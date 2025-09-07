How Soon Will Disney’s ‘Freakier Friday’ Arrive On Streaming?

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in “Freakier Friday.”

Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Freakier Friday — starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan — was released Aug. 8, the same day as the hit Weapons, which is new on digital streaming Tuesday. When can we expect Freakier Friday to arrive on streaming?

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, the summary for Freakier Friday reads, “The film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna Coleman (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter (Julia Butters) of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter (Sophia Hammons).

“As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”

Rated PG, Freakier Friday also stars Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, Rosalind Chao, Manny Jacinto and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Freakier Friday, of course, is the sequel to the 2003 Disney hit Freaky Friday, starring Curtis and Lohan.

Fans Can Expect ‘Freakier Friday’ To Arrive On PVOD In Early To Mid-October

Even though Weapons and Freakier Friday opened the same day in theaters, their respective studios, Warner Bros. and Disney, have distinctly different release patterns when it comes to releasing their films.

For Warner Bros. releases, there’s generally a month to six-week window between the release of the studio’s films in theaters and the time they arrive on PVOD, while Disney has a standard two-month window.

So, while it’s taken only about a month for two recent Warner Bros. — James Gunn’s Superman and Weapons this Tuesday — to arrive on PVOD, Disney fans had to wait two months for Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch and Disney-Marvel’s Thunderbolts* to arrive on PVOD.

As such, fans won’t likely be able to purchase or rent Freakier Friday on digital streaming until Oct. 7 or Oct. 14, since new PVOD releases typically arrive on Tuesdays.

Freakier Friday to date has earned $84 million domestically and $51.1 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $135.1 million. Freakier Friday had a production budget of $42 million before prints and advertising costs, according to The Numbers.

As of this weekend, Freakier Friday is playing in 3,125 North American theaters.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/07/how-soon-will-disneys-freakier-friday-arrive-on-streaming/

