The post How to Find the Next Big Pump.Fun Meme Coins For 10x Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The appeal of Pump.fun is simple: you are not there for a 2x or 3x gain. The risk runs too high for such small wins. What you really want is the next big meme coin with 100x or even 1,000x upside.   The challenge, of course, is figuring out which of the thousands of coins launched every day has even a slim chance of making it. That’s where AI can potentially help. While it is not an oracle that can tell you exactly which coins are going to break out, its advanced “analytical” abilities help you sort through key signals and give you a head start. Sponsored Sponsored Spotting Early Signals Most Pump.fun coins live and die within hours, so the earliest signs matter most. Look out for sudden traction on social media, especially when posts start spiking in likes and shares before the token shows real volume. The Profit Window For Pump.Fun Tokens According To ChatGPT If speculations build quickly and look organic rather than bot-driven, you may be staring at the start of a run. For example, Moo Deng (MOODENG) took off quickly. The hype pulled in real money, and before long, it had a nine-figure market cap and heavy trading volume.  That kind of run shows what early momentum can do when liquidity shows up. Volume vs. Hype Sponsored Sponsored Next, the bot highlighted the importance of comparing the hype in the feed to real on-chain numbers.  Volume confirms hype — but they don’t always move together. On Pump.fun, some coins trend on social feeds but barely trade, while others spike in volume but have no meme to carry them. What you want to see is hype translating into actual liquidity.  The Average Hype Duration of Pump.Fun Meme Coins According to ChatGPT-5 For instance, suppose a new meme… The post How to Find the Next Big Pump.Fun Meme Coins For 10x Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The appeal of Pump.fun is simple: you are not there for a 2x or 3x gain. The risk runs too high for such small wins. What you really want is the next big meme coin with 100x or even 1,000x upside.   The challenge, of course, is figuring out which of the thousands of coins launched every day has even a slim chance of making it. That’s where AI can potentially help. While it is not an oracle that can tell you exactly which coins are going to break out, its advanced “analytical” abilities help you sort through key signals and give you a head start. Sponsored Sponsored Spotting Early Signals Most Pump.fun coins live and die within hours, so the earliest signs matter most. Look out for sudden traction on social media, especially when posts start spiking in likes and shares before the token shows real volume. The Profit Window For Pump.Fun Tokens According To ChatGPT If speculations build quickly and look organic rather than bot-driven, you may be staring at the start of a run. For example, Moo Deng (MOODENG) took off quickly. The hype pulled in real money, and before long, it had a nine-figure market cap and heavy trading volume.  That kind of run shows what early momentum can do when liquidity shows up. Volume vs. Hype Sponsored Sponsored Next, the bot highlighted the importance of comparing the hype in the feed to real on-chain numbers.  Volume confirms hype — but they don’t always move together. On Pump.fun, some coins trend on social feeds but barely trade, while others spike in volume but have no meme to carry them. What you want to see is hype translating into actual liquidity.  The Average Hype Duration of Pump.Fun Meme Coins According to ChatGPT-5 For instance, suppose a new meme…

How to Find the Next Big Pump.Fun Meme Coins For 10x Gains

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 02:51
1
1$0.014815+16.90%
Threshold
T$0.01555+0.12%
SOLANIUM
SLIM$0.03343-0.02%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009478+6.56%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.13961-12.98%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005729-1.13%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02368-0.33%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002388+0.92%

The appeal of Pump.fun is simple: you are not there for a 2x or 3x gain. The risk runs too high for such small wins. What you really want is the next big meme coin with 100x or even 1,000x upside.  

The challenge, of course, is figuring out which of the thousands of coins launched every day has even a slim chance of making it.

That’s where AI can potentially help. While it is not an oracle that can tell you exactly which coins are going to break out, its advanced “analytical” abilities help you sort through key signals and give you a head start.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Spotting Early Signals

Most Pump.fun coins live and die within hours, so the earliest signs matter most. Look out for sudden traction on social media, especially when posts start spiking in likes and shares before the token shows real volume.

The Profit Window For Pump.Fun Tokens According To ChatGPT

If speculations build quickly and look organic rather than bot-driven, you may be staring at the start of a run.

For example, Moo Deng (MOODENG) took off quickly. The hype pulled in real money, and before long, it had a nine-figure market cap and heavy trading volume. 

That kind of run shows what early momentum can do when liquidity shows up.

Volume vs. Hype

Sponsored

Sponsored

Next, the bot highlighted the importance of comparing the hype in the feed to real on-chain numbers. 

Volume confirms hype — but they don’t always move together. On Pump.fun, some coins trend on social feeds but barely trade, while others spike in volume but have no meme to carry them. What you want to see is hype translating into actual liquidity. 

The Average Hype Duration of Pump.Fun Meme Coins According to ChatGPT-5

For instance, suppose a new meme coin spikes on social media, and within an hour, its trading volume jumps from 50 SOL to 5,000 SOL. That would signal a genuine move.

Red Flags To Avoid On Pump.Fun

It’s common on Pump.fun for a few wallets to swallow huge tranches at launch. Rug risks are real if one wallet controls supply or if liquidity isn’t locked after migrating from the curve. Low initial liquidity pools also make exits painful once price action stalls.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Example: Gen Z Quant (QUANT) became the case study here. The creator sold ~51 million tokens for ~128 SOL right after launch. Price spiked on attention, then cracked, and early buyers felt the slide. 

A quick scan of holder distribution — something ChatGPT flagged as just as important as social traction — can save you from coins that exist solely to trap latecomers.

The Virality Factor

Meme coins are memes first, tokens second. A funny, catchy idea can sometimes outweigh mediocre token mechanics. But virality is unpredictable, and plenty of memes that seem clever never gain traction. 

For instance, MOODENG started as a simple joke but grew because people kept trading it, and there was strong liquidity after the first day. 

Without that kind of volume, even the funniest meme coin dies out. Use the meme as your first check, but always look for proof on-chain before you put in real money.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Entry and Exit Discipline

Plan your exits before you buy. Decide on profit levels — maybe 10x or 20x — and stick to them. Take some profit as the price climbs, keep a small piece if you want, but never let gains vanish because you hoped for another sharp spike.

For example, Gen Z Quant raced to a $70 million–$85 million cap in hours, then crashed and never came back. Those who sold on the way up made money. Those who waited lost it. Having targets protects you from that fall.

Finally, it helps on Pump.fun if you know your way around quality data. To do that, you need tools that feed you actionable insight rather than just hype. For example, on-chain trackers that let you monitor new launches, wallet distribution, and liquidity movements in real time. 

A smart way to go about this is to combine reliable data with social monitoring tools that scan X, Telegram, and Discord for spikes in mentions. The mix of analytics and sentiment gives you a better shot at catching the next big one before it explodes.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/how-to-find-next-big-pump-fun-meme-coins/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

But while Cardano holds steady, Remittix is turning into the breakout story of 2025. Having raised over $25.9 million from […] The post ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
SphereX
HERE$0.000278+26.36%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02369-0.12%
Cardano
ADA$0.8207+1.08%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:53
Partager
The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The post The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 10: Flanked by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi (rear), and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary (R), Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to the press outside Midwest Distribution after it was raided by federal agents on September 10, 2025 in Bensenville, Illinois. According to the company, various e-liquids were seized in the raid. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images While running for President in 2008, Barack Obama famously chanted “Yes we can.” Love or hate his political views, Obama’s politics were quite effective. He was asking voters to think big, to envision a much better future. Advertisers no doubt approved. That’s because ads routinely evoke things not as they are, but as they could be. Gyms and exercise equipment companies don’t promote their locations and equipment with flabby, lumbering people, rather their ads show fit, upright, energetic individuals. A look ahead. Restaurants do the same with ads showing happy people enjoying impressively put together plates of food. Conversely, ads meant to convince smokers to quit have not infrequently shown the worst of the worst future downsides of the habit. The nature of advertising comes to mind as FDA commissioner Marty Makary puzzlingly brags that “The Trump Administration Is Taking On Big Pharma” in the New York Times. Makary laments pharmaceutical ads that “are filled with dancing patients, glowing smiles and catch jingles that drown out the fine print.” Not explained is whether Makary would be happier if drug companies placed ads with immobile patients, frowns, and funereal music. Seriously, what does he expect? Does he want drug companies to commit billions to drug development to accompany their achievements with imagery defined by misery? Has Makary stopped to contemplate the myriad shareholders lawsuits drugmakers would face if, upon risking staggering sums meant…
SynFutures
F$0.013809+0.36%
Threshold
T$0.01558+0.25%
Union
U$0.010282+1.46%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:29
Partager
Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

If you’re exploring how to streamline value flows on TRON, platforms like https://tronex.energy/ can help you get oriented while you design automation that’s safe, scalable, and cost-effective. Automation is the quiet engine behind modern crypto operations. On TRON—known for high throughput, low latency, and a thriving stablecoin footprint—it reduces manual work, speeds up settlement, and […]
GET
GET$0.005446-3.98%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.386+0.78%
Wink
LIKE$0.007962-2.15%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/25 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

AAVE Gains Momentum With Strategic Upgrades and Targets $1000 Growth Soon

Game Theory and Exchange Economies: A New Model for Pure Exchange and Transferable Payoff