How Tether Plans for $500 Billion Fundraising and Possible IPO

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 05:22
According to recent reports, SoftBank and Ark Invest are in talks about joining Tether’s impending fundraising round. The stablecoin issuer aims to reach a $500 billion valuation.

These financial giants could contribute substantial progress to Tether’s ambitious goals. The firm could be poised to launch a record-breaking IPO in the near future.

Tether Aims for Massive Fundraising Round

Since Circle had its massively successful IPO a few months ago, there have been persistent rumors that Tether is planning one too. Earlier this week, Arthur Hayes fueled the hype as Tether reportedly considered a new fundraising round, aiming at a $500 billion valuation. Today, these rumors are looking more true.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Tether is engaging in official talks with SoftBank and Ark Investment about this potential fundraising round. These high-profile tech financiers have a lot of sway in the markets, and could help make the $500 billion goal a reality.

Indeed, these firms may be the “key investors” that CEO Paolo Ardoino recently alluded to:

How Plausible Are These Claims?

Tether and SoftBank already partnered this April to launch a new Bitcoin investment firm, so further cooperation in this fundraising round seems very plausible. SoftBank’s total assets number in the hundreds of billions so that it could make a huge impact.

Ark Invest is not quite so large an institution, but it still makes sizable commitments and would undoubtedly be an asset to Tether’s fundraising. The firm predicted Circle’s IPO several months ahead of time, and it may be trying to capitalize on a new opportunity with Tether.

Of course, there’s still a lot of speculation at play. These reports only detail negotiations around Tether fundraising, and nothing has happened yet.

Nonetheless, Magnificent 7 stocks can move by hundreds of billions of dollars in a single day, so this could be a uniquely opportune time to pursue a $500 billion valuation goal.

If Tether does manage to pull this fundraising round off, it’ll be poised to launch an IPO soon afterward. By demonstrating an intense level of corporate interest, it could juice further hype to blow Circle’s records out of the water.

Depending on a few factors, this development could be a huge opportunity.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/tether-fundraising-softbank-ark-invest-ipo-speculation/

