity
G$0.01155-0.51%
Union
U$0.00932-11.40%
Solana
SOL$215.86+0.44%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/09/10 02:30
Partager
Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

PANews June 19 news, billionaire, Galaxy founder and CEO Michael Novogratz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the passage of the landmark stablecoin legislation will attract
Moonveil
MORE$0.10111+1.08%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0811-11.46%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 18:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Analysis: Bitcoin's fall below $100,000 may indicate risk aversion on Wall Street

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

BEST CRYPTO TO BUY NOW? Pepeto SET FOR VIRAL 25X GROWTH OVER HBAR, LTC & BONK