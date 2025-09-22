The post How Regenerative Organic Can Save The Planet- And The Food Industry. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A coalition of brands is proving that Regenerative Organic agriculture can scale sufficiently to address climate change. Lundberg Family Farms A coalition of brands is proving that Regenerative Organic agriculture can scale up to address climate change. Companies adopting Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC™) practices are simultaneously expanding their environmental footprint and boosting their financial performance. New data points to a compelling business case for regenerative organic products, which have already generated 45% growth this year, with retail sales up $20 million. This 24% jump hints that consumer appetites for climate-friendly products extends far beyond niche markets and that popular sentiment is transforming into retail sales. Such sustainable products have outperformed the rest of the market by almost 10 percentage points from 2021-2024. Products making such claims averaged 28% cumulative growth over the past 5 years, 40% higher than products without such claims. (NIQ/McKinsey). Why is this happening? Over 70% of consumers see environmental responsibility as more important than 2 years ago and 90% see eco-friendliness as a key decision criteria. Over 78% of consumers aged 18-24 believe the current food system is not sustainable and a major cause of the climate crisis. (GLOW/NIQ). “With growing concern over how climate and pollution impact personal health, shoppers are actively seeking products that reflect their values,” according to Sherry Frey, Vice President of Thought Leadership, Total Wellness at NIQ. According to NIQ, a full 58% of U.S. consumers now believe that issues like climate change and pollution are direct threats to their current and future well-being and 65% of consumers want companies’ sustainability practices to be more visible. Over 49% think sustainable products make a difference and 50% are interested in buying sustainable products. And while 64% are willing to pay higher prices for such products, even as household budgets get stretched by… The post How Regenerative Organic Can Save The Planet- And The Food Industry. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A coalition of brands is proving that Regenerative Organic agriculture can scale sufficiently to address climate change. Lundberg Family Farms A coalition of brands is proving that Regenerative Organic agriculture can scale up to address climate change. Companies adopting Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC™) practices are simultaneously expanding their environmental footprint and boosting their financial performance. New data points to a compelling business case for regenerative organic products, which have already generated 45% growth this year, with retail sales up $20 million. This 24% jump hints that consumer appetites for climate-friendly products extends far beyond niche markets and that popular sentiment is transforming into retail sales. Such sustainable products have outperformed the rest of the market by almost 10 percentage points from 2021-2024. Products making such claims averaged 28% cumulative growth over the past 5 years, 40% higher than products without such claims. (NIQ/McKinsey). Why is this happening? Over 70% of consumers see environmental responsibility as more important than 2 years ago and 90% see eco-friendliness as a key decision criteria. Over 78% of consumers aged 18-24 believe the current food system is not sustainable and a major cause of the climate crisis. (GLOW/NIQ). “With growing concern over how climate and pollution impact personal health, shoppers are actively seeking products that reflect their values,” according to Sherry Frey, Vice President of Thought Leadership, Total Wellness at NIQ. According to NIQ, a full 58% of U.S. consumers now believe that issues like climate change and pollution are direct threats to their current and future well-being and 65% of consumers want companies’ sustainability practices to be more visible. Over 49% think sustainable products make a difference and 50% are interested in buying sustainable products. And while 64% are willing to pay higher prices for such products, even as household budgets get stretched by…

How Regenerative Organic Can Save The Planet- And The Food Industry.

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 20:06
Union
U$0.011164-13.98%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00175242-5.45%
Vice
VICE$0.03405+13.95%
GET
GET$0.006416-11.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08703-1.23%
Planet
PLANET$0.0000007436-4.71%

A coalition of brands is proving that Regenerative Organic agriculture can scale sufficiently to address climate change.

Lundberg Family Farms

A coalition of brands is proving that Regenerative Organic agriculture can scale up to address climate change. Companies adopting Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC™) practices are simultaneously expanding their environmental footprint and boosting their financial performance.

New data points to a compelling business case for regenerative organic products, which have already generated 45% growth this year, with retail sales up $20 million.

This 24% jump hints that consumer appetites for climate-friendly products extends far beyond niche markets and that popular sentiment is transforming into retail sales. Such sustainable products have outperformed the rest of the market by almost 10 percentage points from 2021-2024. Products making such claims averaged 28% cumulative growth over the past 5 years, 40% higher than products without such claims. (NIQ/McKinsey).

Why is this happening?

Over 70% of consumers see environmental responsibility as more important than 2 years ago and 90% see eco-friendliness as a key decision criteria. Over 78% of consumers aged 18-24 believe the current food system is not sustainable and a major cause of the climate crisis. (GLOW/NIQ).

“With growing concern over how climate and pollution impact personal health, shoppers are actively seeking products that reflect their values,” according to Sherry Frey, Vice President of Thought Leadership, Total Wellness at NIQ.

According to NIQ, a full 58% of U.S. consumers now believe that issues like climate change and pollution are direct threats to their current and future well-being and 65% of consumers want companies’ sustainability practices to be more visible. Over 49% think sustainable products make a difference and 50% are interested in buying sustainable products. And while 64% are willing to pay higher prices for such products, even as household budgets get stretched by inflation, research from investment bankers at Whipstitch Capital shows that lower income consumers would buy more sustainable products if they had the cash, strengthening the case for living wages and expanded food access programs like SNAP/WIC, as well as justifying the potential upside for more brands to certify under regenerative organic frameworks.

With support from more than 320 brands, 67,000 smallholder farms across 46 countries are using regenerative organic farming practices on nearly 20 million acres. The Regenerative Organic Alliance develops and promotes regenerative organic agricultural practices that rebuild soil health, respect animal welfare, and create social fairness. Along with A Greener World’s Regenerative Standard, ROC™ is one of the few frameworks that considers labor practices and workers’ rights. These regenerative practices, which vary according to crop, climate, and ecosystem, can help rebuild soil health, sequester carbon, restore biodiversity, and even revitalize rural economies.

  • Lundberg Family Farms is a leading ROC™ brand known for its California-grown rice and rice-based products, has converted all of the organic rice it grows to ROC™ and reports 65% of its consumers are actively seeking ROC™ products, creating clear market differentiation.
  • Dr. Bronner’s, family-owned maker of the top-selling natural brand of soap in North America, has been committed to ROC™ for seven years and has partnered with suppliers to work with 18,000+ smallholder farmers and convert 52,000 acres to ROC™ .

ROC™ prohibits the use of persistent synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, which contribute to the climate crisis.

Lundberg Family Farms, which grows regenerative organic rice in California’s Sacramento Valley, keeps millions of pounds of chemicals off the land each year by drowning and drying up weeds instead of dousing their fields with chemicals.

According to Brita Lunderg, Lundberg Family Farms Communications Manager, some of these practices are effective at their farms, “In our organic and regenerative organic fields, we drown and dry up weeds instead of dousing our fields with chemicals. We kept an estimated 3.2 million pounds of chemicals off the land in 2024 thanks to our organic and regenerative organic farming practices.”

A recent study from researchers at UC Davis indicates that this “Dry Up” method of regenerative organic weed management can help reduce global warming potential (GWP) by 49%.

Further research shows the potential climate benefits of organic farming:

  • “On average, organic farms use less energy, emit fewer greenhouse gasses, and improve soil carbon sequestration compared to conventional farms. Long-term trials conducted by the USDA found that organic farms can sequester, on average, 400-600 more pounds of carbon per acre than conventional farms, including conventional no-till farms.”
  • “Organic fields have also been found to have 30-50% greater soil aggregation and ten times higher water infiltration than conventional fields. The fact that organic fields can take up and hold more water allows them to be more resilient to extreme weather events—intensifying due to climate change—including drought and floods.”
  • “By not using synthetic pesticides, organic farms also protect essential biodiversity. On average, organic farms host 50% more living organisms than conventional farms. The increased populations of beneficial insects, birds, mammals, reptiles, and soil organisms on organic farms maintain the web of life and ensure that we can feed ourselves and future generations.
  • Additionally, organic farming protects people—farmers, farmworkers, rural communities, consumers—from the health impacts of these toxic pesticides, safeguarding human health and wellbeing.”
  • Organic Farming Practices Use Less Energy
    • Organic production uses 45% less energy than conventional.
    • Conventional systems emit nearly 40% more greenhouse gases (GHG) per pound of crop produced than organic systems. (Rodale Farming Systems Trial)
  • Organic Farms Reduce Emissions
    • Organic farms use around 50% less new reactive nitrogen, a potent greenhouse gas.
    • Organic production greatly reduces nitrogen oxide emissions by prohibiting the use of almost all synthetic inputs and requiring careful nutrient management that reduces overuse of fertilizers.
    • Organic farming systems emit about 40% less N2O than conventional production does.

“Regenerative organic farming practices can draw down carbon instead of releasing it and enhance ecosystem biodiversity instead of degrading it,” said Craig Stevenson, CEO, Lundberg Family Farms. “People say it can’t be done at scale, but we’re bringing ROC™ rice to every category of our portfolio. It’s not just a business strategy; it’s a long-term investment in the health of both people and the planet.”

“Regenerative Organic agriculture is reaching the scale needed to deliver meaningful climate impact,” says Christopher Gergen, CEO of the Regenerative Organic Alliance. “Nearly 20 million acres are already under regenerative organic management, and with accelerating adoption rates and growing consumer demand creating clear market incentives, the movement is shifting from an emerging practice to a mainstream business and climate strategy.”

Despite federal policies that are propping up chemical intensive conventional agriculture and cutting funding to food safety, food access, and regional and local food production, Regenerative Organic Certified brands are proving that sustainable farming can achieve both profitability and environmental impact at scale.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/errolschweizer/2025/09/22/how-regenerative-organic-can-save-the-planetand-the-food-industry/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader "0xa523" closed his ASTER position, making a profit of US$435,000 and started shorting BTC again. Position size: 684.6 BTC, worth approximately $77.15 million. Liquidation price: $113,922.55.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,850.55-2.30%
Aster
ASTER$1.37-17.76%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001171-4.17%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:11
Partager
Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

PANews reported on September 22nd that the decentralized exchange Aster announced that the second phase of Aster Genesis will conclude at 23:59 UTC on October 5th (07:59 Beijing Time on October 6th). With two cycles remaining, users can still trade and earn Rh points—4% of the total ASTER supply has been allocated for Phase 2 rewards. Phase 3 will follow shortly thereafter, incorporating spot trading points and updating the rewards mechanism.
Aster
ASTER$1.37-17.76%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10241-3.62%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:37
Partager
Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Wall Street, Rusland en analisten

Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Wall Street, Rusland en analisten

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Goedemorgen! Hier is het meest opvallende cryptonieuws, met meer context en analyse om de ontwikkelingen beter te begrijpen. Miljardair ziet kansen op Wall Street ondanks dure aandelenmarkt Zelfs nu aandelenmarkten hoog gewaardeerd zijn en veel beleggers waarschuwen voor overprijzing, blijft een bekende miljardair optimistisch. Hij gelooft dat er nog steeds waarde te vinden is — vooral in sectoren waar innovatie doorgaat en technologiebedrijven toonaangevend blijven. Volgens hem zijn sectoren zoals fintech en digitale activa de moeite waard, ondanks de algemene marktspanning. Hij wijst op het idee dat in elke marktcycli waar bubbelangst heerst, de beste rendementen vaak komen van de risico’s die velen te eng vinden om aan te gaan. Voor Bitcoin betekent dit dat ook wanneer aandelen geleidelijk corrigeren, digitale activa juist kunnen profiteren van kapitaalverschuivingen en beleggers die spreiding zoeken buiten traditionele activa. Onrust rond Bitcoin en crypto Er is momenteel verhoogde onrust op de cryptomarkt. Gebeurtenissen zoals plotselinge prijsfluctuaties, zorgen over regelgeving en grote whales die forse posities verplaatsen zorgen voor onzekerheid. Beleggers raken nerveus, vooral omdat nieuws over macro-economische factoren zoals inflatie, renteverwachtingen en geopolitieke spanningen het sentiment zwaar beïnvloeden. Technische analyse wijst op fragiele steunpunten, en een kleinere trigger zou tot flinke koersbeweging kunnen leiden. Voor wie actief handelt betekent dit oppassen: hedge-opties, cashbuffering en risicomanagement zijn belangrijker dan ooit. Rusland: sancties en cryptobeurzen in de problemen In Rusland versnelt de druk op cryptobeurzen door sancties vanuit het Westen. Financiële beperkingen, beperkingen op kapitaalstromen en streng toezicht op transacties worden steeds gebruikelijker. Voor beurzen die opereren in of met Rusland kan dit betekenen dat bepaalde relaties worden afgesneden of dat toegang tot liquiditeit beperkt raakt. Gebruikers klagen over vertragingen en verhoogde kosten. Sommige platforms overwegen hun operaties of client-relaties aan te passen of zelfs stop te zetten in risicovolle jurisdicties. Voor internationale crypto-partijen toont dit aan dat politieke risico’s steeds meer onderdeel zijn van hun strategieën. Michigan hervat Strategic Bitcoin Reserve-wet met mogelijke 10 % allocatie Michigan werkt aan House Bill 4087, die toestaat dat de staat tot 10 % van bepaalde staatsfondsen investeert in cryptocurrency, waaronder Bitcoin. :contentReference[oaicite:0]{index=0} Deze fondsen betreffen onder meer de ‘General Fund’ en de economische stabilisatiefonds (‘rainy day fund’). De wet bevat voorwaarden voor veilige custody en risicobeperking. Analisten zien dit als onderdeel van een bredere Amerikaanse trend waarin staten steeds meer openstaan voor Bitcoin als instrument voor financiële hedging. Bezwaren betreffen vooral volatiliteit en wettelijk toezicht, zeker wanneer ook altcoins zonder duidelijke limieten betrokken worden. Mocht de wet aangenomen worden, dan toont Michigan wederom dat crypto steeds meer binnen officiële staatsfinanciën doordringt, wat mogelijk ook prijsimpact heeft voor Bitcoin vanwege institutionele vraag. Analist Benjamin Cowen: BTC kan in komende maanden piek bereiken Benjamin Cowen, bekend om zijn technische analyses, voorspelt dat Bitcoin in de nabije maanden een sterke piek zou kunnen bereiken. Hij baseert zich op zowel on-chain data als cyclusmodellen die aangeven dat we mogelijk uit een consolidatiefase op weg zijn naar een breakout. Factoren als ETF-instroom, institutionele belangstelling en macro-economische verlichting (lagere renteverwachtingen etc.) kunnen volgens Cowen bijdragen aan een krachtige opleving. Tegelijkertijd waarschuwt hij dat markten reactief zijn — schommeling en correcties zijn waarschijnlijk onderweg, vooral bij tegenvallende externe signalen. Voor beleggers biedt dit een potentieel hoog voordeel, mits men bereid is korte termijn volatiler momenten te doorstaan. BitcoinMagazine lanceert Discord channel! Wil je meepraten over deze ontwikkelingen? Join dan ons nieuwe Discord channel en discussieer met onze experts en andere lezers over acties en insiderinformatie! Nu naar Discord Het bericht Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Wall Street, Rusland en analisten is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.09352+10.03%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,850.55-2.30%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.079-5.43%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 13:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Wall Street, Rusland en analisten

Two car dealerships will accept stablecoin payments in Bolivia through partnerships with Tether and BitGo.

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as UK and US Start Crypto Cooperation