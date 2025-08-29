How I Use Google Sheets to Track Every Trade

Image
One of the most underrated skills in trading — whether you’re in crypto, forex, or stocks — is record-keeping. Tracking your trades is the backbone of consistent improvement. Without a proper system, you’ll rely on memory, and memory is biased. It will trick you into thinking you’re a better trader than you actually are or make you repeat the same mistakes.
In this post, I’ll break down exactly how I use Google Sheets to track every single trade. This isn’t theory — it’s the actual system I’ve refined over months of trial and error. I’ll explain why I use Google Sheets instead of fancy apps, what columns I include, how I analyze the data, and the insights I’ve gained that changed the way I trade.
There are tons of paid tools for tracking trades — some even sync directly to your exchange. But I prefer Google Sheets for three reasons:
When you log trades manually, you start asking yourself:
“Is this trade really worth writing down? Does it fit my plan?”
This extra friction has saved me from impulsive trades more times than I can count.
The first thing I did was create a new Google Sheet titled “Trading Journal.” I added a header row with the following columns:
This might sound like a lot, but trust me — the details matter. A basic journal with just entry and exit prices won’t help you identify why you’re winning or losing.
Once I got comfortable, I added some extra columns:
These extra notes have helped me spot psychological patterns that cost me money.
One of the best things about Google Sheets is formulas. You don’t need to calculate everything manually.
These formulas update automatically, so I just enter the raw trade data and the sheet does the rest.
If you don’t know how much you’re risking on each trade, you’re gambling, not trading. That’s why my journal includes Risk (in %). I use this formula:
Risk % = (Entry Price - Stop Loss) * Position Size / Account Balance
If it’s over 2%, I know I’ve broken my rule. This simple check has saved me from oversized positions that could blow my account.
This is where most traders fail — they skip logging losing trades because it feels uncomfortable. But your losses are the most valuable lessons.
When I started journaling, I promised myself:
“Every single trade goes into the sheet — good or bad.”
Even the impulsive ones, even the stupid ones. Why? Because those trades reveal the habits I need to fix.
Tracking trades is useless if you never analyze the data. Every Sunday, I spend 30 minutes reviewing my sheet. Here’s what I look for:
This review is where the real improvement happens. For example, I discovered that 70% of my losses came from trades I entered outside of my plan. That insight alone made me tighten my discipline.
Numbers are great, but visuals hit harder. I use Google Sheets charts to track:
When you see your equity curve flattening or dipping, it’s a wake-up call. When you see one setup outperforming others, you know where to focus.
After months of using this system, here are my biggest takeaways:
1. Overtrading Was Killing Me
When I saw how many trades I took in a week, I realized I was trading out of boredom, not opportunity. Logging trades slowed me down.
2. My Best Setups Were Obvious
The data showed that my breakout trades had a 65% win rate, but my scalp trades were barely 40%. I stopped scalping altogether.
3. Small Mistakes Add Up
I thought I was following my rules, but the notes column exposed all the little rule breaks — late entries, early exits, no stop loss. Once I saw them in writing, I couldn’t ignore them.
4. Emotions Matter More Than I Thought
The emotional state column was a game changer. Most of my losing trades happened when I was stressed or trying to “make back losses.” Now, if I’m emotional, I don’t trade.
If you want to build a similar system, here’s what you need to do right now:
Don’t wait until you blow an account to take journaling seriously. The sooner you start, the sooner you’ll become the trader you want to be.
Trading is 80% psychology and 20% execution, but you can’t fix your psychology without seeing your behavior in black and white. That’s what a trading journal does — it forces accountability.
Google Sheets might not look as sexy as a paid app, but it’s powerful, customizable, and free. It’s helped me cut bad habits, refine my edge, and grow as a trader.
If you’re serious about trading, start tracking your trades today.
Because if you don’t measure it, you can’t improve it.
