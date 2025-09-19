How To Celebrate Oktoberfest Like You’re In Munich

Revelers sit, stand and sway in the iconic Hofbräu festival tent at Munich’s Oktoberfest Don Tse

The 190th Oktoberfest will take place from September 20 to October 5, 2025 in Munich, Germany. The annual festival began in 1810 to celebrate the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. Since then, it has grown into the world’s largest and most famous beer festival.

Since 1950, the official start of Oktoberfest has been marked by the mayor of Munich tapping the first keg at Schottenhamel Festhalle, after which beer lovers, from Germany and elsewhere, take to Theresienwiese (also called d’Wiesn) to visit the 35 beer tents and celebrate Bavarian culture. How many beer lovers? In 2023, a record 7.2 million people attended the annual event.

But not everyone can make the trek overseas to hoist a Maßkrug (beer stein). Here is how you can bring a little Oompah to your homegrown Oktoberfest celebration.

Oktoberfest In America (And Canada)

America’s largest Oktoberfest is held each year in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dubbed “Oktoberfest Zinzinnati,” this four-day festival is held coincident with Munich celebrations and honors Bavarian culture with circus shows, games and dancing.

Frankenmuth Oktoberfest in Frankenmuth, Michigan was the first Oktoberfest outside of Germany to receive, in 1996, an official proclamation from the original Oktoberfest, making in an officially-recognized Oktoberfest event. There is no more authentic experience on this side of the Atlantic.

Despite how great these Oktoberfest celebrations are, the largest Oktoberfest celebration outside of Munich is actually in Canada. The Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest claims to hold this title, though an Oktoberfest in Brazil also lays claim to it. Located in a city just over one hour drive west of Toronto, the nine-day Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest will be celebrating its 57th year in 2025 and play host to hundreds of thousands of beer lovers.

In Munich, perhaps the most famous beer hall is the Hofbräuhaus, home to Hofbräu beer. Stateside, there are locations of Hofbräuhaus in Las Vegas, Nevada; Newport, Kentucky; Cleveland, Ohio; Columbus, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Buffalo, New York. These franchise locations are a great place to celebrate Oktoberfest, whether during the Munich festivities, or any time of the year.

Do It Yourself

Even if neither a trip to Munich nor a trip to any of the above festivals is in the cards, you can create your own Oktoberfest fun at home.

The Right Beer

Only six Munich breweries are allowed to pour their beer at Oktoberfest: Augustiner, Hacker-Pschorr, Hofbräu, Löwenbräu, Paulaner and Spaten. These breweries make a traditional Oktoberfestbier, but even at the official Oktoberfest in Munich, these breweries’ regular Helles (light) and Dunkel (dark) beers are served. For an authentic Oktoberfest celebration, grab some beer from one of these breweries—their beers are distributed in America.

But there are many beers brewed on either side of the Atlantic Ocean that are excellent Oktoberfest beers. Many craft breweries annually make a beer mimicking the Oktoberfestbier style, which is a little darker in color and features a slightly richer, sweeter and maltier flavor than German Helles beer. Look for the words “Oktoberfest” or just “Fest” on the label.

This year, for a limited time, Sierra Nevada Brewing has even made a non-alcoholic beer under its Trail Pass non-alcoholic brand. Sierra Nevada Trail Pass Fest Brew is available only for a limited time.

The one-litre Maßkrug, also known as a Maß, is the traditional serving vessel for beer during Oktoberfest. That’s 32 fluid ounces of beer. Don Tse

The Right Mug

At all of the tents at Munich’s Oktoberfest, beer is served in a one-litre Maßkrug. The Maßkrug is made from glass or ceramics, but they are simple, dimpled mugs, or straight-sided ceramic steins. Elaborate steins with pewter lids are not used.

For an authentic Oktoberfest experience, use the right drinkware and make sure you hold the Maßkrug properly. The hand should curve around the Maßkrug itself, with the handle actually surrounding the back of the hand.

The Right Clothes

Tourists and locals alike don lederhosen and dirndls at Oktoberfest. 99% of attendees are wearing them. To reproduce an authentic experience wear the right clothes.

Dirndls have a fitted bodice with full skirt, accompanied by a white blouse and apron. Lederhosen are leather shorts, knee- or calf-length and typically have suspenders, though not always. The shirt may be white or checkered.

The Right Food

At Oktoberfest in Munich, different tents sometimes feature different food, but most celebrate traditional Bavarian fare:

roast chicken, served in halves

pork knuckle

bratwurst

Wiener schnitzel

These dishes are often served with sides of warm potato salad and sauerkraut.

Soft, giant pretzels—a foot wide—are a common snack.

The Right Music

Obviously, Oompah music with brass instruments and accordions accompany Oktoberfest activities. “Ein Prosit” breaks out frequently. But more modern hits are also played in Oktoberfest tents, though with an Oompah bent. A surprising crowd favorite is “Sweet Caroline.”

Whatever the music, boisterous singing along is mandatory.

Prost!