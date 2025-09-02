How To Get The Best Out Of People Without Causing Burnout At Work getty

I wrote more than my share of group papers in my university courses because many of my teammates never showed up to meetings, and when they did, their work was usually poor. I didn’t want to take over, but I had no patience for waiting. I figured out quickly it was easier to just do the assignments myself than to waste time hoping others would step up. That experience was an early lesson in how uneven motivation and capability create tension, and it made me realize that leaders face the same challenge in the workplace. If leaders do what I did and just take over and do the work themselves, they don’t help their people grow. The reality is some people are eager to stretch themselves, others hold back, and leaders are left to decide how much to encourage growth without crossing the line. The real question is how to get the best out of people without causing burnout at work.

Why Comfort Zones Can Lead To Burnout At Work

Comfort zones feel safe, but they also limit growth. Employees who stick with what they know may appear steady, but eventually they stagnate. Leaders who let people stay in their comfort zones for too long risk creating teams that lack adaptability. At the same time, pushing too aggressively can backfire. People who are stretched too far too quickly often feel stress and that drains motivation. This is when burnout at work begins. The real challenge is knowing how to respect comfort zones while creating enough stretch to build confidence.

Balancing Strengths And Weaknesses To Prevent Burnout At Work

Gallup’s research shows that employees who use their strengths daily are six times more likely to be engaged. Tom Rath, co-author of StrengthsFinder, told me that leaning into natural talents is often the fastest path to confidence and performance gains. At the same time, he cautioned me against the idea that we should only focus on strengths. He said it is just as reckless to ignore weaknesses as it is to ignore strengths. His point was that leaders need balance. Too much time spent on weaknesses drains confidence, but avoiding them altogether prevents people from growing.

My curiosity research found that assumptions hold many employees back. People often convince themselves they will not like something or cannot succeed, and those assumptions create invisible barriers. When companies address those barriers, the financial results are sizable. In my research with executives across industries, more than 80% of small to medium size companies saved over $100,000 a year by building a culture of curiosity, and 100% of larger organizations saved over $1 million annually. Curiosity helps break down assumptions, keeps people from being stuck, and prevents burnout at work by distributing opportunities more evenly.

Carol Dweck’s growth mindset research adds to this. She found that students praised for effort rather than innate ability were more likely to take on challenges, persist longer, and improve their performance. Applied to work, this means employees who feel safe to try, learn, and even fail will grow without the fear that creates burnout at work.

Comfort Zones That Lead To Burnout At Work

I once managed a woman who was excellent at her job but dreaded giving presentations. She had a true phobia of public speaking and no interest in promotion. I did not force her to present, but I often wondered if I had missed an opportunity to help her grow. Perhaps if I had started small, like asking her to introduce one slide, she might have discovered more confidence. The point is not that everyone has to become a speaker, but that leaders need to ask whether resistance is rooted in fear or in limitation.

I also worked with a woman who believed that if she ever took time off, it would show she was not needed. She worked constantly and nearly exhausted herself. That kind of obsessive work ethic may look admirable, but it often leads directly to burnout at work. Leaders who recognize these extremes early can redistribute responsibility and encourage healthier balance before capable employees burn out.

How To Recognize Fear Versus Laziness To Reduce Burnout At Work

It is not always easy to tell if resistance is fear or indifference. Fear usually comes with visible anxiety. The employee avoids the task but also worries about it. Laziness looks more like indifference with no visible discomfort. Leaders can uncover the difference by asking questions. If it is fear, support and small steps can help. If it is indifference, accountability and clear expectations may be the solution. Either way, ignoring the issue frustrates high performers and allows burnout at work to spread across the team.

Why Leaders Should Not Just Do The Work Themselves To Prevent Burnout At Work

It is tempting for leaders to take on tasks themselves, especially when capable employees are overloaded and less capable ones are not stepping up. I learned this in my university example with group papers. It felt easier to do the entire project than to wait for people who contributed little. But while that solved the immediate problem, it didn’t help anyone else improve. The same thing happens at work. Leaders who “rescue” projects by taking over may get short-term results, but long term, the team stays dependent and does not grow. Even worse, leaders end up overwhelmed and risk their own burnout at work. A better approach is to break tasks into smaller pieces, set clear expectations, and provide support as employees stretch. This way, the work gets done, employees build capability, and leaders protect their capacity.

Using Curiosity To Help Employees Avoid Burnout At Work

Curiosity is one of the best tools leaders can use to move people beyond comfort zones. Instead of labeling someone as unwilling, leaders can ask questions to uncover what is behind hesitation. What about this feels uncomfortable? What support would make it easier to try? What would a small first step look like? Questions like these shift the conversation from resistance to possibility.

Practical Ways Leaders Can Prevent Burnout At Work

Leaders can avoid burnout at work without shutting down growth by keeping things simple. Instead of dropping someone into the deep end, let them test new skills in small, low-pressure ways. I’ve seen how much easier it is for people to try something new when the first step feels manageable. Another approach is pairing a confident employee with someone who needs a little more support. Both benefit because the stronger performer practices mentoring while the other gets guidance. It is also important to keep an eye on workloads. A stretch assignment should stretch skills, not just pile on more tasks. And don’t forget recognition. People need to know their effort matters, not just the end result. Progress counts, and when employees see that their attempts are valued, they are much more willing to keep moving forward.

How To Get The Best Out Of People Without Causing Burnout At Work

Comfort zones feel safe, but they can also hold people back. When employees never step outside of them, they stop growing. On the other hand, when they are pushed too far without support, they burn out. The leaders who get this right strike a balance. They lean into people’s strengths while still giving them room to develop. They ask curious questions that challenge assumptions and keep progress moving. And they make sure to notice effort along the way. When growth feels safe, people are more willing to try, and that is how you get the best out of them without causing burnout at work.