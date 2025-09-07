How stablecoins and lightning fit the bill

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 05:03
MyShell Token
SHELL$0.1149-1.62%
READY
READY$0.00337+0.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018152+8.51%
Voltage Finance
VOLTAGE$0.00007289+0.30%
Wink
LIKE$0.011028+0.28%
FIT
FIT$0.00004617-1.59%

The following is a guest post and opinion from Bobby Shell, Board of Directors & VP of Marketing at Voltage.

AI is no longer just assisting humans—it’s making decisions, managing resources, and even spending money. But without instant, programmable payment rails, this new digital workforce is running on outdated infrastructure. Today’s AI systems are evolving into autonomous agents capable of handling complex workflows independently. These agents plan, interpret, decide, and execute operations, and increasingly are being trusted and empowered to make financial decisions too.

But for these AI systems to truly scale and thrive, they need access to digital money that is immediate, scalable, and secure: Bitcoin.

Here is why the correct infrastructure stack matters, how it is already taking shape, and why market leaders should act now to position their organizations for the future of money.

Legacy Networks Are Building. Is It Scalable?

Today’s financial infrastructure is built on closed systems: centralized platforms like Visa and Mastercard dominate payment processing, gatekeeping access to their tools and protocols. While Visa experiments with AI-powered payment orchestration and Mastercard develops dynamic transaction frameworks, these solutions are designed for incumbents, not innovators.

They’re siloed, slow to adapt, and exclude those who rely on decentralized assets like Bitcoin. These systems will never serve the edges of innovation—where creators, startups, and AI-native businesses are building the future—or those who measure value in Bitcoin’s sound money.

This is where open rails emerge as the disruptive alternative.

There are a few steps to an AI-ready payment stack:

  • It begins with stablecoins, the predictable, permissionless currency for digital work, enabling global teams and AI agents to transact seamlessly, whether splitting revenue between algorithms or paying content creators across borders.
  • Next comes Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, the backbone of this stack. Lightning operates beyond the constraints of Visa/Mastercard, offering instant settlements at near-zero cost. When an AI agent negotiates a contract or an autonomous drone orders replacement parts, it shouldn’t need a human to approve a transaction.
  • Finally, open rails enable machines to pay machines: stablecoins become the “salary” for algorithmic work, while Lightning acts as the frictionless payroll system. This is not merely a technical upgrade—it’s the liberation of automation from human bottlenecking.

This stack redefines AI commerce: machines transact autonomously, humans collaborate seamlessly, and value flows instantly at scale—no banks, no friction.

AI Agents Are Becoming Financial Actors

Today’s AI models are capable of far more than just a year ago, with a growing prevalence in the workplace. They can execute project management tasks, file accounting records, order supplies, and even deploy code. These systems don’t just instruct; they can autonomously act.

Modern platforms like OpenAI’s GPT and LangChain frameworks make it possible to construct “agent loops” or workflows where the AI system autonomously interacts with external tools, APIs, and services. These agents often call external services, requiring payment for each action. For example, an AI writing assistant might fetch grammar checks from a third-party service, or a travel-planning bot might book a rental car.

AI operations demand automated, precise, and instant payments—yet traditional billing falters, plagued by manual delays, fee-heavy per-use models, upfront commitments, and non-programmable fiat rails reliant on intermediaries.

Stablecoins Are the Currency of Digital Work

In 2024, stablecoin volume exceeded $27.6 trillion, rivaling or surpassing major credit card networks.

Stablecoins bypass cryptocurrency’s volatility, settle transactions instantly without delays, and enable seamless programmatic issuance, spending, and auditing—eliminating the need for manual reconciliation.

When AI is given access to capital, especially in the form of per-use, permissioned payments, it finds the best solution at the lowest cost in the shortest amount of time. This pay-per-action model reduces overhead and minimizes waste, giving open system AI agents a competitive advantage.
The result? Faster decisions, transparent spending, and measurable outcomes—exactly what businesses want from any operational layer.

Bitcoin: The Foundation Layer

Most stablecoins today run on platforms like Ethereum and Solana. But Bitcoin is still the most secure and widely trusted blockchain, and the Lightning Network is fulfilling its original promise as the “payments scaling layer.”

And what’s exciting is that there are already emerging use cases where AI agents utilize the Bitcoin Lightning Network for payments, primarily driven by the integration of AI with the Lightning Network’s L402 protocol and tools like LangChain, as pioneered by Lightning Labs.

Using the L402 protocol, an AI agent could query a specialized AI for market analysis data, paying a small fee in satoshis or stablecoins via Lightning. The L402 protocol authenticates and meters these payments, ensuring secure, instant transactions.

It can even be used to help with spam—a problem folks have been trying to solve since Adam Back’s Hashcash in 1997. A server hosting an AI model could theoretically issue an HTTP 402 “Payment Required” response, prompting the requesting AI to pay via Lightning to proceed.

These use cases are still nascent but show immense potential as AI and Bitcoin converge.
While Visa and Mastercard are building AI-powered payment networks, they remain closed, permissioned systems. By contrast, Lightning is live, open, and proven—used by some of the biggest names in the industry.

Obstacles to Overcome

The Lightning Network’s liquidity model, which requires pre-funding, could pose potential challenges to its adoption as the primary rails for AI-driven payments, particularly in high-volume, autonomous systems. If Lightning channels lack sufficient liquidity, payments exceeding a channel’s balance could fail or require complex routing through multiple nodes. Even small liquidity gaps could force payments to take convoluted routes across multiple nodes, increasing fees and latency.

For an AI agent to send payments autonomously, it must pre-fund Lightning channels with sufficient liquidity. This requires upfront capital (in BTC or stablecoins) and technical expertise to manage channels—a barrier for small-scale AI projects or those without dedicated DevOps teams. Without easy on-ramps or liquidity pools, adoption could stagnate.

This type of obstacle highlights the demand for companies to offer services that fill these gaps to ensure a smooth experience. Fortunately, the industry is full of passionate builders dead set on this very thing.

The Future Is Permissionless and Programmable

In the end, the rise of AI agents demands a new kind of financial infrastructure—one that is open, scalable, secure, and permissionless. In the AI-powered economy, speed, trust, and programmability will separate winners from laggards. Those who build on open, instant payment rails today won’t just participate in the future of money—they’ll define it.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/the-ai-economy-needs-new-payment-rails-how-stablecoins-and-lightning-fit-the-bill/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15371-4.80%
SIX
SIX$0.02141+0.14%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009479-0.73%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Partager
Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Gamblers are still mindlessly following various junk projects on Pump.Fun, while smart money is making 5 to 10 times the profit through new projects on Virtuals.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009479-0.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09985+0.69%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00454-2.09%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 21:00
Partager
Ethereum Codex Integration Boosts Stablecoin Efficiency

Ethereum Codex Integration Boosts Stablecoin Efficiency

The post Ethereum Codex Integration Boosts Stablecoin Efficiency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Vitalik Buterin highlights Codex’s role in Ethereum L2 integration. Stablecoin efficiency could drive mainstream crypto use. Market anticipates heightened usage of Ethereum and stablecoins. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin spotlighted low-cost stablecoin transactions as key for crypto value, applauding Codex’s integration into Ethereum’s L2 ecosystem via his statements on Twitter. Codex’s entry into Ethereum L2 enhances stablecoin efficiency, impacting market dynamics and boosting Ethereum usage amidst increased transaction volumes on Codex, supporting DeFi growth. Codex and Ethereum: Catalyzing Crypto Adoption Vitalik Buterin acknowledged Codex’s integration into the Ethereum L2 ecosystem, highlighting its value in synergizing with Layer 1 since inception. The integration reflects a strategic enhancement of Ethereum’s scaling capabilities. Codex, focusing on low-cost, composable stablecoin transactions, further solidifies these enhancements. Stablecoin efficiency is pivotal in mainstream adoption, with its integration into Ethereum’s L2 potentially leading to significant transaction cost reductions. Such developments are crucial for fostering broader crypto market utilization by both businesses and individual users. Key figures, including Arthur Hayes, endorse Codex, seeing low-cost stablecoin transactions as transformative for dollarized DeFi infrastructures. This reaction aligns with Raoul Pal’s view on L2 efficiencies as facilitators of mainstream business engagement. Codex Integration Echoes Market and Expert Predictions Did you know? Integration of Codex in Ethereum’s L2 reflects trends seen with Polygon’s zkEVM and StarkNet, highlighting consistent stablecoin transaction growth post-announcements. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,271.46, with a market cap of formatNumber(515587256926, 2) billion. Recent 24-hour data indicates a trading volume decline of -59.23%, and ETH experienced a weekly decrease of -1.65%, as per CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:39 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to Coincu research experts, Codex’s integration could stimulate further Ethereum adoption and spur L2 innovation. Regulatory frameworks targeting low-cost stablecoin transactions may legitimize and expand crypto’s financial landscape.…
Capverse
CAP$0.1154-2.40%
Palio
PAL$0.005712-2.52%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001578-1.31%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Ethereum Codex Integration Boosts Stablecoin Efficiency

Details of Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin’s Wealth Emerged – Here Are His ETH and Other Assets

Ethereum-Based Altcoin Analysts Call the “Next Solana”