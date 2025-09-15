How Many Emmy Awards Did ‘Adolescence’ Win At The 2025 Emmys?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, and Erin Doherty, winners of Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for “Adolescence,” pose in the press room during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Netflix drama Adolescence, starring Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty, was a big winner at the 2025 Emmy Awards Sunday night.

Adolescence, which is the second-highest viewed series globally in Netflix history, was nominated for 13 Emmy Awards in July.

On Sunday, Adolescence won the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Emmy and also won three Emmys in the acting categories.

The first major acting award that Adolescence won Sunday night came in the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category, when Cooper, 15, became the youngest in Emmy history to win an acting award.

“Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple years back, I didn’t expect to be in the United States, never mind here,” Cooper said, humbly, while accepting his Emmy. “But I think tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life.

“I was nothing about three years ago and I’m here now,” Cooper added. “Who cares if you get embarrassed? Anything can be possible.”

Also in the Limited or Anthology Series or Movie acting categories, series co-creator Stephen Graham won for Outstanding Actor and Erin Doherty took the Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmy.

Cooper and Doherty’s wins came at the expense of Ashley Walters and Christine Tremarco, who were also nominated in Outstanding Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress categories, respectively.

Including two wins at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony Sept. 6 and 7, Adolescence won eight Emmy awards overall.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, Erin Doherty, Christine Tremarco, Jack Thorne, Philip Barantini, Jeremy Kleiner, and cast and crew of “Adolescence,” winners of Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, pose in the press room during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) WireImage

What Else Did ‘Adolescence’ Win Emmy Awards For?

In addition to the top trophy and its three wins for acting at Sunday night’s Primetime Emmy Awards, Adolescence won a Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Emmy for Philip Barantini, as well as Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham.

At Creative Arts ceremonies in early September, Adolescence won an Emmy for Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Shaheen Baig.

In addition, Matthew Lewis won an Emmy for Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his one-shot work in Episode 2 of the series.

