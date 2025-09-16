How Tether’s USAT, Not USDT, Challenges Circle’s U.S. Stablecoin Stronghold

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 10:07
Union
U$0.019938+11.01%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005285-4.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08794-6.47%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01343-8.07%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001856-3.83%

Key Takeaways:

  • Tether’s USDT supply is $170 billion, more than double USDC’s $73 billion.
  • USAT is issued under U.S. rules, with Anchorage Bank and Cantor Fitzgerald backing it.
  • USAT could cut into Circle’s U.S. stronghold, giving Tether both global and U.S. reach.

Stablecoins are digital tokens that are tied to the value of the U.S. dollar. People use them in crypto so they can trade quickly without leaving the blockchain. For years, the big story has been Tether vs. Circle. Tether makes the biggest stablecoin, called USDT. Circle makes the second biggest one, called USDC.

No, Tether has made a new token called USAT. This one is built to follow U.S. rules more closely. Because of this, the fight of USDT vs. USDC may no longer be the only one to watch.

Circle’s U.S. Stronghold

Circle’s stablecoin, USDC, is the second largest in the world. Its total size is about seventy-three billion dollars.

Circle tells people that every USDC is backed by one U.S. dollar in a bank account. That is what “one is to one” means.

USDT Still Leads The Stablecoin Market | Source: X

Circle also reports to U.S. agencies like the SEC. It follows Europe’s new MiCA law. This makes many banks and payment companies feel safe using it. For example, Visa, Mastercard, Stripe, and Coinbase all use USDC in their work.

USDC Is More Popular In The U.S. | Source: X

Because of this, USDC has become the coin that many U.S. companies and institutions trust most. You can say it has been Circle’s strong base in America.

Tether’s Global Reach vs. Circle

Tether’s coin, USDT, is much larger. Its total supply is about one hundred seventy billion dollars. That is more than double USDC. Traders all over the world use it, especially in Asia and Latin America.

USDT is the main pool of money for global crypto trades.

But Tether has had a harder history. For years, people asked if it really had enough dollars to back all its coins. It was also looked at by regulators and police. Even so, traders kept using it because it was fast and everywhere.

USDT Has Larger Reserves | Source: X

So in the story of USDT vs. USDC, Tether won outside the U.S., while Circle won inside the U.S.

What USAT Changes in the Tether vs. Circle Battle

Now Tether is trying to win in America too.

It has launched USAT, a stablecoin that will follow U.S. rules. The GENIUS Act, a new U.S. law, sets the rules for stablecoins. USAT will be made by Anchorage Digital Bank.

The money to back it will be held by Cantor Fitzgerald, a large finance company.

USAT is also called “non-yielding.” That means it will not pay any interest or extra return. This helps it avoid being treated as a security by U.S. regulators.

Tether has also hired Bo Hines, a former White House official, to run its U.S. branch. This shows that Tether wants to look serious about following rules.

This changes the game. Tether now has two coins:

  • USDT for use all over the world.
  • USAT for use inside the U.S. under strict rules.

This could pull some companies away from USDC. If banks and payment firms see USAT as safe, they may choose it instead of Circle’s coin.

Why Circle May Be Under Threat

Tether has billions of dollars in profit from USDT. It can spend that money to promote USAT in the U.S. Analysts say this is a risk for Circle.

USDT Already Beats USDC In Market Cap | Source: X

For example, about 7.5% of all USDC is locked in Hyperliquid, a futures trading platform. If traders move away, that share could shrink. Some analysts at Mizuho say USDC now looks “commoditized,” meaning it is treated like a basic product with no special edge. That could slow its growth.

But other analysts, like those at Bernstein, think Circle can still grow, even with USAT entering the field.

USDT And USAT Can Exist In Tandem | Source: X

Right now, the market is splitting into three groups:

  • USDT for global everyday use.
  • USDC and USAT as the U.S. rule-following coins.
  • New coins like USDe and USDH that try to give extra returns.

The question is whether Circle can keep its lead in the U.S. or whether Tether will break into its base.

For years, the story was USDT vs. USDC. Tether led outside the U.S., Circle led inside the U.S. Now with USAT, the fight between Tether and Circle enters a new round.

Tether finally has a coin that U.S. regulators may accept in the form of USAT. If it works, Circle’s hold on the U.S. market could weaken. If not, Circle may stay on top. Either way, this fight will decide how stablecoins are used in America and in the rest of the world.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/15/how-tether-usat-not-usdt-challenges-circles-u-s-stablecoin-stronghold/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0879-6.42%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Partager
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH treasuries more sustainable than Bitcoin and Solana DATs - Standard Chartered

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH treasuries more sustainable than Bitcoin and Solana DATs - Standard Chartered

Ethereum (ETH) trades around $4,520 on Monday, as Standard Chartered predicts that digital asset treasuries focused on accumulating the top altcoin could be more successful than those acquiring Bitcoin and Solana.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0879-6.42%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005612-6.26%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/09/16 09:50
Partager
CZ: Phishing wave hits crypto info sites, beware of wallet connections

CZ: Phishing wave hits crypto info sites, beware of wallet connections

Changpeng Zhao just issued a warning, urging users to be careful when authorizing wallet connections as a wave of phishing attempts hits crypto info sites. In his recent post on X, CZ issued a warning about a new wave of…
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02522-3.44%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/23 15:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH treasuries more sustainable than Bitcoin and Solana DATs - Standard Chartered

CZ: Phishing wave hits crypto info sites, beware of wallet connections

The world's first AI Agent trading market "MuleRun" is officially launched

Crypto Lender Maple Expands to Tether-Backed Plasma