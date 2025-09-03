How Many ADA Would It Take to Hit $1 Million?

Cardano faces strong resistance around $1.20, and large holders recently sold nearly 30 million ADA.

The new Cardano–Chainlink integration could unlock real-world data for smart contracts.

At today’s price of $0.82, it would take about 1.22 million ADA to hit $1 million.

Cardano has long carried the reputation of being one of crypto’s most methodical projects. Built on peer-reviewed research and heavy academic rigor, but it has also been criticized for moving too slowly compared to faster, more experimental rivals.

At its peak, ADA delivered more than a 1,200x return and the all-time high came in September 2021, when ADA hit $3.10. Since then, it has been a long, uneven ride.

As of early September 2025, ADA trades near $0.82, more than 70% below that record. However, one analyst is exploring how once the token breaks past its current ATH, it could enter discovery mode. In that case how many ADAs would be required to become a millionaire?

How Many ADA for $1 Million

The big question is how much Cardano an investor would need to hold to potentially reach the million-dollar mark if the next bull cycle plays out strongly.

At today’s price of $0.82: around 1.22 million ADA

If ADA trades at $1.20: about 833,000 ADA

At the previous all-time high of $39: roughly 323,000 ADA

If ADA reaches $10: an even 100,000 ADA

At $15: close to 66,666 ADA, worth less than $55,000 at current prices, could equal one million dollars.

Quick Reality Check: What’s Holding ADA’s Price Back?

Recent blockchain data shows large holders sold close to 30 million ADA in the past week. The analyst said that moves of this size can influence the market quickly.

In addition, resistance near $1.20 continues to hold, meaning that Cardano needs stronger momentum before any sustained push higher.

Why Cardano Could Be Due for a Rise

Why is the Cardano–Chainlink integration such a big deal?

The Cardano–Chainlink integration opens Cardano’s smart contracts to real-world data through Chainlink’s oracle network. For Cardano, this is a big leap forward.

Until now, its UTXO model, similar to Bitcoin’s, came with certain limits on transaction size and on-chain data. Chainlink helps overcome those hurdles, giving developers more flexibility.

The Midnight (Glacier) Airdrop And What’s the catch?

Another reason Cardano could see growth is its Midnight (Glacier) airdrop. Around 37 million Knight tokens will be distributed across eight different blockchains, with half of the supply going to ADA holders. To claim, users must create a new Cardano wallet, which could bring millions of fresh participants into the ecosystem.