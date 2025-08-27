How Soon Will ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Return To Netflix With Part 2?

Jenna Ortega in “Wednesday” Season 2.

NETFLIX/JONATHAN HESSION

Director Tim Burton and star Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Season 2, Part 2 is coming soon to Netflix. When can viewers watch the second season’s final four episodes?

Wednesday Season 2, of course, comes nearly three years after the blockbuster debut of the first season of The Addams Family spinoff series, created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. In between, of course, Gough and Millar wrote the screenplay for Burton’s long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which starred original cast members Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara and introduced Ortega to the Deetz family.

Season 1 of Wednesday remains the most popular TV series, globally, on Netflix’s all-time list, with 252.1 million views, which equates to an astounding 1.718 billion hours viewed.

Released on Aug. 6, Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 — which consists of four episodes — shot straight to the top of Netflix’s Global Top 10 TV chart in its debut week with 50 million views, equating to 201 million hours viewed and has remained No. 1 ever since. Even Wednesday Season 1 has returned to the streamer’s global top 10, where it has been in the top five for the past three weeks.

Now that viewers have had an ample opportunity to watch all four episodes of Wednesday Season 2, Part 1, the series is about to deliver some more creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky — and let’s not forget altogether ooky — adventures.

According to Netflix, Wednesday Season 2, Part 2 will return on Wednesday, Sept. 3, at 3 a.m. PT/12 a.m. ET.

Of course, you must be a Netflix subscriber to watch Wednesday on Netflix, which has three streaming packages. Netflix has an ad-based package that costs $7.99 per month for viewing on two supported devices, an ad-free package for $17.99 per month for two supported devices and an ad-free package for $24.99 per month for four supported devices with 4K Ultra HD programming.

Note: The next section includes spoilers from the conclusion of “Wednesday” Season 2, Part 1.

A Major Character From Season 1 Returns To Wednesday Season 2 In Part 2

As revealed by the recent trailer for Wednesday Season 2, Part 2, a pivotal Season 1 character — Nevermore Academy Principal Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie) — returns from the dead in an otherworldly way to haunt Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams.

At the conclusion of Season 2, Part 1, Wednesday is tossed from a second-story window at Willow Hill by Tyler Galpin/Hyde (Hunter Doohan) after he escapes captivity as one of the subjects of the Longterm Outcast Integration Study (LOIS).

Wednesday appears gravely injured by the fall and is seemingly in a comatose state to begin the trailer for Season 2, Part 2, when Weems shows up in her hospital room as a wicked nurse.

Also starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Steve Buscemi, Fred Armisen, Isaac Ordonez, Joy Sunday and Emma Myers, Wednesday Season 2, Part 2 returns on Sept. 3 on Netflix beginning at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/08/27/how-soon-will-wednesday-season-2-return-to-netflix-with-part-2/

