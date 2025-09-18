How to Buy Bitcoin Hyper – Easy Guide

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) prides itself as Bitcoin’s first Layer 2, primarily designed to ensure lower fees and grant access to decentralized applications (dApps) such as games, staking and loans.
While being a new entrant, arriving on presale a couple of weeks ago, HYPER has already managed to raise over $16.5 million. This guide explains how to buy Bitcoin Hyper easily, explores how its L2 architecture works, and analyzes why it could be the next cryptocurrency to explode in 2025.
Bitcoin Hyper is a brand-new Layer-2 network that aims to make Bitcoin transactions faster and cheaper, all without sacrificing security.
Using Bitcoin for everyday transactions has been a big challenge due to technical bottlenecks. Transactions take more than 10 minutes to confirm, fees are extremely high, and merchants often face the risk of unconfirmed transactions.
Bitcoin Hyper leverages the hyper-active Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) to reduce settlement times to just one second. In addition, it reduces commissions to a fraction of a cent while also laying the groundwork for the Bitcoin ecosystem to house applications including smart contracts, DeFi, gaming, or NFTs.
Bitcoin investors will also be able to bet, lend, and borrow $BTC within the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem. For those interested, here is a summary of the main features of Bitcoin Hyper:
The total supply includes 21 billion $HYPER tokens, divided as follows: 30% is allocated to the development of the project, 25% to treasury, 20% to marketing campaigns, 15% to staking and the last 10% to liquidity for exchanges.
Most importantly, a renowned blockchain security company Coinsult, has verified the address of the Bitcoin Hyper contract, confirming its security. As for the project’s roadmap, it consists of five phases.
Phase 1 involves the launch of the website and some marketing maneuvers, in order to raise the market visibility of the project. Phase 2 includes presale, staking rewards, smart contract control, and strategic partnership building.
Phase 3 involves the launch of Layer 2, the rollout of the Canonical Bridge for BTC deposits and withdrawals and the integration of the dApp into the ecosystem. In phase 4, HYPER will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges and key features like Developer Toolkit will go live.
Phase 5, which is the final phase, is when the Bitcoin Hyper DAO will be officially rolled out, giving token holders the opportunity to determine the distribution of incentives for developers and node operators.
As earlier mentioned, the Bitcoin Hyper team has allocated up to 15% of the token supply for staking rewards: the APY currently exceeds 60%.
The Bitcoin Hyper presale has been an instant success since launch, raising close to $17 million at press time. For those interested, here are all the steps to follow to get the Layer-2 coin at a discounted rate of $0.0012:
The first step to take is to choose the right crypto wallet, which allows you to securely purchase and store HYPER tokens. Best Wallet is the best choice: the free mobile app offers a user-friendly experience with security controls and support for over 60 blockchains.
It is downloadable on the Google Play Store and Apple Store. After a successful download, you will need to enter an email address, choose a PIN and protect the backup passphrase. You can also activate two-factor authentication (2FA) in the “Settings” menu.
Bitcoin Hyper presale accepts tokens such as Ethereum, Tether and BNB: those who participate in the presale can deposit one of these cryptocurrencies within Best Wallet or buy them directly within the app. It is also possible to participate in the presale using credit cards.
The next step is to visit the official Bitcoin Hyper website, click on the “Buy with crypto” button and select “Best Wallet” among the crypto wallets. At this point, you can open the Best Wallet app and proceed to connect the wallet to the presale.
Proceed to enter the purchase amount in the presale dashboard. The site will automatically display the number of $HYPER tokens you will receive based on the current presale price.
Finally, you will have to confirm the purchase by opening the Best Wallet app to approve the transaction. When the presale ends, return to the official site to claim your tokens. They will then be available in your wallet, ready for trading once the coin lists on exchanges.
This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.