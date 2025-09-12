How I went from $0 to $10,000/Month in 2025

The real map I followed to get away from financial stress and create a $10K/month online income. Imran Kabir · Just now 2 min readJust now -- Share

I was broke two years ago.

No money in the bank.

No plan B.

Just bills accumulating and a hope of making money online.

Fast-forward to today: I make over $10,000 per month — from my laptop.

How? Not luck.

Not scams.

Just proven methods + persistence.

Here’s my tale and the precise steps you can replicate.

Press enter or click to view image in full size

1. The Brutal Beginnings

Source: ideogram

When I began, I thought the online money fantasy was a scam.

Attempted to fill surveys → earned $2 in 3 days.

Attempted “get rich quick” schemes → lost money.

Attempted to do it all at once → failed hard.

Lesson learned: Focus over frenzy.

2. Choosing the Right Skill

The game-changer? I selected one high-paying skill:

Copywriting

Web design