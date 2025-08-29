How Likely Is Cardano (ADA) To Hit $5 In 2025? Experts Back This New ETH L2 Token To Turn $100 Into $20K In 2025

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/29 21:50
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01262-5.32%
MAY
MAY$0.04488-0.59%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5337-4.56%
Cardano
ADA$0.8244-4.42%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002804-9.81%
Ethereum
ETH$4,336.32-4.03%

cardano64587 AD 4nXe4nU08JKZwcGaQF R24M5pUeq5UUbY0q NQNn5jMh9mb qO9 2Ga 6Bos5zHYWti kw2032pmXc6IvK5RocWYh8navgCi5RX2qJXcTbLU9CB4TX8r zXw4MtiD 9gDro51n5NsVw?key=n45GZ6XwuJafa5HR2HEigg

As the crypto market shapes up in 2025, investors are looking for the next big token that could 100x. For Cardano (ADA) investors, the question is whether ADA can reach $5 from its current price of less than $1. This comes after the latest Cardano price prediction showing optimism about its ongoing rally. 

Similarly, investors are on the lookout for a low-cap altcoin that could return bigger gains than established altcoins that have been moving slowly. Interestingly, analysts are tipping Layer Brett (LBRETT), a new Ethereum Layer 2 token, as the best crypto to buy now. Having raised nearly $1.7 million during its earliest presale days, let’s find out why LBRETT could be special. 

Layer Brett could make new meme coin millionaires 

If the crypto market history is anything to go by, it’s very evident that meme coins are among the easiest to make crypto millionaires. Usually, these tokens come at low prices and can surge to unprecedented highs. Interestingly, Layer Brett, a new ERC-20 token, is building a similar narrative right now. 

The Layer Brett project combines meme coin hype with real utility, unlike what was seen in older meme coins like PEPE and DOGE, which lacked real-world use cases. So, instead of just being a meme coin like any other, analysts believe that other features like an Ethereum Layer 2 scalable blockchain, low fees, and high-yield staking set Layer Brett apart from the rest. This combination means traders can enjoy the fun of a meme token while also gaining access to serious DeFi advantages.

However, the major selling point for Layer Brett right now is its record-breaking staking APY, reportedly as high as 3,000%. This gives early investors a shot at turning their capital into wealth as the LBRETT token appreciates. 

Could Cardano reach $5 despite its slow growth?

Cardano (ADA) was built to be among the top Ethereum alternatives. The idea was for the ADA project to “kill Ethereum” by solving the problems the second-largest crypto project was facing. Its approach was to leverage crypto app development support and the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism that makes transactions cheaper and faster. 

However, as the ADA ecosystem continues to expand, with decentralized finance (DeFi) apps, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and smart contracts, the initial years of delay have impacted Cardano’s momentum. 

This has also rubbed off on the ADA price growth, which has been historically conservative compared to its rivals. Even in strong bull markets, ADA has struggled to maintain breakout momentum, and a $5 Cardano price prediction is highly ambitious given the current market realities. 

Community drive gives LBRETT a boost 

Like popular meme coins, such as PEPE and DOGE, Layer Brett is showing that community can be the big difference between the next 100x crypto and an unsuccessful one. Currently, Layer Brett is branded as the “Pepe 2.0” with more substance than jokes. 

Brett brings a long-term growth narrative — thanks to its support from Ethereum and its budding community. Considering that Ethereum has one of the largest communities in crypto, Layer Brett is positioning itself as a fast-rising token within the ecosystem. 

Additionally, the native Layer Brett community is going strong, driving the narrative that the LBRETT token is the next big thing in the altcoin space instead of slow-speed tokens like ADA. 

AD 4nXe5ibscw3xNAVLmPmEV9Iildh6IkCMic6OONB SFJHPjDXiYqnDAMjvax82kjZY37sRtXJ9nCt YmIaanA8bV6GsAuJzL7wnuvBHI4svfrTiyd Bn7Rs0M4LfQg3KYsTVIYNNuP?key=n45GZ6XwuJafa5HR2HEigg

Conclusion 

Over time, projects with scalability, low transaction costs, and interoperability have been in demand by crypto traders and investors. 

Layer Brett offers all of these features and meme coin hype, making it a top cryptocurrency to watch right now. Buy LBRETT on presale for $0.005 on presale before the token explodes. 

Website: https://layerbrett.com 

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett 

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett)

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

PANews reported on June 21 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, SharpLink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) has purchased another 6,744 ETH (US$16.51 million) through Galaxy Digital in the past
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0721+3.29%
Ethereum
ETH$4,310.91-4.53%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 10:34
Partager
PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

DeFi Development Corp. spent $23.6 million to increase its SOL holdings, bringing its total holdings to 595,988. The Synthetix community proposed to acquire the decentralized options platform Derive at a valuation of $27 million. A trader bought LAUNCHCOIN for $9,075 a month ago, which is currently worth $4.7 million.
LaunchCoinonBelieve
LAUNCHCOIN$0.066446+3.50%
Solana
SOL$203.64-4.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,323.83-3.94%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 17:30
Partager
Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
Allo
RWA$0.005049-6.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 18:32
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).