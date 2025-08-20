How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

Par : Hackernoon
2025/08/20 15:10
Boundless Network
BUN$0.000547--%
READY
READY$0.003245+0.34%
Edge
EDGE$0.70576+24.03%
NODE
NODE$0.07923-2.28%
LightLink
LL$0.01387--%

When building CLI tools or desktop applications that integrate with OAuth providers, you face a unique challenge: how do you capture the authorization code when there's no public-facing server to receive the callback? The answer lies in a clever technique that's been right under our noses — spinning up a temporary localhost server to catch the OAuth redirect.

This tutorial walks through building a production-ready OAuth callback server that works across Node.js, Deno, and Bun. We'll cover everything from the basic HTTP server setup to handling edge cases that trip up most implementations.

Understanding the OAuth Callback Flow

Before diving into code, let's clarify what we're building. In a typical OAuth 2.0 authorization code flow, your application redirects users to an authorization server (like GitHub or Google), where they grant permissions. The authorization server then redirects back to your application with an authorization code.

For web applications, this redirect goes to a public URL. But for CLI tools and desktop apps, we use a localhost UR — typically http://localhost:3000/callback. The OAuth provider redirects to this local address, and our temporary server captures the authorization code from the query parameters.

This approach is explicitly blessed by OAuth 2.0 for Native Apps (RFC 8252) and is used by major tools like the GitHub CLI and Google's OAuth libraries.

Setting Up the Basic HTTP Server

The first step is creating an HTTP server that can listen on localhost. Modern JavaScript runtimes provide different APIs for this, but we can abstract them behind a common interface using Web Standards Request and Response objects.

interface CallbackServer {   start(options: ServerOptions): Promise<void>;   waitForCallback(path: string, timeout: number): Promise<CallbackResult>;   stop(): Promise<void>; }  function createCallbackServer(): CallbackServer {   // Runtime detection   if (typeof Bun !== "undefined") return new BunCallbackServer();   if (typeof Deno !== "undefined") return new DenoCallbackServer();   return new NodeCallbackServer(); }

Each runtime implementation follows the same pattern: create a server, listen for requests, and resolve a promise when the callback arrives. Here's the Node.js version that bridges between Node's http module and Web Standards:

class NodeCallbackServer implements CallbackServer {   private server?: http.Server;   private callbackPromise?: {     resolve: (result: CallbackResult) => void;     reject: (error: Error) => void;   };    async start(options: ServerOptions): Promise<void> {     const { createServer } = await import("node:http");      return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {       this.server = createServer(async (req, res) => {         const request = this.nodeToWebRequest(req, options.port);         const response = await this.handleRequest(request);          res.writeHead(           response.status,           Object.fromEntries(response.headers.entries()),         );         res.end(await response.text());       });        this.server.listen(options.port, options.hostname, resolve);       this.server.on("error", reject);     });   }    private nodeToWebRequest(req: http.IncomingMessage, port: number): Request {     const url = new URL(req.url!, `http://localhost:${port}`);     const headers = new Headers();      for (const [key, value] of Object.entries(req.headers)) {       if (typeof value === "string") {         headers.set(key, value);       }     }      return new Request(url.toString(), {       method: req.method,       headers,     });   } }

}

The beauty of this approach is that once we convert to Web Standards, the actual request handling logic is identical across all runtimes.

Capturing the OAuth Callback

The heart of our server is the callback handler. When the OAuth provider redirects back, we need to extract the authorization code (or error) from the query parameters:

private async handleRequest(request: Request): Promise<Response> {   const url = new URL(request.url);    if (url.pathname === this.callbackPath) {     const params: CallbackResult = {};      // Extract all query parameters     for (const [key, value] of url.searchParams) {       params[key] = value;     }      // Resolve the waiting promise     if (this.callbackPromise) {       this.callbackPromise.resolve(params);     }      // Return success page to the browser     return new Response(this.generateSuccessHTML(), {       status: 200,       headers: { "Content-Type": "text/html" }     });   }    return new Response("Not Found", { status: 404 }); }

Notice how we capture all query parameters, not just the authorization code. OAuth providers send additional information like state for CSRF protection, and error responses include error and error_description fields. Our implementation preserves everything for maximum flexibility.

Handling Timeouts and Cancellation

Real-world OAuth flows can fail in numerous ways. Users might close the browser, deny permissions, or simply walk away. Our server needs robust timeout and cancellation handling:

async waitForCallback(path: string, timeout: number): Promise<CallbackResult> {   this.callbackPath = path;    return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {     let isResolved = false;      // Set up timeout     const timer = setTimeout(() => {       if (!isResolved) {         isResolved = true;         reject(new Error(`OAuth callback timeout after ${timeout}ms`));       }     }, timeout);      // Wrap resolve/reject to handle cleanup     const wrappedResolve = (result: CallbackResult) => {       if (!isResolved) {         isResolved = true;         clearTimeout(timer);         resolve(result);       }     };      this.callbackPromise = {       resolve: wrappedResolve,       reject: (error) => {         if (!isResolved) {           isResolved = true;           clearTimeout(timer);           reject(error);         }       }     };   }); }

Supporting AbortSignal enables programmatic cancellation, essential for GUI applications where users might close a window mid-flow:

if (signal) {   if (signal.aborted) {     throw new Error("Operation aborted");   }    const abortHandler = () => {     this.stop();     if (this.callbackPromise) {       this.callbackPromise.reject(new Error("Operation aborted"));     }   };    signal.addEventListener("abort", abortHandler); }

Providing User Feedback

When users complete the OAuth flow, they see a browser page indicating success or failure. Instead of a blank page or cryptic message, provide clear feedback with custom HTML:

function generateCallbackHTML(   params: CallbackResult,   templates: Templates, ): string {   if (params.error) {     // OAuth error - show error page     return templates.errorHtml       .replace(/{{error}}/g, params.error)       .replace(/{{error_description}}/g, params.error_description || "");   }    // Success - show confirmation   return (     templates.successHtml ||     `     <html>       <body style="font-family: system-ui; padding: 2rem; text-align: center;">         <h1>✅ Authorization successful!</h1>         <p>You can now close this window and return to your terminal.</p>       </body>     </html>   `   ); }

For production applications, consider adding CSS animations, auto-close functionality, or deep links back to your desktop application.

Security Considerations

While localhost servers are inherently more secure than public endpoints, several security measures are crucial:

  1. Bind to localhost only: Never bind to 0.0.0.0 or public interfaces. This prevents network-based attacks:
this.server.listen(port, "localhost"); // NOT "0.0.0.0"

2. Validate the state parameter: OAuth's state parameter prevents CSRF attacks. Generate it before starting the flow and validate it in the callback:

const state = crypto.randomBytes(32).toString("base64url"); const authUrl = `${provider}/authorize?state=${state}&...`;  // In callback handler if (params.state !== expectedState) {   throw new Error("State mismatch - possible CSRF attack"); }

3. Close the server immediately: Once you receive the callback, shut down the server to minimize the attack surface:

const result = await server.waitForCallback("/callback", 30000); await server.stop(); // Always cleanup

4. Use unpredictable ports when possible: If your OAuth provider supports dynamic redirect URIs, use random high ports to prevent port-squatting attacks.

Putting It All Together

Here's a complete example that ties everything together:

import { createCallbackServer } from "./server"; import { spawn } from "child_process";  export async function getAuthCode(authUrl: string): Promise<string> {   const server = createCallbackServer();    try {     // Start the server     await server.start({       port: 3000,       hostname: "localhost",       successHtml: "<h1>Success! You can close this window.</h1>",       errorHtml: "<h1>Error: {{error_description}}</h1>",     });      // Open the browser     const opener =       process.platform === "darwin"         ? "open"         : process.platform === "win32"           ? "start"           : "xdg-open";     spawn(opener, [authUrl], { detached: true });      // Wait for callback     const result = await server.waitForCallback("/callback", 30000);      if (result.error) {       throw new Error(`OAuth error: ${result.error_description}`);     }      return result.code!;   } finally {     // Always cleanup     await server.stop();   } }  // Usage const code = await getAuthCode(   "https://github.com/login/oauth/authorize?" +     "client_id=xxx&redirect_uri=http://localhost:3000/callback", );

Best Practices and Next Steps

Building a robust OAuth callback server requires attention to detail, but the patterns are consistent across implementations. Key takeaways:

  • Use Web Standards APIs for cross-runtime compatibility
  • Handle all error cases including timeouts and user cancellation
  • Provide clear user feedback with custom success/error pages
  • Implement security measures like state validation and localhost binding
  • Clean up resources by always stopping the server after use

This localhost callback approach has become the de facto standard for OAuth in CLI tools. Libraries like oauth-callback provide production-ready implementations with additional features like automatic browser detection, token persistence, and PKCE support.

Modern OAuth is moving toward even better solutions like Device Code Flow for headless environments and Dynamic Client Registration for eliminating pre-shared secrets. But for now, the localhost callback server remains the most widely supported and user-friendly approach for bringing OAuth to command-line tools.

Ready to implement OAuth in your CLI tool? Check out the complete oauth-callback library for a battle-tested implementation that handles all the edge cases discussed here.

This tutorial is part of a series on modern authentication patterns. Follow @koistya for more insights on building secure, user-friendly developer tools.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The maintenance algorithm applies to relationships as well as to machines. A well-maintained relationship feels lighter, more joyful, more resilient to the bumps along the way.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10007+0.01%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004514+8.98%
WELL3
WELL$0.000126-3.07%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:00
Partager
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
U
U$0.01828-12.95%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017311+0.94%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0892+23.88%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:38
Partager
Unauthorized crypto trading now carries 2 years of prison in Hungary

Unauthorized crypto trading now carries 2 years of prison in Hungary

Hungary has updated its Criminal Code, imposing potential prison sentences for those using or running unauthorized crypto exchanges.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00715+0.98%
Partager
PANews2025/07/15 11:41
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

Unauthorized crypto trading now carries 2 years of prison in Hungary

Value Today Means Moving Faster Than the Plan

Bitcoin stabilizes with triple positive support, while Ethereum volatility surges and takes over market dominance