SPONSORED POST*

(Case Study: ETNCrypto)

The Core Question for Investors

In 2025, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other leading digital assets have once again reached record highs, attracting both institutional and retail investors. Yet one pressing question remains: is it still possible to earn consistent profits from cryptocurrency investment today?

For many individuals, high-volatility spot markets and risky leverage trading have proven costly. What they want now is not just excitement, but a stable and predictable source of passive income. Against this backdrop, two strategies have emerged as complementary engines for investors: cloud mining and liquidity mining.

ETNCrypto’s Investment Plans: Direct Answers to Investor Concerns

For investors, the first questions are often the most practical: How long is the contract? How much is the return? How safe is my capital? This is where ETNCrypto, a legally registered cloud mining platform based in Australia, offers a compelling proposition.

Its short-term contracts range from 1 to 8 days, allowing users to see results quickly while avoiding the uncertainties of long lockups. For example:

Mining Rig Contract Price Contract Period Period Profit Period ROI Antminer S19 XP【Free】 $100 1 Day $1.50 1.50% Antminer T21 $300 1 Day $9.00 3.00% Antminer Z15 Pro $800 2 Days $51.20 6.40% Antminer S21 Pro $1,600 3 Days $168.00 10.50% VolcMiner D1 Lite $4,200 5 Days $798.00 19.00% Antminer S21+ Hyd $8,800 7 Days $2,648.80 30.10% VolcMiner D1 $18,900 8 Days $7,257.60 38.40% Antminer L9 $36,000 6 Days $12,528.00 34.80% Antminer S21e XP Hyd 3U $68,000 5 Days $27,200.00 40.00%

These plans let investors start small with free or low-entry contracts or scale up with high-performance contracts that deliver stronger returns. The short durations also help maintain liquidity, a significant advantage compared to long-term commitments.

Visit the ETNCrypto official website to view the full contract and claim your $100 bonus！

Why This Model Remains Viable

Skeptics often ask: if Bitcoin has been around for more than a decade, is mining still profitable? Research from Cointelegraph and Bloomberg Intelligence provides an answer: between 2023 and 2025, compliant cloud mining services grew their user base by more than 40%.

The profitability logic is clear:

Halving scarcity continues to support Bitcoin’s value foundation.



continues to support Bitcoin’s value foundation. Large-scale data centers powered by green energy reduce operational costs and improve efficiency.



reduce operational costs and improve efficiency. Short-term contract settlement allows investors to secure returns before extreme market swings occur.



As CoinDesk Research noted, the true value of cloud mining lies not in exaggerated promises, but in giving individual investors a predictable cash flow stream, which is rare in the volatile crypto market.

Liquidity Mining: The Complementary Engine

Cloud mining may form the foundation of passive income, but it does not operate continuously. For investors who want to keep capital productive between contract cycles, liquidity mining can be a powerful supplement.

By providing liquidity to decentralized exchanges or lending pools, investors earn transaction fees and token incentives. The advantages are automation and on-chain transparency, but risks exist:

Impermanent loss when asset prices diverge.



when asset prices diverge. Protocol and incentive risks , such as code vulnerabilities or declining rewards.



, such as code vulnerabilities or declining rewards. Platform selection challenges, where unverified or unaudited protocols can be dangerous.



A balanced approach is to allocate the majority of funds to ETNCrypto’s short-term cloud mining contracts and direct a smaller portion of profits to well-established liquidity pools for additional income.

A Practical Combination Strategy

A typical strategy might look like this:

70% of capital allocated to rolling ETNCrypto short-term contracts (e.g., a mix of 3-day and 7-day contracts) to maintain steady cash flow.



allocated to rolling ETNCrypto short-term contracts (e.g., a mix of 3-day and 7-day contracts) to maintain steady cash flow. 30% of capital deployed into stablecoin or Bitcoin-related liquidity pools, generating extra fee income and smoothing returns during contract gaps.



This combination keeps capital liquid while enhancing overall yield, making it a practical approach for both cautious newcomers and experienced investors.

Conclusion: A New Path to Passive Income

So, how should one invest in cryptocurrency in 2025 to secure stable passive income? The answer lies not in chasing speculative price swings, but in combining reliable tools with disciplined strategies.

With ETNCrypto’s short-term, transparent cloud mining contracts, investors gain predictable cash flow. By complementing this with carefully selected liquidity mining pools, they create a dual-engine model for long-term sustainability.

In today’s volatile markets, stability does not mean being conservative—it means building resilience. For crypto enthusiasts aiming for stable passive income, ETNCrypto stands as a platform worth serious consideration.

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.