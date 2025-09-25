The post How RLUSD and ETFs Layer Into XRP’s Institutional Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analysts project XRP reaching $9–$10 at cycle peak, outpacing Bitcoin. Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin and repo system expand real-world utility. XRP could rebound toward $3.60 in the near term, as per Ali Martinez. On the Paul Barron Network, Dennis from Virtual Bacon laid out that in the next 12 months, XRP could leave Bitcoin behind. His reasoning wasn’t built on hype, rather it was grounded in ETF inflows and new institutional rails being built around Ripple.  Ripple has rolled out RLUSD, a dollar-backed stablecoin, and joined a tokenized repo pilot with Franklin Templeton and DBS. Those are hard links into traditional finance. Dennis called the moves a breakthrough, though he acknowledged RLUSD still has to claw market share from giants like USDT and USDC. Institutional Adoption: RLUSD and Tokenized Repo Trading The introduction of RLUSD, Ripple’s US dollar–backed stablecoin, and the firm’s participation in a tokenized repo trading system with Franklin Templeton and DBS, have cemented XRP’s role in real-world finance. Related: Ripple RLUSD and Franklin sgBENJI Power DBS Repo Pilot on XRP Ledger Dennis described these moves as a breakthrough for institutional adoption, though he cautioned that RLUSD still faces an uphill battle against dominant stablecoins like USDT and USDC.  Related: XRP Nears Capitulation, $2.80–$2.90 Range Defines Next Breakout or Breakdown ETF Momentum: A New Catalyst The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF recently gained approval to include XRP alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Stellar. Meanwhile, Grayscale quickly followed suit, launching its CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF, which also holds XRP. Here we go… Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF *approved* under SEC’s new generic listing standards. Will now be able to own crypto assets beyond btc & eth. Looks like xrp, sol, & xlm. pic.twitter.com/OyZO9MLnMx — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) September 25, 2025 This wave of ETF approvals is expected to… The post How RLUSD and ETFs Layer Into XRP’s Institutional Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analysts project XRP reaching $9–$10 at cycle peak, outpacing Bitcoin. Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin and repo system expand real-world utility. XRP could rebound toward $3.60 in the near term, as per Ali Martinez. On the Paul Barron Network, Dennis from Virtual Bacon laid out that in the next 12 months, XRP could leave Bitcoin behind. His reasoning wasn’t built on hype, rather it was grounded in ETF inflows and new institutional rails being built around Ripple.  Ripple has rolled out RLUSD, a dollar-backed stablecoin, and joined a tokenized repo pilot with Franklin Templeton and DBS. Those are hard links into traditional finance. Dennis called the moves a breakthrough, though he acknowledged RLUSD still has to claw market share from giants like USDT and USDC. Institutional Adoption: RLUSD and Tokenized Repo Trading The introduction of RLUSD, Ripple’s US dollar–backed stablecoin, and the firm’s participation in a tokenized repo trading system with Franklin Templeton and DBS, have cemented XRP’s role in real-world finance. Related: Ripple RLUSD and Franklin sgBENJI Power DBS Repo Pilot on XRP Ledger Dennis described these moves as a breakthrough for institutional adoption, though he cautioned that RLUSD still faces an uphill battle against dominant stablecoins like USDT and USDC.  Related: XRP Nears Capitulation, $2.80–$2.90 Range Defines Next Breakout or Breakdown ETF Momentum: A New Catalyst The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF recently gained approval to include XRP alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Stellar. Meanwhile, Grayscale quickly followed suit, launching its CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF, which also holds XRP. Here we go… Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF *approved* under SEC’s new generic listing standards. Will now be able to own crypto assets beyond btc & eth. Looks like xrp, sol, & xlm. pic.twitter.com/OyZO9MLnMx — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) September 25, 2025 This wave of ETF approvals is expected to…

How RLUSD and ETFs Layer Into XRP’s Institutional Shift

2025/09/25 18:03
  • Analysts project XRP reaching $9–$10 at cycle peak, outpacing Bitcoin.
  • Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin and repo system expand real-world utility.
  • XRP could rebound toward $3.60 in the near term, as per Ali Martinez.

On the Paul Barron Network, Dennis from Virtual Bacon laid out that in the next 12 months, XRP could leave Bitcoin behind. His reasoning wasn’t built on hype, rather it was grounded in ETF inflows and new institutional rails being built around Ripple. 

Ripple has rolled out RLUSD, a dollar-backed stablecoin, and joined a tokenized repo pilot with Franklin Templeton and DBS. Those are hard links into traditional finance. Dennis called the moves a breakthrough, though he acknowledged RLUSD still has to claw market share from giants like USDT and USDC.

Institutional Adoption: RLUSD and Tokenized Repo Trading

The introduction of RLUSD, Ripple’s US dollar–backed stablecoin, and the firm’s participation in a tokenized repo trading system with Franklin Templeton and DBS, have cemented XRP’s role in real-world finance.

Dennis described these moves as a breakthrough for institutional adoption, though he cautioned that RLUSD still faces an uphill battle against dominant stablecoins like USDT and USDC. 

ETF Momentum: A New Catalyst

The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF recently gained approval to include XRP alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Stellar. Meanwhile, Grayscale quickly followed suit, launching its CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF, which also holds XRP.

This wave of ETF approvals is expected to provide steady inflows into XRP, a development that analysts believe could trigger a “momentum trade.”

Dennis noted that even a $5 billion inflow would represent just 1.5% of XRP’s supply, far below Ethereum’s 5.5% ETF exposure, suggesting considerable upside potential as new institutional money flows into the cryptocurrency.

XRP Holding Support, Eyeing Breakout

Despite recent price weakness, XRP has shown resilience on the charts. Currently trading at $2.86, the token is down more than 7% over the past week but has successfully defended the $2.71 support level, according to analyst Ali Martinez.

He now sees a potential rebound toward $3.60 if buying pressure builds in the coming sessions.

Notably, long-term projections for XRP remain optimistic with Dennis expecting XRP to reach $4.50 by the end of 2025, with a possible $9–$10 target at the peak of the cycle, provided Bitcoin hits $200,000 and XRP reclaims its 2020 BTC ratio.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

