How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes

2025/09/19 19:33
In this article:

1. What Is Multi-Accounting and Why Use It?

2. How Proxies Affect Account Quality?

3. Key Criteria for Choosing Proxies in Multi-Accounting

4. Where to Find High-Quality Proxies for the Crypto Market

5. How to Purchase Proxies on ProxyWing?

6. Common Mistakes When Choosing Proxies and How to Avoid Them

7. Conclusion

In the crypto space, proxies are among the most widely used tools — familiar even to beginners. They’re essential for managing multiple accounts, testing services, protecting personal data, and bypassing geo-restrictions.

A well-chosen IP address can solve several problems at once. But with a market flooded by dozens of providers offering varying levels of quality, picking the wrong one can cost you both time and money.

At Incrypted, we took a closer look at what really matters when selecting a proxy for multi-accounting, where to find reliable options, and how to steer clear of the most common mistakes.

Multi-accounting is the practice of creating and operating multiple accounts — often called a “farm” — by a single person. People use this approach when a single profile isn’t enough, or when reward mechanisms allow users to boost earnings through multiple participations.

In the crypto industry, multi-accounting is a common tool for scaling activity and bypassing certain restrictions. The golden rule is simple: every account must look like a real user. That requires a solid infrastructure — unique digital fingerprints, distinct IP addresses, social media profiles, and believable in-app activity.

Account quality directly affects revenue: poorly configured or “cloned” profiles get caught by filters and are usually excluded from distributions. Conversely, a thoughtfully designed farm increases the chances of receiving allocations and raises the total reward.

A proxy is an intermediary server that sits between a user’s device and the internet, routing requests through an external IP address. In other words, the website you’re connecting to doesn’t see your real data — it only sees the proxy server’s details.

These intermediaries play a crucial role in making each profile look unique. If multiple accounts share the same IP address or perform identical actions, the system quickly links them together. In that case, suspension or exclusion from a campaign is only a matter of time.

There are several main types of proxies:

  • Data center proxies. Best suited for low-risk activities like information gathering or campaigns with minimal participant verification. They’re fast and cheap, but also the easiest to detect as an attempt to mask a real IP. Using them doesn’t guarantee an instant ban, but it significantly increases the risk — especially when combined with other signs of multi-accounting.
  • Mobile proxies. These rely on IPs provided by mobile carriers. Since telecom operators assign dynamic proxies to their customers by default, frequent IP changes don’t trigger suspicion. Thanks to their high trust level, they’re more expensive and therefore rarely used in large-scale farms.
  • Residential proxies. These come from real internet service providers, making them look most like ordinary users. While more costly, they provide a “natural” digital footprint and are less likely to be flagged — making them ideal for social media campaigns and most airdrops.

In the crypto industry, residential proxies are by far the most popular choice. Their appeal comes from the balance of price and reliability, as well as the flexibility to adapt them for different purposes. Depending on your needs, you can choose between two main options:

  • Traffic-based proxies. These are dynamic proxies configured according to parameters like country, city, and time-to-live (TTL). They’re automatically pulled from a provider’s IP pool and rotate at preset intervals. Pricing is tied to the volume of traffic transmitted through them.
  • ISP proxies. Like traffic-based ones, they’re matched to user-specified parameters, but they don’t rotate. Instead, the buyer gets a dedicated IP address for the entire duration of use. Since these addresses cost more, they’re best suited for situations where quality matters more than quantity.

Regardless of the type, proxies let you assign each profile a unique IP address and geolocation. However, the overall “quality” of a digital footprint and the account’s potential use cases still heavily depend on the proxy server you choose.

Where Proxies Are Used?

In the crypto industry, proxies have a wide range of practical applications, including:

  • Airdrops. When projects distribute tokens for completing simple tasks, data center proxies are usually enough. They’re cheap, easy to scale, and don’t require a high level of anonymity. 
  • Tokensale allocations. In highly competitive sales with limited slots, realistic user behavior and frequent IP rotation are key. Residential dynamic proxies with adjustable TTL are the best fit here. 
  • Social campaigns. Activities like reposting, commenting, or voting on X, Discord, and Telegram depend heavily on IP reputation and connection stability. ISP proxies with strong trust scores are the optimal choice.
  • Decentralized platforms. When interactions are judged by their depth and consistency, stable and reputable IPs are a must — another area where ISP proxies perform best.
  • Testing and ambassador programs. These campaigns usually require sustained activity over a longer period, making ISP proxies the most reliable option.

Across all these areas, platform developers try—by one method or another — to spot multi-accounters (sybils) and filter them out. Well-chosen proxies reduce that risk by improving the digital footprint of each profile.

Additionally, changeable IP addresses make it possible to circumvent regional restrictions. Many crypto platforms are unavailable in certain countries due to regulatory rules or the developers’ decisions. Switching IPs opens access to those services.

Proxies also enhance privacy by masking your real IP address, reducing the risk of tracking or data leaks.

The quality of a proxy directly impacts financial outcomes: “clean” IP addresses significantly increase the chances that accounts will bypass filters and secure rewards. Let’s break down the key factors to consider when making your choice.

Proxy Type

The choice of proxy type depends on your goals and the level of risk. We’ve already covered the main types of proxy servers and the tasks they’re best suited for.

A simple rule of thumb is this: if you’re unsure which type to use, opt for “clean” residential proxies, either traffic-based or ISP. This is especially important for projects or platforms that take multi-accounting seriously.

Geography

The IP address should appear “plausible” for the target platform. For example, U.S.-based services work best with addresses from the United States, while local campaigns require regional subnets.

When selecting a region, it’s also important to consider sanctions and regulatory restrictions, as some geolocations may be blocked at the provider level or by the project itself.

Technical Parameters

Key factors to evaluate when choosing a proxy include:

  • Protocol. For multi-accounting, SOCKS5 is generally better than HTTPS, as it offers greater stability and anonymity in complex scenarios.
  • Speed and ping. These matter for real-time activities and on-chain operations. Check latency data in advance or request it from your provider.

For dynamic (traffic-based) proxies, flexible IP rotation by time or event is essential for large-scale tasks. Proxies with configurable TTL that allow seamless switching without downtime are a significant advantage.

Overall, static ISP proxies are often preferable for most crypto-related use cases. They ensure stable connections and session persistence during prolonged activity. Additionally, these addresses have low fraud scores and are less likely to trigger automated detection systems.

IP Address Reputation

A proxy should not “reveal” your real IP. It’s also crucial to use “clean” addresses that aren’t listed in public blacklists or flagged by ISPs.

A large, regularly updated IP pool reduces the risk of ending up with an overused address. The higher the uniqueness, the lower the chances of a mass ban or exclusion from distributions.

Operational Considerations

When it comes to day-to-day use, the following factors come first:

  • Price. Extremely cheap services often provide overloaded IPs, leading to a high risk of bans. It’s important to strike a balance between cost and quality.
  • Limits. Check traffic volume, rotation frequency, and the number of simultaneous sessions. Restrictions can negatively impact the performance of your farm.
  • Management. A user-friendly dashboard, labels, IP and geolocation statistics, API access, and integrations with anti-detect browsers save valuable time.

The provider should offer quick replacement of “bad” IPs and 24/7 support. Ideally, both login/password and IP allowlist authentication should be supported.

Among the providers available on the market, ProxyWing stands out. This platform specializes in offering various types of servers for a wide range of tasks — from participating in airdrops and token sales to traffic arbitrage and gaming.

Supported Proxies

ProxyWing offers three main categories of servers.

Data Center

These proxies support HTTP(S), SOCKS5, UDP, and WebSocket protocols. Despite their generally lower quality, UDP support with low latency can be a significant advantage in certain cases — for example, when interacting with blockchain games or streaming services.

Residential

Traffic-based residential proxies are available in over 190 countries and include more than 70 million IP addresses across multiple jurisdictions (USA, Germany, Netherlands, France, UK, Ukraine, and more). Users can purchase either static or rotational proxies with configurable TTLs of up to 7 days, depending on the plan. This flexibility allows you to match the “native” geography to the platform and reduce the risk of blocks.

ISP

ISP proxies on ProxyWing are provided by top-tier operators and feature low fraud scores. Static IPs with unlimited traffic and highly stable connections are suitable for most tasks. They are particularly effective for long sessions and continuous interactions on platforms sensitive to multi-accounting. Any “broken” ISP proxies can be replaced by the provider upon request.

Supported Proxy Types. Source: ProxyWing.

The service also offers mixed packages that include IPs from different geolocations — a convenient option when you need to operate across multiple jurisdictions at once.

Pricing and Payment Model

At the time of writing, ProxyWing offers IP addresses at the following rates:

  • Data center proxies — from $1.05 per month per address
  • Data center mixed packages — from $0.87
    ISP proxies — from $1.80 per month
  • Residential (traffic-based) proxies — from $2.50 per 1 GB of traffic

This pricing structure allows better budget management for your farm by combining addresses of different quality for different tasks. Payments can be made in fiat or digital assets — ProxyWing supports over 25 cryptocurrencies.

Note: Using the promo code INCRYPTED, Incrypted readers receive a 15% discount on IP purchases.

Additionally, the provider offers free utilities — IP Checker, Proxy Tester, and Proxy Formatter — which help verify the functionality of an address and the stability of its connection.

Reputation and Support

On the ProxyWing website, users can find reviews and a link to Trustpilot, providing an additional reference for assessing the service’s reliability. The legal section includes the platform’s usage policy and rules.

Users also have access to detailed guides for setting up and running proxies. In particular, instructions are available for integration with popular anti-detect browsers such as AdsPower, Octo, BitBrowser, and others. This makes it easier to link IP addresses to profiles and speeds up the launch of a farm.

It’s important to remember that, regardless of the provider, the “longevity” of IP addresses also depends on online hygiene and farm management, including timing of actions and the correct choice of geolocation.

If you don’t have an account yet, go to ProxyWing and click Register. You can also sign up quickly using Google, Discord, or LinkedIn.

Source: ProxyWing.

After logging in, the user enters a personal dashboard with a user-friendly control panel. To make a purchase, select the Create Order option.

Source: ProxyWing.

Next, you need to specify:

  • Proxy type (residential, data center, or ISP)
  • Number of IP addresses
  • Subscription duration — options are 1, 3, 6, or 12 months

For residential proxies, you don’t select the number of IPs or subscription length — only the traffic volume matters. The purchased data package has no expiration date and comes with an unlimited number of IPs, which is convenient for large-scale use and allows flexible farm configuration.

Source: ProxyWing. Source: ProxyWing.

At this stage, you can enter the promo code INCRYPTED to receive a 15% discount on your order. After that, click Checkout.

Source: ProxyWing.

Before completing your order, make sure all information is correct. Then, choose a convenient payment method — bank card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency — and complete the transaction according to the instructions.

After successful payment, the IP addresses will appear in your personal dashboard. Here, you can select the connection protocol (HTTP or SOCKS5), download the purchased proxies, or copy the connection details in the standard format — IP:Port:Username:Password. Use these to add the address to an anti-detect browser or any other application.

Even a well-managed farm can get blocked due to low-quality or improperly selected IP addresses. The main reasons this happens include:

Using Free Solutions

Free proxies are almost always overloaded and flagged as high-risk. They often have unstable connections and slow speeds, and their IPs have likely already been used in dozens of projects. The result: blocks or restricted access to platforms.

How to avoid: use paid solutions from trusted providers with reviews. You can test a single IP first to check blacklists, stability, and ping.

Wrong Proxy Type

Data center IPs are cheap and fast, but they’re easily detected during registration, verification, or participation in campaigns. Residential and mobile proxies are more expensive but appear as real home or mobile networks, raising no suspicion.

How to avoid: for key activities (registration, KYC), use residential IPs. Reserve data center proxies for routine or auxiliary tasks.

Mismatched Location

If an account “lives” in one country but the IP is from another, project teams will quickly notice inconsistencies. This doesn’t always lead to a ban but can complicate participation and require additional verification. Time zone and browser language are also monitored.

How to avoid: select IPs from the correct country, synchronize your time zone and browser language, and distribute geolocations correctly among different profiles.

Ignoring Technical Parameters

High ping, packet loss, and connection drops create an “uneven” footprint and disrupt automated workflows. Lack of a configurable TTL for dynamic proxies can also result in frequent IP changes, which looks suspicious.

How to avoid: use SOCKS5, ensure stable speed, and choose proxies with configurable lifetimes, or rely on ISP proxies with stable connections. Check rotation settings (time/event) and manual switching, and monitor ping.

Buying From Unverified Providers

Proxies purchased “from the hand” are often resold or compromised. At best, they cause connection problems; at worst, they can lead to data leaks or the blocking of the entire farm. A reliable provider also offers support and IP replacement, which is crucial for maintaining continuous activity.

How to avoid: work with trusted providers who have clear refund and IP replacement policies and 24/7 support. If in doubt, start with a small package and test it in a real scenario.

Overall when managing a proxy farm, it’s essential to synchronize proxy type and geolocation with the task, verify technical parameters and IP reputation, and use only high-quality providers. This reduces the likelihood of exclusion from campaigns or account blocks.

Multi-accounting in the crypto industry requires a comprehensive set of tools, including proxies. They help ensure each profile behaves as naturally as possible, bypass regional restrictions, and maintain anonymity.

The quality of IP addresses determines the likelihood of an account being flagged by filters or excluded from a campaign or distribution. Well-chosen solutions help minimize risks and optimize processes — from participating in airdrops to working with testnets and token sales.

When selecting a solution, it’s important to consider not only the price but also other factors — speed, stability, geography, and level of support. The simplest way to obtain high-quality proxies is through ProxyWing, which offers various types of addresses, global coverage, and convenient management tools. Working with a reliable provider also greatly simplifies farm management.

Why are residential or mobile proxies most often chosen for multi-accounting?
They use real home or mobile IPs, are less likely to be flagged by filters, and are better suited for mimicking the behavior of a real user.
What is best for registrations and KYC?
ISP proxies are the most suitable: they are more stable, have higher security ratings, and appear more “natural” to the platform.
Which parameters should be checked before purchasing a package?
Connection speed, latency (ping), connection stability, and whether rotation with a configurable TTL is supported. It’s also important to ensure that IP addresses are not listed on blacklists and have a low fraud score.
