How to Make Money in Crypto in 2025? Cold Wallet’s Use-to-Earn Model Raised $7.11M & It’s Just Getting Started

For most people, making money in crypto sounds complicated. They assume it means spending hours learning charts, timing volatile markets, or locking tokens in risky staking pools. But what if you could earn simply by doing what you already do, using the blockchain? Cold Wallet answers that question by creating a cashback system built into its self-custody wallet.

Every time you pay gas, make a swap, or bridge funds, you receive a rebate in the form of $CWT tokens. No trading skills are required, no exposure to risky yield strategies, and no hidden complexity. It’s a model that flips crypto from a cost center into a steady income stream. And with the project’s presale already raising $7.11 million in stage 18 at $0.01058 per CWT, ahead of a $0.3517 launch, Cold Wallet is showing why use-to-earn is the next step in crypto adoption.

From Fees to Earnings

Crypto’s biggest barrier has always been the price of participation. Every action on-chain comes with a toll: gas fees, swap costs, and bridging expenses. These costs pile up quickly, especially for new users who may not yet see the value in what they’re doing. Cold Wallet rethinks this entirely. Instead of letting fees drain value, it converts them into a source of income. Pay gas, and a portion comes back to you in $CWT. Swap tokens, and you’re rewarded for doing so.

Even on- and off-ramp transactions turn into opportunities to stack more tokens. This structure makes earning automatic and effortless. Users don’t need to study markets or gamble on future price movements; they simply use crypto as they normally would and watch value flow back into their wallets. That shift transforms participation from a punishment into a payoff, lowering the barrier for new users and making the system more appealing for veterans.

The Cashback Loop and Loyalty Rewards

Cold Wallet’s cashback doesn’t stop at a flat percentage. It’s built to scale with loyalty through a tiered system that rewards users for holding more $CWT. Bronze users start with modest cashback, while those at the Diamond level can receive up to 100% of their gas fees back, along with boosted rewards on swaps and ramps. This loyalty-driven loop encourages users not only to participate but to stay engaged over time. The recently launched RANKS system adds another layer, creating a public leaderboard where holders are placed into five categories, from Cold Start to North Star, based on how much $CWT they own.

While the exact perks haven’t been fully revealed, higher ranks are positioned to unlock likely benefits such as exclusive access, multipliers, or governance rights. Together, cashback tiers and RANKS create a system where loyalty compounds. Instead of feeling drained by every transaction, users find themselves positioned for bigger rewards simply by continuing to use and hold.

Presale Proof and Real-World Value

Cold Wallet’s presale is already demonstrating that this use-to-earn model resonates with the market. More than $7.11 million has been raised, with tokens currently selling at $0.01058 in stage 18. With a launch price set at $0.3517, early supporters are positioning themselves not just for a significant upside, over 3,400% in potential returns, but also for access to a live system that delivers value before it even hits exchanges. Unlike projects that rely on promises of future utility, Cold Wallet’s cashback system and referral rewards are already active. That means when new users step in, they’re entering a loop that is functioning today.

The presale’s structure of 150 stages ensures momentum while rewarding early conviction, making it clear that presence pays. For beginners seeking a low-risk entry into crypto earnings or seasoned users looking for steady rewards without trading or staking, Cold Wallet provides both proof and practicality.

Final Thoughts

Cold Wallet is redefining how people make money in crypto. Instead of expecting users to master trading strategies or lock into staking pools, it offers a straightforward way to earn by simply participating. Cashback on gas, swaps, and ramps turns unavoidable costs into income, while the tiered rewards and RANKS system make loyalty worth even more over time.

With its presale already raising $7.11 million, currently in stage 18 at $0.01058 per CWT, and a $0.3517 launch ahead, Cold Wallet is proving that steady, automatic rewards are just as powerful as speculation. For anyone asking how to make money in crypto without trading or staking, the answer is simple: use Cold Wallet, and let your activity pay you back.

