How I Made $1,000 a Week Online Without a Degree

A few years ago, I was caught in a cycle that many know too well: long hours, low pay, and no passion. I didn’t have a college degree, a professional network, or savings for big risks.
What I did have was curiosity, internet access, and the desire to figure things out. Fast forward to today, I consistently make over $1,000 a week online, all without a degree.
Here’s how I did it (and how you can too).
1. I Stopped Believing the “Degree = Success” Myth
The first step was changing my mindset. I realized the online world rewards skills, creativity, and consistency, not just a diploma. Employers may require degrees, but clients, customers, and platforms value results.
Once I let go of the degree barrier, opportunities appeared everywhere.
2. I Learned Skills That Pay Online
Instead of heading back to school, I focused on high-demand digital skills:
- Writing and storytelling (for blogs, ads, and social media)
- AI-powered content creation (using ChatGPT, Jasper, etc.)
- Basic graphic design (Canva, Figma)
…
