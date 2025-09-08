The cryptocurrency space in 2025 offers more opportunities than ever to earn digital assets. Cloud mining allows anyone to mine cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) without owning expensive hardware. With mobile-first apps and easy onboarding, earning crypto has never been more accessible. This guide highlights eight trusted cloud mining apps that let users start mining for free in just a minute.
Zero hardware required: All mining is done remotely.
Quick setup: Sign up, start mining, and track profits instantly.
Mobile-friendly: Fully functional on Android and iOS.
Daily rewards: Most apps distribute mined crypto every day.
Transparent operations: No hidden fees or complicated contracts.
ETNCrypto tops the list in 2025 due to its transparent contracts, AI-powered monitoring, and professional ASIC mining centers. A $100 signup bonus allows new users to start mining immediately. The platform supports both Bitcoin and Dogecoin, ensuring users can diversify their earnings.
Key Features
Beginner-friendly mobile and desktop interface
Transparent contracts with clear ROI
AI-driven uptime monitoring and automated scheduling
Daily payouts and minimum withdrawal of $300
Global access without technical expertise
Mining Rigs
Mining Rig
Contract Price
Contract Period
Period Profit
ROI
Antminer S19 XP 【Free】
$100
1 Day
$1.50
1.50%
Antminer T21
$300
1 Day
$9.00
3.00%
Antminer Z15 Pro
$800
2 Days
$51.20
6.40%
Antminer S21 Pro
$1,600
3 Days
$168.00
10.50%
VolcMiner D1 Lite
$4,200
5 Days
$798.00
19.00%
Antminer S21+ Hyd
$8,800
7 Days
$2,648.80
30.10%
VolcMiner D1
$18,900
8 Days
$7,257.60
38.40%
Antminer L9
$36,000
6 Days
$12,528.00
34.80%
Antminer S21e XP Hyd 3U
$68,000
5 Days
$27,200.00
40.00%
Gomining offers flexible cloud mining contracts that allow users to mine Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other altcoins. Its mobile interface makes it easy to start earning crypto within minutes.
Features
Mobile-friendly app
Multi-coin mining support
Transparent contract payouts
Short-term and long-term mining options
Quantumcloud combines AI optimization with cloud mining, ensuring that your hashpower is always allocated to the most profitable coins. Beginners can start with a free account and track earnings easily.
Features
AI-managed mining for maximum efficiency
Multi-coin support including BTC and DOGE
Beginner-friendly mobile dashboard
BitFuFu is known for offering scalable contracts suitable for small and large investors. The platform supports multiple cryptocurrencies and provides daily payouts.
Features
Flexible contract lengths
Multi-coin mining options
Transparent mobile dashboard for monitoring profits
StormGain allows users to mine Bitcoin and Dogecoin on mobile while also providing built-in trading features. Users can mine free crypto and reinvest it using the app’s trading tools.
Features
Free cloud mining on mobile
Integrated wallet and trading system
Daily payouts and easy withdrawals
F2Hash focuses on providing efficient, reliable cloud mining services. The mobile app is intuitive, and users can start mining Bitcoin and altcoins immediately.
Features
Easy mobile setup
Transparent mining contracts
Multi-coin mining options
Libertex.org combines crypto mining with portfolio tracking, allowing users to earn while monitoring crypto markets. The platform supports Bitcoin mining contracts suitable for mobile users.
Features
Mining and portfolio management in one app
Beginner-friendly mobile interface
Daily payouts with clear contract terms
2bminer.com offers mobile access to high-performance cloud mining rigs. Users can select contracts based on investment levels and track earnings on their mobile devices.
Features
High-performance mining rigs
Mobile monitoring and management
Supports BTC and select altcoins
Comparison Table
Platform
Free Start / Bonus
Mobile Support
Best For
ETNCrypto
$100 bonus
Android/iOS
Reliable and transparent mining
Gomining
Free account
Android/iOS
Multi-coin flexibility
Quantumcloud
Free account
Android/iOS
AI-optimized mining
BitFuFu
Free trial
Android/iOS
Scalable contracts
StormGain
Free mining
Android/iOS
Mining + trading
F2Hash
Free account
Android/iOS
Efficient mining
Libertex.org
Free trial
Android/iOS
Mining + portfolio tracking
2bminer.com
Free account
Android/iOS
High-performance rigs
Pick a platform: ETNCrypto or another trusted provider.
Install the app on your mobile device.
Sign up and claim a bonus if available.
Choose a mining contract suitable for your budget.
Monitor earnings using the mobile dashboard.
Withdraw profits when reaching minimum thresholds.
In 2025, earning crypto through mobile cloud mining is simpler than ever. Platforms like ETNCrypto, Gomining, Quantumcloud, BitFuFu, StormGain, F2Hash, Libertex.org, and 2bminer.com make mining accessible, beginner-friendly, and profitable without investing in hardware. ETNCrypto stands out for its transparent contracts, AI-powered monitoring, and generous signup bonus.
Mobile cloud mining empowers users to earn passive income safely and efficiently, all from their smartphone. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned crypto enthusiast, these apps provide a reliable entry into the cryptocurrency world.
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.