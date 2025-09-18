How is the xStocks tokenized stock market developing?

Par : PANews
2025/09/18 08:00
RealLink
REAL$0.06556+2.74%
Movement
MOVE$0.131+2.34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0145+4.01%
Wink
LIKE$0.010237+0.93%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000373+5.07%

Author: Heechang

Compiled by: TechFlow

xStocks offers a tokenized stock service, allowing investors to trade tokenized versions of popular US stocks like Tesla in real time. While still in its early stages, it’s already showing some interesting signs of growth.

Observation 1: Trading is concentrated in Tesla (TSLA)

As in many emerging markets, trading activity has quickly concentrated on a handful of stocks. Data shows a high concentration of trading volume in the most well-known and volatile stocks, with Tesla being the most prominent example.

This concentration is not surprising: liquidity tends to accumulate in assets that retail investors already favor, and early adopters often use familiar high-beta stocks to test new infrastructure.

Observation 2: Liquidity decreases on weekends

Data shows that on-chain equity trading volume drops to 30% or less of weekday levels over the weekend. Unlike crypto-native assets, which trade seamlessly around the clock, tokenized stocks still inherit the behavioral inertia of traditional market trading hours. Traders appear less willing to trade when reference markets (such as Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange) are closed, likely due to concerns about arbitrage, price gaps, and the inability to hedge positions off-chain.

Observation 3: Prices move in line with the Nasdaq

Another key signal comes from pricing behavior during the initial launch period. Initially, xStocks tokens traded at a significant premium to their Nasdaq counterparts, reflecting market enthusiasm and potential friction in bridging fiat liquidity. However, these premiums gradually diminished over time.

Current trading patterns show that the token price is at the upper limit of Tesla's intraday price range and is highly consistent with the Nasdaq reference price.

Arbitrageurs appear to be maintaining this price discipline, but there are still small deviations from the intraday highs, indicating some market inefficiencies that may present opportunities and risks for active traders.

New opportunities for Korean stock investors?

South Korean investors currently hold over $100 billion in US stocks, with trading volume increasing 17-fold since January 2020. Existing infrastructure for South Korean investors to trade US stocks is limited by high fees, long settlement times, and slow cash-out processes, creating opportunities for tokenized or on-chain mirror stocks. As the infrastructure and platforms supporting on-chain US stock markets continue to improve, a new group of South Korean traders will enter the crypto market, which is undoubtedly a huge opportunity.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

This Shiba Inu rival is positioned for a 5000% climb by Q4

This Shiba Inu rival is positioned for a 5000% climb by Q4

Little Pepe is emerging as the memecoin to watch in 2025, combining viral appeal with real infrastructure and a projected 5,000% upside. #partnercontent
RealLink
REAL$0.06516+2.11%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002322+5.78%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000593-0.67%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/07/30 19:28
Partager
Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime

Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime

The post Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock ETH Deposit: Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime Skip to content Home Crypto News BlackRock ETH Deposit: Unveiling Strategic Moves on Coinbase Prime Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/blackrock-eth-deposit-coinbase-2/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017285+0.76%
Ethereum
ETH$4,620.73+2.11%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:07
Partager
Praetorian Group International CEO pleads guilty to $200 million Bitcoin Ponzi scheme

Praetorian Group International CEO pleads guilty to $200 million Bitcoin Ponzi scheme

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to the U.S. Department of Justice website, Ramil Ventura Palafox, CEO of Praetorian Group International, pleaded guilty to operating a Bitcoin Ponzi scheme involving over $200 million. The scheme lured over 90,000 investors worldwide by falsely promising daily returns of 0.5% to 3%, then used new investors' funds to pay existing investors. Palafox used the funds to purchase luxury cars, homes, and other luxury goods, resulting in investor losses exceeding $62 million. He will be sentenced on February 3, 2026, and faces up to 40 years in prison. He has also agreed to pay full restitution.
Union
U$0.014466-12.21%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.0000671-4.18%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 08:51
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

This Shiba Inu rival is positioned for a 5000% climb by Q4

Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime

Praetorian Group International CEO pleads guilty to $200 million Bitcoin Ponzi scheme

A whale/institution used 80.77 million USDC to purchase 18,000 ETH in the early morning, and now has a floating profit of $2 million.

A whale spent over 100 million USDC to buy 25,000 ETH after the Fed cut interest rates.