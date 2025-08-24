How High It’s Predicted to Go

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 03:13
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14585+0.20%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009474-4.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10007-2.17%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005015+23.00%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05855-1.84%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.0003-6.25%

The Pepe Coin took off with a whopping 2000% rally in 2024. That has to be some of the most rapid growth a meme coin has delivered. While it was surging, the excitement felt almost otherworldly. For many, it happened in just a couple of weeks—from a whisper to a roar on exchanges. Well, buckle up. Because there’s chatter in the crypto underground, some of it backed by trends, a fresh contender could make that 2000% jump look like a pit stop. A memecoin with infrastructure, momentum, and rising whale attention is on the verge—and yes, that token is Little Pepe (LILPEPE).

The New Contender That Could Outshine PEPE’s Surge

Whispers are getting louder in Telegram, Twitter, and private chats: a new player building momentum that could potentially dwarf PEPE’s run—Little Pepe (LILPEPE). And honestly, growing talk feels electric. A recent feature even named LILPEPE among four “low-cost cryptos set to mirror Ripple’s meteoric rise,” spotlighting its Layer-2 Ethereum-compatible infrastructure, far more than just another meme token.  Another article laid it even clearer—LILPEPE could deliver meme-coin gains faster, pointing to 55,000% upside if it reaches $1, riding ETH’s wave—with ultra-low fees, an anti-bot structure, and zero taxes, making it a rare combo of fun and function. That kind of talk… It’s the kind that gets hearts pounding.

What’s Igniting the Little Pepe Craze?

As of writing, LILPEPE is deep in Stage 11 of its presale, flying at $0.002 per token. The stage is already 94.08 percent sold out, with over $20.6 million raised and a whopping 13.4 billion tokens sold from 14.25 billion available. That in itself is eye-opening. And that price has already doubled from $0.001 to $0.002. Launch is pegged at $0.003, meaning presale buyers are already sitting on locked-in upside before the coin hits exchanges.  But what’s catching veterans’ eyes isn’t just price—it’s what’s behind the token. LILPEPE isn’t a flashcard. It’s crafting the world’s only meme-focused Layer-2 chain. That means ultra-cheap micro trades and NFT mints, blazing fast speeds, a meme-only launchpad, and crucially, whales don’t hijack sniper-bot protection for fair launches. Those features could feel revolutionary if you shuddered through the bot wars of PEPE or gas-spiked madness during SHIB mania. Momentum is building fast too. LILPEPE is already listed on CoinMarketCap and has passed its Certik audit. The developers confirm they’ll launch on two major centralized exchanges immediately post-presale. Add in the $777,000 giveaway—ten winners will each snag $77,000 worth of LILPEPE—and more than 230,000 entries have been recorded. It’s crowd fever and competition riled up.  The presale’s initial success has already drawn heavy whale interest—and whispers of 5000% upside to $0.10 within weeks post-launch are spreading. That’s like seeing the PEPE run on a double-time beat. 

The Structural Edge That Makes LILPEPE Stick Out

Between infrastructure, community, tech, and hype, LILPEPE is lining up as a rare meme project with real staying power. Analysts are eyeing it as the next 100x meme coin—but this time with smarter building blocks:

  • It’s niche dominant—no other meme coin is built as a Layer-2.
  • $20 million in presale gives it deep liquidity and launch firepower.
  • Immediate CEX listings bring exposure right out of the gates.
  • Smart vesting mechanics signal it’s built to hold.

Veteran meme hunters and even earlier PEPE bulls are nodding—this may be the same viral playbook but built better. Still, we’re watching charts, not just dreams. And if $0.10 materializes in weeks, that’d be 5,000% from the current presale price. That’s not faint talk—that’s rocket fuel.

Why This Story Matters Right Now

PEPE’s 2,000 run seemed untouchable. Yet blinking away, a new one—smarter, faster, more strategic—is sprinting into the frame. LILPEPE bundles hype and design, giving pump-chasers and infrastructure believers something to rally behind. If PEPE’s epic rally felt once-in-a-lifetime, what LILPEPE is brewing might rewrite that script. Stage 11 is closing fast—but with $0.002 pricing, an audit, a CMC listing, whale buzz, and a massive giveaway—you’re looking at a well-oiled meme rocket. Analysts are whispering about 5000 percent returns in weeks; why not check if that’s you?

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/this-crypto-could-make-pepe-coins-pepe-2000-rally-from-2024-look-tiny-within-weeks-how-high-its-predicted-to-go/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

According to the Telegram founder, France’s political leaders continue to make poor choices regarding censorship.
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 06:28
Partager
Securities Times: Following the trend of stablecoins, taking the initiative to promote the internationalization of the RMB

Securities Times: Following the trend of stablecoins, taking the initiative to promote the internationalization of the RMB

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Sina Finance, the Securities Times pointed out in an article that the wave of stablecoins is sweeping the world and has become
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0714--%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 11:52
Partager
Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) Show Massive Investor Demand, but the Most Viral Crypto in 2025 Is a Newcomer Under $0.003

Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) Show Massive Investor Demand, but the Most Viral Crypto in 2025 Is a Newcomer Under $0.003

The post Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) Show Massive Investor Demand, but the Most Viral Crypto in 2025 Is a Newcomer Under $0.003 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano is experiencing heightened network adoption, fueled by a 13.4% price rally to $0.8787 and ETF speculation. Solana continues to dominate with a market cap exceeding $75 billion, driven by a 30.4% increase in total value locked (TVL). Yet, amid this massive investor demand, a newcomer priced under $0.003 is capturing the spotlight, generating viral excitement with its presale momentum and explosive growth potential. And that token is Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The New Most Viral Crypto in 2025 Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has stormed into the crypto spotlight with staggering presale demand. Stage 10 of its presale sold out ahead of schedule, raising over $19.32 million. The momentum hasn’t slowed down either—Stage 11 is already live at $0.0020, attracting over $1.60 million in less than three days.  This overwhelming traction shows that investors see more than just another meme coin; they see a viral movement with the potential to dominate 2025. Adding fuel to the hype, the LILPEPE team has launched a $777k giveaway.  Ten lucky participants stand a chance to win $77,000 worth of tokens each, with over 233,000 entries recorded so far. To qualify, investors only need to commit a minimum of $100 in the presale—making it accessible for retail buyers who want to be part of the frenzy. Price Potential: From Ordinary Meme to Big Movement Little Pepe isn’t simply another coin riding the meme wave. It has already achieved a 2x price increase from its first presale stage, and with speculation of a 150x surge post-launch, LILPEPE positions itself as one of the most promising tokens for early investors in 2025. What makes LILPEPE unique is its blend of humor, culture, and strong tokenomics. Little Pepe is stepping up as the next big meme coin. There are zero taxes, rug pulls are off the…
Threshold
T$0.01702+0.29%
Solana
SOL$203.46+0.89%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.7+0.24%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 03:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Securities Times: Following the trend of stablecoins, taking the initiative to promote the internationalization of the RMB

Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) Show Massive Investor Demand, but the Most Viral Crypto in 2025 Is a Newcomer Under $0.003

Ethereum Foundation Rolls Out Next Phase of Trillion-Dollar Security Initiative

Ethereum Eyes New Highs as Interest Rates Decline