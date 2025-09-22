The post How Sotira Turns Surplus Inventory Into Value appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amrita Bhasin, cofounder and CEO at Sotira, a B2B startup that uses AI to help brands and retailers resell surplus inventory into secondary markets. Shoptalk Surplus inventory is a hidden, but costly, crisis. Every year, billions of dollars in unsold goods—from food and beverages to apparel—end up in landfills or in deeply discounted markets, which erodes brand value and harms the environment. At just 24, Amrita Bhasin, cofounder and CEO of Sotira, is challenging that status quo. Her San Francisco startup uses AI-driven software to help brands and retailers offload surplus inventory into secondary markets discreetly, efficiently, and profitably. By turning waste into recovery, Sotira is transforming reverse logistics, a sector projected to grow from $823 billion in 2024 to $3.18 trillion by 2033. It’s a massive, largely invisible system that underpins consumer goods worldwide. Bhasin’s journey also highlights the hurdles women and Gen Z founders face in venture capital—yet her early success shows how new voices are reshaping old industries. Why Surplus Inventory Is a $3 Trillion Challenge Most shoppers don’t think about what happens to products that never sell. Yet, every year, retailers and brands are left with staggering amounts of unsold goods. In the food and beverage sector, “short-dated” items with less than six months of shelf life often get pulled from shelves—even though they’re perfectly edible. Apparel companies grapple with textile overproduction. Cosmetics brands face constant turnover in packaging and trends. In California, new legislation such as SB 1383 (on organic waste) and SB 707 (on textiles) is pushing companies to find more sustainable solutions. The problem is clear: Businesses need a way to recover value from surplus without harming their image. B2B Platform Turns Overstock Into Opportunity Sotira billboard in Times Square. Sotira is a B2B startup that uses AI to help brands and retailers… The post How Sotira Turns Surplus Inventory Into Value appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amrita Bhasin, cofounder and CEO at Sotira, a B2B startup that uses AI to help brands and retailers resell surplus inventory into secondary markets. Shoptalk Surplus inventory is a hidden, but costly, crisis. Every year, billions of dollars in unsold goods—from food and beverages to apparel—end up in landfills or in deeply discounted markets, which erodes brand value and harms the environment. At just 24, Amrita Bhasin, cofounder and CEO of Sotira, is challenging that status quo. Her San Francisco startup uses AI-driven software to help brands and retailers offload surplus inventory into secondary markets discreetly, efficiently, and profitably. By turning waste into recovery, Sotira is transforming reverse logistics, a sector projected to grow from $823 billion in 2024 to $3.18 trillion by 2033. It’s a massive, largely invisible system that underpins consumer goods worldwide. Bhasin’s journey also highlights the hurdles women and Gen Z founders face in venture capital—yet her early success shows how new voices are reshaping old industries. Why Surplus Inventory Is a $3 Trillion Challenge Most shoppers don’t think about what happens to products that never sell. Yet, every year, retailers and brands are left with staggering amounts of unsold goods. In the food and beverage sector, “short-dated” items with less than six months of shelf life often get pulled from shelves—even though they’re perfectly edible. Apparel companies grapple with textile overproduction. Cosmetics brands face constant turnover in packaging and trends. In California, new legislation such as SB 1383 (on organic waste) and SB 707 (on textiles) is pushing companies to find more sustainable solutions. The problem is clear: Businesses need a way to recover value from surplus without harming their image. B2B Platform Turns Overstock Into Opportunity Sotira billboard in Times Square. Sotira is a B2B startup that uses AI to help brands and retailers…

How Sotira Turns Surplus Inventory Into Value

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 20:18
Threshold
T$0.01531-6.81%
SIX
SIX$0.02064-7.11%
GET
GET$0.006416-11.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08703-1.23%
Triathon
GROW$0.05--%

Amrita Bhasin, cofounder and CEO at Sotira, a B2B startup that uses AI to help brands and retailers resell surplus inventory into secondary markets.

Shoptalk

Surplus inventory is a hidden, but costly, crisis. Every year, billions of dollars in unsold goods—from food and beverages to apparel—end up in landfills or in deeply discounted markets, which erodes brand value and harms the environment.

At just 24, Amrita Bhasin, cofounder and CEO of Sotira, is challenging that status quo. Her San Francisco startup uses AI-driven software to help brands and retailers offload surplus inventory into secondary markets discreetly, efficiently, and profitably.

By turning waste into recovery, Sotira is transforming reverse logistics, a sector projected to grow from $823 billion in 2024 to $3.18 trillion by 2033. It’s a massive, largely invisible system that underpins consumer goods worldwide.

Bhasin’s journey also highlights the hurdles women and Gen Z founders face in venture capital—yet her early success shows how new voices are reshaping old industries.

Why Surplus Inventory Is a $3 Trillion Challenge

Most shoppers don’t think about what happens to products that never sell. Yet, every year, retailers and brands are left with staggering amounts of unsold goods. In the food and beverage sector, “short-dated” items with less than six months of shelf life often get pulled from shelves—even though they’re perfectly edible. Apparel companies grapple with textile overproduction. Cosmetics brands face constant turnover in packaging and trends.

In California, new legislation such as SB 1383 (on organic waste) and SB 707 (on textiles) is pushing companies to find more sustainable solutions. The problem is clear: Businesses need a way to recover value from surplus without harming their image.

B2B Platform Turns Overstock Into Opportunity

Sotira billboard in Times Square.

Sotira is a B2B startup that uses AI to help brands and retailers resell surplus inventory into secondary markets.

That’s where Sotira comes in. Founded in 2023 by Bhasin and her cofounder, CTO Gary Kwong, Sotira is a B2B marketplace that connects retailers and brands with secondary market buyers—discount grocery stores, surplus emporiums, and regional outlets that specialize in overstock. Unlike consumer-facing discount chains, these buyers discreetly absorb truckloads of unsold goods, protecting brand integrity while giving products a second life.

What sets Sotira apart is its use of artificial intelligence to automate a notoriously antiquated process. Reverse logistics has long been dominated by spreadsheets, phone calls, and manual negotiations. Sotira’s platform allows suppliers to upload surplus inventory, match it with vetted buyers, and handle compliance and payments—all without building warehouses or owning trucks.

The model has already won traction across multiple sectors. Sotira started with food and beverage, then expanded into health and wellness and cosmetics. Apparel, with its complex classifications and high environmental stakes, is the next frontier.

Customers say the difference is tangible. “We had accumulated overstock at Tru due to forecasting challenges…and shifts in retail performance,” said Yash Banthia, cofounder and COO of beverage brand Tru. “Overstock tied up capital but also added incremental costs, making it a pressing issue. We ultimately decided to partner with Sotira because they offered a tailored solution that aligned with our needs. Thanks to Sotira, we resolved our overstock challenges more strategically and efficiently than we could have hoped.”

Industry experts agree. “Sotira is an innovative AI-driven solution that enables quicker purchasing and improved efficiency for retailers, distributors, and brands to sell returns and overstock without compromising brand integrity,” said Tony Sciarrotta, executive director of the Reverse Logistics Association. “The company is well positioned to help businesses lower their costs while increasing recovery rates, areas in which improvements are needed in the reverse logistics market.”

Investors see the opportunity, too. “Sotira is tackling one of the most overlooked and expensive problems in commerce—surplus,” said Chris Howard, founder of Ritual Capital. “In a space bogged down by inefficiency and outdated logistics, Sotira is building the infrastructure layer to unlock liquidity, reduce waste, and turn a cost center into a competitive advantage.”

VC Funding Bias Meets Gen Z Leadership

Amrita Bhasin, cofounder and CEO at Sotira with her 1st trophy at the 2025 Shoptalk conference.

Sotira is a B2B startup that uses AI-driven software to help brands and retailers resell surplus inventory into secondary markets,

Bhasin’s entrepreneurial path has been shaped as much by obstacles as by opportunity. She raised $2.2 million in early 2025, but the process underscored the barriers female founders continue to face.

Her mixed-gender founding team fits the profile that garnered 21.6% of venture dollars in 2024, but she often fundraised alone. That left her feeling more like a solo female founder—a category that received just 2.1% of venture capital. Research by Dana Kanze shows why: Men are more often asked promotion-oriented questions (“How will you grow?”), while women field prevention-oriented ones (“How will you avoid failure?”). Bhasin experienced the divide firsthand.

The irony is that women founders tend to outperform their male peers. A 2025 report from the Female Founders Fund found that female-led startups generated 78 cents of revenue for every dollar raised, compared to just 31 cents for male-founded startups. They also burned 15% less capital. Studies by First Round Capital and Boston Consulting Group echo those findings.

For Bhasin, another challenge is age. At 24, she is one of the youngest female CEOs in the supply chain industry—an “old school” sector still dominated by men in their 50s and 60s. Early on, she worried about being dismissed for her youth. But she soon realized her generation’s perspective is a competitive advantage.

When invited to speak at a logistics conference on tariffs, she included TikTok screenshots from Gen Z consumers frustrated by unexpected duties on fast fashion. The presentation resonated with an audience of older executives who rarely encounter these insights. “My age is an asset,” she explained. “Our industry exists to serve consumers, and my generation is the next wave of buyers. Businesses need to understand us.”

Why the Future of Logistics Needs Diverse Founders

Reverse logistics may not be glamorous, but it touches nearly every aspect of modern life—from Amazon packages to pharmaceutical supplies. The industry is too important to remain stuck in outdated systems that waste money and pollute the planet.

Sotira’s early success suggests that change is possible. By using AI to automate surplus management, the startup is creating financial recovery for businesses, reducing environmental damage, and opening new opportunities in a multitrillion-dollar market.

But the bigger story is who is leading this change. Bhasin’s rise shows how women and young founders can break into industries long considered off-limits. Her perspective as a Gen Z woman of color in a male-dominated sector isn’t just inspiring—it’s reshaping how the industry thinks about innovation, inclusion, and sustainability.

If a 24-year-old can reimagine the backbone of global commerce, perhaps other entrenched industries are ready for transformation too. And as Sotira proves, solving the surplus problem isn’t just about waste—it’s about unlocking new value and building a more sustainable economy.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/geristengel/2025/09/22/how-sotira-turns-surplus-inventory-into-value/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader "0xa523" closed his ASTER position, making a profit of US$435,000 and started shorting BTC again. Position size: 684.6 BTC, worth approximately $77.15 million. Liquidation price: $113,922.55.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,850.55-2.30%
Aster
ASTER$1.37-17.76%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001171-4.17%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:11
Partager
Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

PANews reported on September 22nd that the decentralized exchange Aster announced that the second phase of Aster Genesis will conclude at 23:59 UTC on October 5th (07:59 Beijing Time on October 6th). With two cycles remaining, users can still trade and earn Rh points—4% of the total ASTER supply has been allocated for Phase 2 rewards. Phase 3 will follow shortly thereafter, incorporating spot trading points and updating the rewards mechanism.
Aster
ASTER$1.37-17.76%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10241-3.62%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:37
Partager
Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Wall Street, Rusland en analisten

Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Wall Street, Rusland en analisten

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Goedemorgen! Hier is het meest opvallende cryptonieuws, met meer context en analyse om de ontwikkelingen beter te begrijpen. Miljardair ziet kansen op Wall Street ondanks dure aandelenmarkt Zelfs nu aandelenmarkten hoog gewaardeerd zijn en veel beleggers waarschuwen voor overprijzing, blijft een bekende miljardair optimistisch. Hij gelooft dat er nog steeds waarde te vinden is — vooral in sectoren waar innovatie doorgaat en technologiebedrijven toonaangevend blijven. Volgens hem zijn sectoren zoals fintech en digitale activa de moeite waard, ondanks de algemene marktspanning. Hij wijst op het idee dat in elke marktcycli waar bubbelangst heerst, de beste rendementen vaak komen van de risico’s die velen te eng vinden om aan te gaan. Voor Bitcoin betekent dit dat ook wanneer aandelen geleidelijk corrigeren, digitale activa juist kunnen profiteren van kapitaalverschuivingen en beleggers die spreiding zoeken buiten traditionele activa. Onrust rond Bitcoin en crypto Er is momenteel verhoogde onrust op de cryptomarkt. Gebeurtenissen zoals plotselinge prijsfluctuaties, zorgen over regelgeving en grote whales die forse posities verplaatsen zorgen voor onzekerheid. Beleggers raken nerveus, vooral omdat nieuws over macro-economische factoren zoals inflatie, renteverwachtingen en geopolitieke spanningen het sentiment zwaar beïnvloeden. Technische analyse wijst op fragiele steunpunten, en een kleinere trigger zou tot flinke koersbeweging kunnen leiden. Voor wie actief handelt betekent dit oppassen: hedge-opties, cashbuffering en risicomanagement zijn belangrijker dan ooit. Rusland: sancties en cryptobeurzen in de problemen In Rusland versnelt de druk op cryptobeurzen door sancties vanuit het Westen. Financiële beperkingen, beperkingen op kapitaalstromen en streng toezicht op transacties worden steeds gebruikelijker. Voor beurzen die opereren in of met Rusland kan dit betekenen dat bepaalde relaties worden afgesneden of dat toegang tot liquiditeit beperkt raakt. Gebruikers klagen over vertragingen en verhoogde kosten. Sommige platforms overwegen hun operaties of client-relaties aan te passen of zelfs stop te zetten in risicovolle jurisdicties. Voor internationale crypto-partijen toont dit aan dat politieke risico’s steeds meer onderdeel zijn van hun strategieën. Michigan hervat Strategic Bitcoin Reserve-wet met mogelijke 10 % allocatie Michigan werkt aan House Bill 4087, die toestaat dat de staat tot 10 % van bepaalde staatsfondsen investeert in cryptocurrency, waaronder Bitcoin. :contentReference[oaicite:0]{index=0} Deze fondsen betreffen onder meer de ‘General Fund’ en de economische stabilisatiefonds (‘rainy day fund’). De wet bevat voorwaarden voor veilige custody en risicobeperking. Analisten zien dit als onderdeel van een bredere Amerikaanse trend waarin staten steeds meer openstaan voor Bitcoin als instrument voor financiële hedging. Bezwaren betreffen vooral volatiliteit en wettelijk toezicht, zeker wanneer ook altcoins zonder duidelijke limieten betrokken worden. Mocht de wet aangenomen worden, dan toont Michigan wederom dat crypto steeds meer binnen officiële staatsfinanciën doordringt, wat mogelijk ook prijsimpact heeft voor Bitcoin vanwege institutionele vraag. Analist Benjamin Cowen: BTC kan in komende maanden piek bereiken Benjamin Cowen, bekend om zijn technische analyses, voorspelt dat Bitcoin in de nabije maanden een sterke piek zou kunnen bereiken. Hij baseert zich op zowel on-chain data als cyclusmodellen die aangeven dat we mogelijk uit een consolidatiefase op weg zijn naar een breakout. Factoren als ETF-instroom, institutionele belangstelling en macro-economische verlichting (lagere renteverwachtingen etc.) kunnen volgens Cowen bijdragen aan een krachtige opleving. Tegelijkertijd waarschuwt hij dat markten reactief zijn — schommeling en correcties zijn waarschijnlijk onderweg, vooral bij tegenvallende externe signalen. Voor beleggers biedt dit een potentieel hoog voordeel, mits men bereid is korte termijn volatiler momenten te doorstaan. BitcoinMagazine lanceert Discord channel! Wil je meepraten over deze ontwikkelingen? Join dan ons nieuwe Discord channel en discussieer met onze experts en andere lezers over acties en insiderinformatie! Nu naar Discord Het bericht Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Wall Street, Rusland en analisten is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.09352+10.03%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,850.55-2.30%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.079-5.43%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 13:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Wall Street, Rusland en analisten

Two car dealerships will accept stablecoin payments in Bolivia through partnerships with Tether and BitGo.

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as UK and US Start Crypto Cooperation