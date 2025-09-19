How The XRP Price Can Go To $100 And What Is Required To Reach $1,000

XRP has been subjected to bold predictions about its future value in the crypto community this cycle. One such prediction came recently from Versan Aljarrah, better known as Black Swan Capitalist, who noted that the stage is set for XRP to hit the $100 mark. Here, he outlined a roadmap on social media that explains how XRP could scale from today’s modest $3 price levels to $100, $1,000, and even beyond.

Big Players Need To Start Stacking

According to Aljarrah, XRP’s first push to $100 is dependent on accumulation by big players. This is very important, and recent market dynamics have quietly increased this accumulation trend, especially as institutional investors are now anticipating the launch of a Spot XRP ETF anytime soon. Banks, financial institutions, and long-term investors are believed to have been quietly stacking XRP. This steady absorption of supply is creating the perfect conditions for a supply shock.

On the demand side, XRP’s growing adoption in cross-border settlements and liquidity transfers provides a strong transactional base. When falling supply meets rising utility, the price could escalate quickly, and as such, the analyst noted that the stage is set for the token to hit the $100 mark.

Moving beyond $100 requires factors that are far greater than only accumulation by big players. According to Aljarrah, moving from $100 to $1,000 requires widespread integration into the global financial system. In order to reach the $1,000 mark, the altcoin would need to switch from retail speculation and become deeply integrated into the financial system and become the go-to digital collateral and a preferred settlement layer.

In this scenario, banks, stablecoin issuers, and tokenization platforms would rely on XRP for large-scale liquidity management and high-value settlements. This would cause the velocity of money and total value flowing through the XRP network to expand, and each XRP token would carry a larger share of global activity. This demand is enough to push its valuation to $1,000.

Recurring $100 And $1,000 Predictions

Aljarrah’s forecast aligns with past bold calls from other voices in the XRP community. Analysts such as EGRAG CRYPTO, Austin Hilton, and BarriC, and even discussions within XRP circles on social media and trading platforms, have suggested that $1,000 is possible under adoption in the realm of traditional finance.

These predictions vary in their timelines and assumptions but converge on the idea that XRP’s price potential is linked directly to its ability to absorb global liquidity. The idea of XRP going beyond $1,000 and reaching as high as $10,000 under full-scale utility, as Aljarrah suggested, is extreme, but it is possible if XRP reaches its full-scale utility and infinite scalability.

At the time of writing, XRP is a long way from reaching the projected $100 and $1,000 price targets. XRP has been inching upward steadily this week. It is now trading at $3.10, up by 2.9% in the past 24 hours.