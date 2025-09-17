How to Mine Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Using the ETNCrypto Cloud Mining App

Mining cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin can seem complicated and expensive. But with ETNCrypto’s cloud mining app, you can start mining effortlessly—no bulky hardware or technical setup needed.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to mine BTC and DOGE using ETNCrypto’s platform, step-by-step. Whether you’re a beginner or experienced crypto enthusiast, this is your fast track to earning crypto safely and profitably in 2025.

What Is ETNCrypto Cloud Mining?

ETNCrypto provides access to powerful mining rigs remotely through easy-to-use contracts. Instead of buying and maintaining mining hardware, you rent hashpower from ETNCrypto’s professional data centers equipped with high-performance ASIC miners.

Why ETNCrypto?

Legally compliant and transparent.

AI-optimized mining for maximum efficiency.

Flexible contract options tailored to your budget.

Energy-efficient, eco-friendly mining operations.

Step 1: Sign Up and Verify Your Account

Visit the official ETNCrypto website at etncrypto.com. Click Sign Up and fill in your details: name, email, and password. Verify your email by clicking the confirmation link sent to your inbox. Complete KYC (Know Your Customer) verification by submitting your ID documents for legal compliance. Once verified, log in to your dashboard.

Step 2: Deposit Funds into Your ETNCrypto Wallet

Before purchasing mining contracts, you need to fund your ETNCrypto wallet.

ETNCrypto accepts deposits in multiple ways including bank transfer, credit card, and supported cryptocurrencies.

Navigate to Wallet > Deposit and choose your preferred deposit method.

Transfer funds and wait for confirmation (usually instant or within minutes).

Your wallet balance will update automatically.

Step 3: Choose Your Mining Contract

ETNCrypto offers mining contracts tailored for different needs and budgets. You can mine Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), or both depending on your choice.

Go to Mining Center > Contracts.

Select the cryptocurrency you want to mine—Bitcoin or Dogecoin.

Review available contracts; these specify price, contract duration, estimated daily profit, and ROI.

For example, you can select a 7-day Bitcoin mining contract for $8,800 with a daily profit of $378 or a shorter Dogecoin contract with smaller investment requirements.

Pick a contract that fits your budget and goals, then click Buy.

Step 4: Start Mining and Monitor Performance

Once your contract is active, ETNCrypto’s cloud mining infrastructure starts hashing on your behalf.

Head to Dashboard > Active Contracts to see your mining status.

Track real-time hashpower, daily profits, and contract expiration.

Mining rewards are credited daily directly to your ETNCrypto wallet.

You can check earnings and withdraw anytime after minimum payout thresholds are met.

Step 5: Withdraw or Reinvest Your Earnings

You’re free to use your mined BTC or DOGE however you want:

Withdraw your earnings to external wallets to sell or hold long-term.

Reinvest in additional mining contracts to compound profits.

Exchange coins within the ETNCrypto platform if you want to switch between BTC, DOGE, or other supported cryptos.

To withdraw:

Go to Wallet > Withdraw, enter your external wallet address, amount, and confirm the transaction.

ETNCrypto Mining Rigs

Mining Rig Contract Price Contract Period Daily Profit Total Net Profit Antminer S19 XP【Free】 $100 1 Day $1.50 $1.50 Antminer T21 $200 2 Days $6.00 $12.00 Antminer Z15 Pro $600 3 Days $19.20 $57.60 Antminer S21 Pro $1,300 5 Days $45.50 $227.50 VolcMiner D1 Lite $3,500 6 Days $133.00 $798.00 Antminer S21+ Hyd $8,000 3 Days $336.00 $1,008.00 VolcMiner D1 $17,800 5 Days $854.40 $4,272.00 Antminer L9 $36,000 6 Days $2,088.00 $12,528.00 Antminer S21e XP Hyd 3U $68,000 5 Days $5,440.00 $27,200.00

Tips for Maximizing Your Mining Profits on ETNCrypto

Start with smaller contracts to understand payout patterns and risks.

Monitor market trends — sometimes mining DOGE may be more profitable than BTC based on price fluctuations.

Reinvest earnings strategically to grow your mining power over time.

Keep track of contract expiry to avoid missed renewals or downtime.

Use the ETNCrypto mobile app for on-the-go monitoring and management.

Why Choose ETNCrypto for Cloud Mining?

Legal and Transparent: ETNCrypto is registered in Australia and fully compliant with local laws.

AI-Optimized Mining: Advanced algorithms ensure your hashpower is utilized efficiently for higher profitability.

Clean Energy Usage: Mining centers focus on renewable energy sources to reduce environmental impact.

Global Access: No matter where you live, you can mine BTC and DOGE with just a smartphone or computer.

Final Thoughts

Mining Bitcoin and Dogecoin has never been easier thanks to cloud mining platforms like ETNCrypto. With no hardware to buy or maintain and legally compliant contracts, ETNCrypto opens the door for anyone to participate in crypto mining safely and profitably.

Ready to start your crypto mining journey? Head to etncrypto.com, create your account, and begin mining BTC and DOGE today!

