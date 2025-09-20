DOT Miners offers up to $8,700 daily passive income with cross-chain mining, Bitmain-backed tech, flexible plans, and transparent, secure operations.DOT Miners offers up to $8,700 daily passive income with cross-chain mining, Bitmain-backed tech, flexible plans, and transparent, secure operations.

How to Earn $8,700 Daily with XRP on DOT Miners

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/20 20:00
CROSS
CROSS$0.24651+1.83%
XRP
XRP$2.9756-1.96%
Polkadot
DOT$4.334-4.19%
Ripple Main

September 19, 2025, New York – Following the record-breaking $54 million trading volume on the first day of the launch of the first US-based XRP and DOGE spot ETFs, the cryptocurrency market has seen a surge in enthusiasm. Investors’ attention is not only focused on these compliant ETF products, but also on innovative crypto projects that offer passive income opportunities.

dot

Among these, DOT Miners stands out as one of the most promising passive income platforms, thanks to its cross-chain mining power aggregation, DeFi profit-sharing mechanism, and strategic partnership with Bitmain. Through simple digital asset allocation, investors have the opportunity to earn up to $8,700 in passive income daily, ushering in a new era of “earn while holding” cryptocurrency.

How can you create long-term, stable passive income with DOT Miners?

With just a few simple steps, you can easily start your digital mining journey and enjoy stable daily returns without any complicated operations:

1. Quickly register and claim your rewards instantly

Register in seconds and new users will receive $15 in free hashrate. Experience real returns without any deposit.

2. Flexible Mining Plan Selection

DOT Miners offers a variety of income plans to meet different budgets and timeframes:

  • Novice Miner

Investment: $100 | Period: 2 days | Daily income: $3.5 | Maturity income: $100 + $7

  • Starter Miner

Investment: $550 | Period: 7 days | Daily income: $6.71 | Maturity income: $550 + $46.97

  • Pro Miner

Investment: $3,100 | Period: 20 days | Daily income: $42.78 | Maturity income: $3,100 + $855.6

  • Prime Miner

Investment: $10,000 | Period: 43 days | Daily income: $156 | Maturity income: $10,000 + $6,708

  • Quantum Miner

Investment: $150,000 | Lifecycle: 48 days | Daily Return: $3,000 | Maturity Return: $150,000 + $144,000

  • Quantum Miner

Investment: $250,000 | Lifecycle: 45 days | Daily Return: $5,300 | Maturity Return: $250,000 + $238,500

Returns are automatically settled daily, and principal is returned upon contract expiration. Withdrawals and reinvestment are flexible and controllable.

Six Advantages of Choosing DOT Miners

  • Compliant Operations, Transparency and Trustworthiness

Headquartered in the UK, we strictly adhere to financial regulations. Contract information is publicly available, ensuring fund security and transparency.

  • No technical requirements, no equipment required

No need to purchase mining machines or professional knowledge required; you can start mining immediately after registration.

  • Green Energy, Environmentally Friendly and Efficient

All mining farms use 100% renewable energy, ensuring stable operation and low carbon emissions.

  • Multi-Currency Deposits

Mainstream cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, and SOL are all accepted, offering flexibility and convenience.

  • Technical Support from Industry Leaders

Strategic partnership with Bitmain ensures hardware and technical expertise, creating a safe and reliable mining ecosystem.

  • Top-tier security

Utilizing Cloudflare defense, EV SSL encryption, and multi-factor authentication, asset security is guaranteed throughout the entire process.

Invite friends and enjoy double the benefits.

Invite new users to register and invest, and receive a lifetime 4.5% commission bonus. This bonus is available to an unlimited number of users, with instant commission payments, making it easy to build a “digital wealth network.”

Conclusion

With the growing demand for passive income among global institutional and individual investors, DOT Miners’ XRP mining program undoubtedly provides a new avenue for increasing the value of digital assets. Going forward, DOT Miners will continue to optimize its computing power allocation and security and compliance systems, driving the cloud mining industry towards greater efficiency and sustainability, and helping global users embrace the new era of digital finance.

To learn more about DOT Miners, please visit:

Website: https://dotminers.com/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/DOTMiners

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

Ozak AI is another innovative AI-based crypto project that is rocking the market with the combination of AI and a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network).
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1434+0.20%
ArchLoot
AL$0.081-1.09%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000348+6.97%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/20 20:17
Partager
Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

TLDR Coinbase plans to offer Bitcoin-backed credit cards with up to 4% rewards. The Crypto Clarity Act aims to clarify U.S. regulations for stablecoins and crypto. Coinbase is exploring stablecoin yield programs with returns up to 10%. Armstrong highlights the need for clear crypto laws to drive Coinbase’s growth. Coinbase’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, is optimistic [...] The post Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.014135-3.94%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03964+1.09%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1635-15.24%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/20 19:50
Partager
Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

The post Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disney has made $2.2 billion from filming productions like ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in the U.K. ©Marvel Studios 2018 Disney has been handed $2.2 billion by the government of the United Kingdom over the past 15 years in return for filming movies and streaming shows in the country according to analysis of more than 400 company filings Disney is believed to be the biggest single beneficiary of the Audio-Visual Expenditure Credit (AVEC) in the U.K. which gives studios a cash reimbursement of up to 25.5% of the money they spend there. The generous fiscal incentives have attracted all of the major Hollywood studios to the U.K. and the country has reeled in the returns from it. Data from the British Film Institute (BFI) shows that foreign studios contributed around 87% of the $2.2 billion (£1.6 billion) spent on making films in the U.K. last year. It is a 7.6% increase on the sum spent in 2019 and is in stark contrast to the picture in the United States. According to permit issuing office FilmLA, the number of on-location shooting days in Los Angeles fell 35.7% from 2019 to 2024 making it the second-least productive year since 1995 aside from 2020 when it was the height of the pandemic. The outlook hasn’t improved since then with FilmLA’s latest data showing that between April and June this year there was a 6.2% drop in shooting days on the same period a year ago. It followed a 22.4% decline in the first quarter with FilmLA noting that “each drop reflected the impact of global production cutbacks and California’s ongoing loss of work to rival territories.” The one-two punch of the pandemic followed by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes put Hollywood on the ropes just as the U.K. began drafting a plan to improve its fiscal incentives…
Sidekick
K$0.1643+4.18%
Threshold
T$0.01671-0.29%
Union
U$0.014135-3.94%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings are approaching 2,000, with 99.5 BTC mined this week.

Top 4 Altcoins Under $1 to Buy Before October