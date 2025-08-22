How I Found My Winning Strategy After Blowing Two Crypto Accounts

Par : Medium
2025/08/22 00:06
LETSTOP
STOP$0,12567-7,59%
DAR Open Network
D$0,03234-3,11%
MemeCore
M$0,46872+3,33%
Threshold
T$0,01605-0,55%
RealLink
REAL$0,05104-1,08%

Image

If you’ve ever blown a trading account, you know the gut-wrenching feeling that comes with it. I’m not talking about a small loss or a bad trade — I mean wiping out your entire balance and having to start over from scratch. For me, it happened twice in crypto, and while it was painful, it turned out to be the most valuable learning experience of my trading journey.

In this post, I’ll share what led me to blow those accounts, the lessons I learned the hard way, and how those failures eventually guided me to building a strategy that actually works.

The First Blow-Up: Overconfidence Meets Leverage

Like many new traders, I entered the crypto market during a bull run. Everywhere I looked, people were posting massive gains, and I thought I could do the same with just a little “skill” and a lot of confidence.

At the time, I didn’t even have a real trading plan. I just jumped into trades because a coin looked like it was “going up” or because someone on Twitter said it was about to moon. Worst of all, I discovered leverage trading and convinced myself I was smart enough to use it.

Spoiler: I wasn’t.

I overleveraged, ignored stop losses, and chased pumps. It only took one bad overnight move to liquidate my entire account. Just like that — account number one, gone.

The Second Blow-Up: Chasing Revenge

You’d think I would have learned my lesson, but instead, I came back even more reckless. Losing that first account wasn’t just financially painful — it was an ego hit. I wanted to prove to myself (and maybe others) that I could “make it back.”

So I funded a new account and did exactly what you shouldn’t do: I started revenge trading.

Every time I lost a trade, I doubled down on the next one. If I won, I felt invincible. If I lost, I just tried harder to win the next. It was an emotional rollercoaster, and within weeks, I blew up account number two.

This time, I had to take a step back. Clearly, the problem wasn’t the market — it was me.

The Turning Point

After two failures, I realized I couldn’t just “wing it” anymore. Trading wasn’t gambling, and unless I treated it like a skill, I’d just keep repeating the same mistakes.

So, I did something I hadn’t done before: I stopped trading. Instead, I started studying.

I read books on trading psychology, risk management, and technical analysis. I backtested strategies on historical charts. I started following traders who talked about discipline instead of “moonshots.” And most importantly, I began journaling every trade I made — what setup I saw, why I entered, how I felt, and how it ended.

That’s when things started to change.

The Core Lessons I Learned

Blowing two accounts wasn’t just about losing money — it was about exposing the flaws in how I approached trading. Here are the biggest lessons that shaped my current strategy:

1. Risk Management Comes First

Before, I risked 20–30% of my account on a single trade. Now? I rarely risk more than 1–2%. This alone changed everything. It gave me staying power and removed the constant fear of blowing up again.

2. A Strategy Isn’t Just Indicators

At first, I thought having RSI and MACD on my chart meant I had a “strategy.” Wrong. A real strategy is a set of rules: entry criteria, stop loss placement, position sizing, and exit targets. Once I defined mine, trading stopped feeling random.

3. Patience Pays

One of my biggest problems was overtrading. I felt like I needed to be in the market all the time. But I learned that the best trades often take days or weeks to set up. Now, I trade less but win more.

4. Emotions Kill Accounts

The second blow-up proved how destructive emotions can be. I had to train myself to stick to my rules no matter how I felt — whether it was fear of missing out, greed after a win, or frustration after a loss.

5. Trading is a Business, Not a Lottery

When I started treating trading like running a business — tracking performance, managing expenses (losses), and focusing on consistency instead of jackpots — I finally started seeing steady growth.

Building My Winning Strategy

So, what does my strategy actually look like now? It’s simple, but it works for me:

  • Markets I trade: A small handful of crypto pairs (BTC, ETH, and sometimes 1–2 alts).
  • Timeframe: 4H and Daily charts (no more staring at the 1-minute chart losing my mind).
  • Tools: Support and resistance, liquidity zones, and RSI for confirmation.
  • Risk: Maximum 1–2% per trade, with a clear stop loss every time.
  • Journal: I still write down every trade, review them weekly, and look for patterns.

This isn’t a holy grail system. I still lose trades. But the difference is: I don’t blow accounts anymore. Losses are just part of the game, and they don’t destroy me the way they used to.

The Results So Far

Since adopting this approach, my trading has completely changed. I’m no longer trying to double my account overnight — I’m aiming for steady, compounding growth. Some weeks I don’t trade at all, and that’s fine. Other weeks I take one or two solid trades and come out ahead.

Most importantly, I finally feel in control. I don’t chase pumps, I don’t revenge trade, and I don’t lose sleep over charts.

Final Thoughts

Blowing two accounts was painful, but I wouldn’t trade those experiences for anything. They forced me to confront my weaknesses and develop the discipline I desperately needed.

If you’re struggling in your trading journey, here’s my advice: don’t just focus on finding the perfect strategy. Focus on yourself. Build discipline, master risk management, and treat trading like the skill it is.

Because in the end, the market doesn’t care how many times you blow up — it only rewards those who learn, adapt, and come back stronger.

How I Found My Winning Strategy After Blowing Two Crypto Accounts was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

According to PANews on June 22, a total of 243,402 people worldwide had their positions liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation amount of US$1.015 billion, including
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01941-0,56%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0707-11,29%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 23:19
Partager
Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia will require all mobile phones and tablets sold in the country to come with a government-backed messaging app called Max pre-installed from September 1.  The Russian government announced on Thursday that Max, a messenger application developed under the Kremlin-controlled tech company VK, will join the list of mandatory apps installed on all new gadgets […]
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003504-2,23%
RWAX
APP$0,002629-1,71%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 00:05
Partager
Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Eerder deze maand leek iedereen vertrouwen te hebben in een renteverlaging volgende maand vanuit de Amerikaanse centrale bank. Daar is de markt nu niet meer zo zeker van, en dat zien we terug in de kwakkelende koersen. Investeerders lijken zich voor te bereiden op een teleurstelling, maar hopen stiekem dat ons morgen een verrassing te wachten staat. Renteverlaging is nog steeds de verwachting Morgen houdt voorzitter van de Amerikaanse centrale bank Jerome Powell een toespraak op een conferentie in Jackson Hole. De bank heeft de beleidsrente al het hele jaar stabiel gehouden, maar voor het eerst verwacht de markt dat de economie gestimuleerd wordt (goedkopere leningen zorgen voor meer vraag in de economie). Het vertrouwen in een renteverlaging heeft alles te maken met de slechte banencijfers die aan het begin van de maand naar buiten werden gebracht. In juli kwamen er veel minder banen bij dan verwacht en ook de cijfers van mei en juni werden fors naar beneden bijgesteld. Het zou een teken kunnen zijn dat de Amerikaanse economie richting een recessie beweegt, en dus knalde de kans op een renteverlaging de lucht in. Vorige week dinsdag kwam ook nog eens de consumentenprijsindex (CPI) lager binnen dan verwacht, waardoor op een gegeven moment de hele futuresmarkt een renteverlaging verwachtte. Een dag later zwakte het optimisme af toen de producentenprijsindex (PPI) flink teleurstelde met hogere cijfers. Sindsdien houden steeds meer mensen rekening met opnieuw een rentepauze. Momenteel houdt 71,3 procent van de futuresmarkt rekening met een renteverlaging van 0,25 procent, zo laten gegevens van CME Group zien. Dat is nog steeds een dikke meerderheid, maar het percentage is dus rap gedaald de afgelopen tijd. De notulen van de laatste rentevergadering hebben daar ook aan bijgedragen. De meerderheid ziet de opwaartse inflatierisico’s als groter dan het risico op een zwakkere werkgelegenheid. Goed om te melden is dat de vergadering na de zwakke banencijfers plaatsvond. Alle ogen naar morgenmiddag Toch lijkt de markt zich al in te dekken voor een tegenvaller. Ondertussen gaat de aandacht uit naar de speech van morgen om 16:00 uur. Het meest waarschijnlijke scenario is dat Powell de opties openlaat, aangezien er nog veel nieuwe data op komst is die het besluit van de Fed zal beïnvloeden. Als er wordt gehint naar een verlaging dan zou zich dat waarschijnlijk vertalen in een stijgende bitcoin (BTC) koers. Maar een strenge toon kan juist negatief uitpakken. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$112 671,6-0,85%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003504-2,23%
Cross The Ages
CTA$0,03846-7,43%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 01:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

Toncoin gains as Verb Technology reveals $713m in TON treasury holdings

BlockDAG’s $379M Presale Overshadows NEAR’s $3 Drive and TRUMP Coin ETF Speculation