How This Whale Became Hyperliquid’s Biggest Loser

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 21:03
Threshold
T$0.01644+1.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,337.83+0.81%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.3+0.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09586-3.66%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003708+4.06%

The total crypto market capitalization rose today, amid expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and high optimism for a Fed rate cut next week.

Nonetheless, the market rebound proved disastrous for traders betting against it. In fact, one Hyperliquid trader, identified by the wallet address 0xa523, has now surpassed the losses of high-risk traders like James Wynn, becoming the top loser.

Sponsored

Sponsored

The Hyperliquid Loser Who Lost $43 Million — What Went Wrong?

BeInCrypto Markets data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market was up 1.34%, with all top ten coins in the green. 

Crypto Market Performance. Source: BeInCrypto Markets 

Bitcoin (BTC) briefly surged past $116,000 in early Asian trading hours. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) also crossed $4,500, highlighting the market-wide rally.

Amid this, Lookonchain, a blockchain analytics firm, reported that whale 0xa523 had heavily leveraged short positions on BTC, betting for a price decrease. When the market instead moved upward, the position came under pressure.

To reduce the risk of liquidation, Lookonchain noted that the trader sold 152 ETH (worth about $679,000) to increase margin and was forced to close part of the Bitcoin short positions at a loss.

Sponsored

Sponsored

This isn’t the first major setback for whale 0xa523 — his track record of losses is striking. Earlier this week, the firm highlighted that the trader sold 886,287 HYPE tokens for $39.66 million at one point at a loss. Had he held onto them, the position would have reflected an unrealized profit of around $9 million now.

The whale later lost more than $35 million on a long position in ETH. Switching strategies, he opened an ETH short but suffered another $614,000 loss.

According to the latest data from HyperDash, his current BTC short is also in the red, with unrealized losses totaling about $2.28 million.

0xa523 BTC Short Position. Source: HyperDash

Besides this whale, the market rebound also caught another trader (0x5D2F) off guard. He is sitting on over $7.42 million in losses on short positions in BTC and ETH. Lookonchain reported that, in an effort to prevent liquidation, he injected 8 million USDC into his account to boost margin.

0x5D2F Open Positions. Source: HyperDash

Both traders illustrate the significant risks associated with high-leverage trading, where abrupt price fluctuations can escalate into forced liquidations. Similar situations have been observed with James Wynn, AguilaTrades, Qwatio, and even influencer Andrew Tate, emphasizing that leveraged trading carries considerable exposure to losses regardless of reputation or market standing.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/crypto-whale-losses-hyperliquid/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

Over 28% of Ether’s supply is now locked, signaling tightening liquidity conditions, as more Nasdaq-listed companies establish corporate crypto reserves.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09578-3.80%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00618-2.67%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 02:02
Partager
XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Deciding factor for XRP is descending trendline that dictates price's performance
XRP
XRP$3.0356+1.22%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:08
Partager
Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin surges 20% due to optimism around DOGE ETF launch and technical signals. Analyst predicts 'last big rally' with potential for altcoins.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09578-3.80%
DOGE
DOGE$0.27009+8.76%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

LEASH V2 Cross-Chain Rollout Sparks SHIB Price Forecast: Could a 200% Jump Be Next?