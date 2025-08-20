How Much Ozak AI You Can Get for Just 1 ETH in August 2025–And What That Bag Could Be Worth in 2026

Ozak AI is still in the limelight due to its presale and high investor interest. The project is a combination of blockchain and artificial intelligence and is in Stage 4 of its presale. At this point, tokens are sold at the price of $0.005 per token.

At an Ethereum price of $4,234, investors who invest 1 ETH today would get 870,000 Ozak AI tokens. According to analysts, that investment may be worth $2.43 million should the token hit its 2026 price target of $2.80.

Presale Growth and Market Validation

The presale has already generated over $2 million, with over 169 million tokens sold. This high demand shows the growing belief in the potential of Ozak AI. Moreover, it has been listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko to increase its visibility in the market.

Also, the presale model has an incentive for early investors. The current price of tokens is $0.005, but the next phase will be doubled to $0.01. Thus, new entrants today obtain tokens at basement-level prices prior to the next price increase.

Technology and Tokenomics Driving Utility

Ozak AI combines blockchain technology with predictive analytics and machine learning. It proposes the Ozak Stream Network (OSN) to handle low-latency data, Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) to handle secure processing, and Data Vaults to handle storage. In addition, Prediction Agents enable users to build AI-powered models without high technical expertise.

The tokenomics are long-term stable. The total amount of OZ tokens is set at 10 billion, 30% of which is dedicated to presale, 30% to ecosystem and community, 20% to reserves, 10% to liquidity, and 10% to team distribution. This allocation will make resources available to support adoption, development, and long-term growth.

Investment Potential into 2026

Analysts have pointed out that Ozak AI could achieve $1 in the short term and $2.80 by 2026, depending on the adoption and platform growth. As a result, an entry at the current presale prices has a large upside potential. An investment of one ETH at the rate of $4,350, which translates to 870,000 tokens, can potentially reach a value of $2.43 million when the roadmap goals are achieved.

In addition, the low minimum entry point of the presale at $100 allows more investors to participate. It accepts payments in ETH, USDT, or USDC, which opens up entry opportunities.

Conclusion

The presale of Ozak AI provides investors with an early opportunity to invest in a blockchain and artificial intelligence project. The project has already raised more than $2 million, is listed on exchanges, and its price is expected to reach $2.80 by 2026, which makes it a serious candidate to grow in the long term. To investors who are interested in high upside, 1 ETH today may become a multimillion-dollar position one year from now.

