How to find Alpha returns in this bull market?

Par : PANews
2025/08/12 19:00
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545-6.12%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01531-0.13%
Beta Token
BETA$0.0001611+6.68%

Author: Haotian

Everyone is shouting that the bull market is coming, but do you know that the methodology for finding market alpha and beta is completely different this time? Let me share a few observations:

1) OnChain+OffChain TradiFi becomes the main narrative:

Stablecoin Infrastructure: Stablecoins become the "blood" connecting traditional finance and DeFi infrastructure, locking in cross-chain stablecoin liquidity, APY Yield differences, and new innovation expansion;

BTC/ETH MicroStrategy "Coin-to-Stock" Effect: It's becoming a trend for listed companies to include crypto assets on their balance sheets, and identifying high-quality targets with the potential to become "quasi-reserve assets" is key.

The rise of Wall Street's innovative track: DeFi protocols designed specifically for institutions, compliant income products, and on-chain asset management tools will attract huge amounts of capital. The original "Code is Law" has become the new "Compliance is King";

2) Crypto’s purely native narrative accelerates the process of separating the true from the false:

The Ethereum ecosystem is experiencing a resurgence: $ETH price breakthroughs will reignite innovation in the Ethereum ecosystem’s technical narrative, replacing the previous Rollup-Centric grand strategy with the new ZK-Centric becoming the main theme.

High-performance Layer 1 competition: This is no longer a TPS competition, but rather a test of who can attract real economic activity. Core indicators include: stablecoin TVL share, native APY yield, depth of institutional partnerships, etc.

The final twilight of altcoins: The general altcoin season faces the fundamental problem of insufficient capital momentum, and some altcoins will experience "dead cat bounce" market. The characteristics of such targets include chip concentration, community activity, and the ability to catch up with new concepts such as AI/RWA;

3) MEME coin upgrades from a speculative tool to a market standard:

Capital efficiency: Traditional altcoins have inflated market capitalizations and depleted liquidity. MEME, with its fair launch and high turnover rate, has become a new favorite of capital and will seize most of the market share of dying altcoins.

Attention economy dominates: KOL influence, community culture building, and the FOMO model of hot topics remain core competitive advantages, and liquidity distribution still follows the law of attention;

New indicator of public chain strength: MEME coin market activity will be an important criterion for measuring the comprehensive strength of public chains.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Partager
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.464-3.59%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.91-4.70%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004049-7.51%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Partager
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-3.54%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373-3.44%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M