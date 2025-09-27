The post How Russia Uses Crypto For Foreign Election Interference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new report details on-chain data and leaked texts from A7, a firm that specializes in sanctions evasion. Apparently, the company interfered in Moldovan elections to Russia’s benefit. These leaks do not contain a direct smoking gun connecting the Kremlin to A7, but tokens fund polling, activist networks, politicians, and more. It seems impossible that the government has no knowledge or involvement in these activities. Sponsored Sponsored Is Russia Interfering in Moldovan Elections? A7 has become something of a notorious name in the crypto community, launching the ruble-backed stablecoin that became a major vehicle for sanctions evasion. New leaks, however, cast the firm in an even darker light. It may be a major conduit for Russian interference in Eastern European elections. Although Russia’s alleged interference in US elections caused unwarranted hysteria among American liberals, these claims are laser-focused on Moldova and include on-chain evidence. Analysts already warned of organized electoral bribery in Moldova, but A7 is apparently at the center of its own operation. A7’s stablecoin was a staple at Garantex, an exchange shuttered for sanctions violations. The A7A5 token reappeared in later incarnations and unrelated criminal exchanges alike. A7 specialized its business focus towards cross-border sanctions evasion, finding a lucrative niche there. On-chain data shows the group’s operations: Sponsored Sponsored A7 On-Chain Sanctions Evasion. Source: Elliptic From this background, the leap to active election interference was apparently quite small. This data confirms that A7 wallets made direct payments to Moldovan politicians. A Hidden Network Ilan Shor, who was sanctioned by the US for allegedly aiding Russia in Moldovan election interference, surreptitiously sent millions to at least one former elected official in the country. Leaked texts also corroborate this incident. This is only the most jarring individual incident of Russian election activity. Leaked chats and on-chain data show a clear… The post How Russia Uses Crypto For Foreign Election Interference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new report details on-chain data and leaked texts from A7, a firm that specializes in sanctions evasion. Apparently, the company interfered in Moldovan elections to Russia’s benefit. These leaks do not contain a direct smoking gun connecting the Kremlin to A7, but tokens fund polling, activist networks, politicians, and more. It seems impossible that the government has no knowledge or involvement in these activities. Sponsored Sponsored Is Russia Interfering in Moldovan Elections? A7 has become something of a notorious name in the crypto community, launching the ruble-backed stablecoin that became a major vehicle for sanctions evasion. New leaks, however, cast the firm in an even darker light. It may be a major conduit for Russian interference in Eastern European elections. Although Russia’s alleged interference in US elections caused unwarranted hysteria among American liberals, these claims are laser-focused on Moldova and include on-chain evidence. Analysts already warned of organized electoral bribery in Moldova, but A7 is apparently at the center of its own operation. A7’s stablecoin was a staple at Garantex, an exchange shuttered for sanctions violations. The A7A5 token reappeared in later incarnations and unrelated criminal exchanges alike. A7 specialized its business focus towards cross-border sanctions evasion, finding a lucrative niche there. On-chain data shows the group’s operations: Sponsored Sponsored A7 On-Chain Sanctions Evasion. Source: Elliptic From this background, the leap to active election interference was apparently quite small. This data confirms that A7 wallets made direct payments to Moldovan politicians. A Hidden Network Ilan Shor, who was sanctioned by the US for allegedly aiding Russia in Moldovan election interference, surreptitiously sent millions to at least one former elected official in the country. Leaked texts also corroborate this incident. This is only the most jarring individual incident of Russian election activity. Leaked chats and on-chain data show a clear…

How Russia Uses Crypto For Foreign Election Interference

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 07:58
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016769-0.76%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001565+1.62%
GUNZ
GUN$0.02277+1.83%
FUND
FUND$0.0188-18.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07478+1.08%

A new report details on-chain data and leaked texts from A7, a firm that specializes in sanctions evasion. Apparently, the company interfered in Moldovan elections to Russia’s benefit.

These leaks do not contain a direct smoking gun connecting the Kremlin to A7, but tokens fund polling, activist networks, politicians, and more. It seems impossible that the government has no knowledge or involvement in these activities.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Is Russia Interfering in Moldovan Elections?

A7 has become something of a notorious name in the crypto community, launching the ruble-backed stablecoin that became a major vehicle for sanctions evasion.

New leaks, however, cast the firm in an even darker light. It may be a major conduit for Russian interference in Eastern European elections.

Although Russia’s alleged interference in US elections caused unwarranted hysteria among American liberals, these claims are laser-focused on Moldova and include on-chain evidence.

Analysts already warned of organized electoral bribery in Moldova, but A7 is apparently at the center of its own operation.

A7’s stablecoin was a staple at Garantex, an exchange shuttered for sanctions violations. The A7A5 token reappeared in later incarnations and unrelated criminal exchanges alike.

A7 specialized its business focus towards cross-border sanctions evasion, finding a lucrative niche there. On-chain data shows the group’s operations:

Sponsored

Sponsored

A7 On-Chain Sanctions Evasion. Source: Elliptic

From this background, the leap to active election interference was apparently quite small. This data confirms that A7 wallets made direct payments to Moldovan politicians.

A Hidden Network

Ilan Shor, who was sanctioned by the US for allegedly aiding Russia in Moldovan election interference, surreptitiously sent millions to at least one former elected official in the country. Leaked texts also corroborate this incident.

This is only the most jarring individual incident of Russian election activity. Leaked chats and on-chain data show a clear pattern of using USDT to fund activist networks, polling operations, and more. A7 also reportedly used Toncoin to make payments to selected individuals.

Although the leaks make vague allusions to intelligence connections, there isn’t any definite proof that the Russian government is aware of election interference in Moldova. Still, due to the covert nature of these operations, concrete proof may be very difficult to come by.

For now, suffice it to say that individuals in Russia are using crypto payments to influence Moldova’s election. It seems stupendously unlikely that A7 is acting completely on its own without the Russian government’s knowledge.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/russia-election-interference-crypto-a7-moldova/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Discover how Moonshot MAGAX’s AI-powered meme-to-earn platform outpaces Shiba Inu with innovative tokenomics and growth potential in 2025.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000492-3.52%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1215+4.83%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00239+8.63%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:15
Partager
Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025

Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025

The post Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Network is rearing its head, and Cardano is trying to recover from a downtrend. But the go to option this fall is Layer Brett, a meme coin with utility baked into it. $LBRETT’s presale is not only attractive, but is magnetic due to high rewards and the chance to make over 100x gains. Layer Brett Is Loading: Join or You’re Wrecked The crypto crowd loves to talk big numbers, but here’s one that’s impossible to ignore: Layer 2 markets are projected to process more than $10 trillion per year by 2027. That tidal wave is building right now — and Layer Brett is already carving out space to ride it. The presale price? A tiny $0.0058. That’s launchpad level, the kind of entry point that fuels 100x gains if momentum kicks in. Latecomers will scroll through charts in regret while early entrants pocket the spoils. Layer Brett is more than another Layer 2 solution. It’s crypto tech wrapped in meme energy, and that mix is lethal in the best way. Blazing-fast transactions, negligible fees, and staking rewards that could make traditional finance blush. Stakers lock in a staggering 700% APY. But every new wallet that joins cuts into that yield, so hesitation is expensive. And let’s not forget the kicker — a massive $1 million giveaway fueling even more hype around the presale. Combine that with a decentralized design, and you’ve got something that stands out in a space overcrowded with promises. This isn’t some slow-burning project hoping to survive. Layer Brett is engineered to explode. It’s raw, it’s loud, it’s built for the degens who understand that timing is everything. At $0.0058, you’re either in early — or you’re out forever. Is PI the People’s Currency? Pi Network’s open mainnet unlocks massive potential, with millions of users completing…
Threshold
T$0.01523-0.06%
holoride
RIDE$0.000827+3.89%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.51+3.70%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:14
Partager
Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities

Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities

The post Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ever felt like you missed the last crypto rocket and left a mountain of gains on the table? The crypto world moves fast, and meme coins are no exception. Snek and Bonk have been making waves lately, showing surges in trading volume and attracting attention from traders eager to catch the next big swing. Bonk, for example, is trading at $0.000019 with a market cap of $1.48 billion, signaling a clear uptick in investor interest. Snek is holding steady at $0.003582 with a trading volume increase of 53.6% in the past day alone, showing renewed momentum after a slight dip. This year, the spotlight is on the new contender MoonBull, which combines meme culture with smart tokenomics. The presale for MoonBull is live now, offering one of the most exciting opportunities in Q4 for investors aiming for significant upside. The benefits of joining the MoonBull presale are hard to ignore. Unlike typical meme coins that rely solely on hype, MoonBull introduces a staged presale system that creates scarcity while rewarding early participants. Investors entering at Stage 1 can secure tokens at just $0.000025, potentially seeing a 24,540% return if the listing price hits $0.00616. The presale is first-come, first-served, emphasizing urgency and giving a clear advantage to early supporters. MoonBull’s structure also includes staking, reflections, and burns that create an ecosystem designed for long-term growth and financial sustainability. MoonBull: Best Crypto to Buy Now Q4 and Presale Opportunities MoonBull ($MOBU) is an Ethereum-based meme token that stands out by combining cultural hype with structured tokenomics designed to reward loyal holders. While most meme coins depend purely on trends, MoonBull introduces mechanisms such as auto-liquidity, reflections, and supply burns that reinforce value with every transaction. The presale is live now, and it’s staged across 23 rounds, ensuring gradual price growth and…
Nowchain
NOW$0.00493-8.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017365+2.85%
Everscale
EVER$0.01687+6.10%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 09:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025

Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

Liquidity Wave Extends The Crypto Bull Run Into 2026, Predicts Raoul Pal