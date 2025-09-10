How I Built a Config Framework That Scales Across 15+ Microservices

How I built a configuration system that mirrors .NET appsettings structure while enabling team-wide consistency across microservices.
When managing multiple microservices with Pulumi, you quickly run into configuration sprawl. Each service has different ways of organizing settings, secrets are scattered, and onboarding new team members becomes a documentation nightmare.
After deploying 15+ microservices, I developed a structured approach that solves these problems through careful YAML organization and dynamic parsing.
Instead of arbitrary configuration, I designed the YAML to mirror the familiar .NET configuration structure:
# Pulumi.dev.yaml - Mirrors your appsettings.json structure ServiceName:ApiAppSettings: ExternalServices: PaymentAPI: BaseUrl: https://api.payments.com Timeout: 30 RetryAttempts: 3 Features: EnableCaching: true EnableLogging: false Business: Currency: USD MaxFileSize: 10485760 ServiceName:FnAppSettings: Values: # Maps directly to local.settings.json "Values" section ProcessingBatchSize: 10 RetryAttempts: 3 ConnectionStrings: # Maps to ConnectionStrings section EventGridEndpoint: https://events.azure.net/api/events
Every service shares the same foundational structure:
# These sections are identical across all microservices ServiceName:Tags: Environment: "Development" Owner: "DevTeam" Project: "ServiceName" ManagedBy: "Pulumi" ServiceName:PlanSku: Capacity: 1 Family: B Name: B1 Size: B1 Tier: Basic ServiceName:DockerSettings: DockerRegistryUrl: myregistry.azurecr.io DockerRegistryUserName: myregistry DockerApiImageName: service-api DockerApiImageTag: latest
Why this matters: New developers see a payment service config and instantly understand the user service config. Same sections, same patterns, same structure.
public record DeploymentConfigs { // Basic infrastructure (same across all services) public string Location { get; init; } public string Environment { get; init; } public Dictionary<string, string> CommonTags { get; init; } public Dictionary<string, object> PlanSku { get; init; } public Dictionary<string, string> DockerSettings { get; init; } // Service-specific app settings (dynamic structure) public Dictionary<string, object> ApiAppSettings { get; init; } public Dictionary<string, object> FnAppSettings { get; init; } // Specialized secret handling public SecretAccess Secrets { get; init; } public DeploymentConfigs(Config config) { // Standard configs - same parsing for every service Location = config.Require("Location"); CommonTags = config.RequireObject<Dictionary<string, string>>("Tags"); // Dynamic configs - handle any nested structure var apiSettingsRaw = config.RequireObject<JsonElement>("ApiAppSettings"); ApiAppSettings = ConfigParser.ConvertJsonElementToDictionary(apiSettingsRaw); // Specialized secret handling Secrets = new SecretAccess(config); } }
Rather than just storing secrets, this class provides functionality:
public class SecretAccess { private readonly Config _config; // Direct secret access public Output<string> SqlPassword => _config.RequireSecret("SqlPassword"); public Output<string> DockerRegistryPassword => _config.RequireSecret("DockerRegistryPassword"); // Functional secret handling - builds connection strings dynamically public Output<string> BuildSqlConnectionString(string database) { var databaseConfig = _config.RequireObject<Dictionary<string, string>>("Database"); var server = databaseConfig["SqlServer"]; var userId = databaseConfig["SqlUserId"]; return SqlPassword.Apply(pwd => $"server=tcp:{server};User ID={userId};Password={pwd};database={database}"); } public Output<string> BuildBlobConnectionString(string accountName, Output<string> accountKey) { return accountKey.Apply(key => $"DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName={accountName};AccountKey={key};EndpointSuffix=core.windows.net"); } }
Key insight: Secrets aren’t just values – they’re building blocks for dynamic configuration assembly.
The magic happens in the parser. Pulumi gives us a
JsonElement, but we need flexible dictionaries:
public static Dictionary<string, object> ConvertJsonElementToDictionary(JsonElement element) { var dictionary = new Dictionary<string, object>(); foreach (var property in element.EnumerateObject()) { switch (property.Value.ValueKind) { case JsonValueKind.Object: // Recursively handle nested objects dictionary[property.Name] = ConvertJsonElementToDictionary(property.Value); break; case JsonValueKind.Array: dictionary[property.Name] = ConvertJsonElementToArray(property.Value); break; case JsonValueKind.String: dictionary[property.Name] = property.Value.GetString() ?? string.Empty; break; // Handle numbers, booleans, nulls... } } return dictionary; }
The payoff: Add any nested YAML structure without touching C# code:
# Add this to YAML... ServiceName:ApiAppSettings: NewFeature: ComplexNesting: DeepValue: "works automatically" AnotherLevel: EvenDeeper: true // ...and access it immediately in C# if (apiSettings.TryGetValue("NewFeature", out var newFeatureObj) && newFeatureObj is Dictionary<string, object> newFeatureDict) { // Dynamic access to any depth ConfigureNewFeature(newFeatureDict); }
The main stack follows a clear pattern:
public class ContainerizedStack : Pulumi.Stack { public ContainerizedStack() { var config = new Config("ServiceName"); var deploymentConfigs = new DeploymentConfigs(config); // 1. Foundation var resourceGroup = CreateResourceGroup(deploymentConfigs); // 2. Core Services var apiAppService = CreateApiAppService(deploymentConfigs, resourceGroup); var functionApp = CreateFunctionApp(deploymentConfigs, resourceGroup); // 3. Supporting Services var signalRService = CreateSignalRService(deploymentConfigs, resourceGroup); var eventGridTopic = CreateEventGridTopic(deploymentConfigs, resourceGroup); // 4. Outputs this.ApiUrl = apiAppService.DefaultHostName.Apply(hostname => $"https://{hostname}"); this.FunctionUrl = functionApp.DefaultHostName.Apply(hostname => $"https://{hostname}"); } }
Each resource type has its own settings assembly pattern:
private static NameValuePairArgs[] GetApiAppSettings(DeploymentConfigs config, Component appInsights) { var settings = new List<NameValuePairArgs> { // Standard settings (same for every service) new() { Name = "WEBSITE_RUN_FROM_PACKAGE", Value = "1" }, new() { Name = "APPLICATIONINSIGHTS_CONNECTION_STRING", Value = appInsights.ConnectionString }, }; // Dynamic settings assembly AddExternalServiceSettings(settings, config); AddFeatureFlagSettings(settings, config); AddBusinessSettings(settings, config); return settings.ToArray(); } private static void AddExternalServiceSettings(List<NameValuePairArgs> settings, DeploymentConfigs config) { if (config.ApiAppSettings.TryGetValue("ExternalServices", out var servicesObj) && servicesObj is Dictionary<string, object> servicesDict) { foreach (var service in servicesDict) { if (service.Value is Dictionary<string, object> serviceConfig) { foreach (var setting in serviceConfig) { // Dynamic setting name: ExternalServices__PaymentAPI__BaseUrl var settingName = $"ExternalServices__{service.Key}__{setting.Key}"; settings.Add(new() { Name = settingName, Value = setting.Value?.ToString() ?? "" }); } } } } }
# Payment Service PaymentService:ApiAppSettings: ExternalServices: BankAPI: { BaseUrl: "...", Timeout: 30 } # User Service UserService:ApiAppSettings: ExternalServices: AuthAPI: { BaseUrl: "...", Timeout: 30 } # Same structure, different content
# Add this to any service YAML ServiceName:ApiAppSettings: Monitoring: EnableDetailedLogging: true LogLevel: "Information" CustomMetrics: TrackUserActions: true TrackPerformance: false
The parser handles it automatically. No C# compilation required.
// Instead of storing complete connection strings in config: connectionStrings.Add(new ConnStringInfoArgs { Name = "DefaultConnection", ConnectionString = secrets.BuildSqlConnectionString("MyDatabase"), // Built at runtime Type = ConnectionStringType.SQLAzure });
pulumi up
This approach combines:
The result is infrastructure code that scales with your team rather than fighting against it.
├── Pulumi.dev.yaml # Structured configuration (mirrors appsettings.json) ├── DeploymentConfigs.cs # Configuration hub and parser integration ├── SecretAccess.cs # Functional secret management ├── ConfigParser.cs # Dynamic YAML→Dictionary conversion ├── ContainerizedStack.cs # Organized resource assembly └── add-secrets.ps1 # Standardized secret setup
Configuration management in infrastructure code doesn’t have to be chaotic. By mirroring familiar .NET patterns, parsing configurations dynamically, and organizing functionality modularly, you can build systems that grow with your team instead of slowing them down.
The patterns shown here have been battle-tested across 15+ production microservices. They work because they solve real team problems with thoughtful technical design.
Repository: pulumi-azure-infrastructure-template
The code speaks for itself. The patterns scale with your team.
