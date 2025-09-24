How Generative AI Can Be Used in Cybersecurity

Generative AI has entered cybersecurity with full force, and like every powerful technology, it comes with its pros and cons.
On one side, attackers are already experimenting with AI to generate malware, craft phishing campaigns, and create deepfakes that erode trust. On the other hand, defenders are beginning to use AI to scale penetration testing, accelerate application security, and reduce the pain of compliance.
The stakes are high. A recent ForeScout Vedere Labs 2025 report showed zero-day exploits have risen 46% year over year — a clear signal that attackers are accelerating. At the same time, Gartner predicts that by 2028, 70% of enterprises will adopt AI for security operations.
The reality sits in between: AI is already changing penetration testing, application security, and compliance — but it’s not a replacement for human expertise. Instead, it’s a force multiplier, reshaping how quickly and effectively security teams can discover weaknesses, meet regulatory obligations, and prepare for adversaries that are also harnessing AI.
Generative AI in cybersecurity is best understood as a dual-use technology — it amplifies both attack and defense capabilities.
AI lowers barriers by generating sophisticated phishing emails, fake personas, malicious code, and even automated exploit chains. Tools like CAI (Cognitive Autonomous Intelligence) demonstrate how autonomous agents can be tasked with scanning, exploiting, and pivoting through systems — blurring the line between proof-of-concept research and adversary capability. BlackMamba (an AI-generated polymorphic keylogger) and WormGPT (marketed on underground forums as “ChatGPT for cybercrime”) have already shown what’s possible.
AI provides scale, speed, and intelligence. Beyond SOC copilots, AI is being embedded directly into the software development lifecycle (SDLC) via AI security code reviewers and AI-powered vulnerability scanners. GitHub Copilot (with secure coding checks), CodiumAI, and Snyk Code AI catch issues earlier, reducing downstream remediation costs. Microsoft’s Security Copilot helps analysts triage alerts and accelerate investigations.
This duality is why many experts warn of an “AI arms race” between security teams and cybercriminals — where speed, automation, and adaptability may decide outcomes.
Penetration testing has traditionally been time-intensive, relying on skilled specialists to probe for vulnerabilities in networks, applications, and infrastructure. AI is shifting the tempo.
Large language models and autonomous agents can now:
A striking proof point is XBOW, the autonomous AI pentester that recently climbed to #1 on HackerOne’s U.S. leaderboard. In controlled benchmarks, XBOW solved 88 out of 104 challenges in just 28 minutes — a task that took a seasoned human tester over 40 hours. In live programs, it has already submitted over a thousand vulnerability reports, including a zero-day in Palo Alto’s GlobalProtect VPN.
Other examples include:
Yet despite its speed and precision, tools like XBOW still require human oversight. Automated results must be validated, prioritized, and — critically — mapped to regulatory and business risk. Without that layer, organizations risk drowning in noise or overlooking vulnerabilities that matter most for compliance and trust.
This is the shape of penetration testing to come: faster, AI-augmented discovery coupled with expert judgment to make results meaningful for businesses under pressure from regulators and partners.
Application security (AppSec) is another area seeing rapid AI adoption. The software supply chain has grown too vast and complex for purely manual testing, and generative AI is stepping in as a copilot.
Key applications include:
The promise is efficiency — but the challenge is trust. An AI-generated patch may fix one issue while creating another. That’s why AI is best deployed as an accelerator in AppSec, with humans validating its findings and ensuring fixes align with compliance frameworks like ISO 27001, HIPAA, or FDA MDR/IVDR for medical software.
Beyond pentesting and AppSec, AI is finding a role in the often overlooked world of compliance. For companies in healthtech, biotech, or fintech, compliance can make or break growth — and AI is beginning to reduce the heavy lift.
Emerging applications include:
This is particularly powerful in genomics or diagnostics, where startups face heavy regulatory burden and need to show both security and compliance maturity to win partnerships or funding.
The use of AI in cybersecurity isn’t hypothetical — it’s playing out across industries today:
With opportunity comes risk. AI introduces new attack vectors and amplifies existing ones:
To adopt AI in pentesting, AppSec, or compliance responsibly, organizations should:
So, how can generative AI be used in cybersecurity? It won’t replace penetration testers, application security engineers, or compliance leads. But it will accelerate their work, expand their coverage, and reshape how vulnerabilities are found and reported.
The winners won’t be those who adopt AI blindly, nor those who ignore it. They’ll be the organizations that harness AI as a trusted copilot — combining speed with human judgment, technical depth with regulatory alignment, and automation with accountability.
By 2030, AI-driven pentesting and compliance automation may become table stakes. The deciding factor will not be whether companies use AI, but how responsibly, strategically, and securely they use it — especially in regulated sectors where compliance and trust are non-negotiable.
