How to Mine Crypto Without Buying a $5,000 Rig: BlockDAG X1 Miner App Pays Daily

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/27 00:55
BlockDAG

The idea of crypto mining has always carried a steep price tag. For years, getting involved meant shelling out thousands for high-powered rigs, dealing with heat, noise, and electricity bills that could rival your rent. But BlockDAG is rewriting that equation. 

With its X1 smartphone app and entry-level X10 hardware, mining is finally accessible to everyday users, no GPUs, no coding, no complicated setup. The project isn’t just about lowering the cost, it’s about lowering the barrier. And the response has been massive. BlockDAG presale has already raised nearly $383 million, selling over 25 billion coins with a 2,660% ROI since batch 1.

From Tapping Screens to Mining Coins

Most people wouldn’t think of their phone as a mining device. But with BlockDAG’s X1 app, over 2.5 million users are proving that simple engagement can lead to real crypto rewards. 

The concept is built around Proof-of-Engagement, a system that rewards users for tapping once a day. No energy drain, no storage requirements, no hidden costs. It’s the kind of mining you can do while sipping coffee, waiting in line, or on a lunch break.

The genius here isn’t just in the software, it’s in how BlockDAG flips the script. Instead of asking users to invest thousands upfront, it invites them to participate for free. This low-commitment entry builds momentum, trust, and habit. And once users are in, they’re not just mining, they’re part of a growing ecosystem with apps, dashboards, ambassador programs, and gamified features like Buyer Battles. It’s engagement with a purpose.

And it’s working. BlockDAG’s numbers speak for themselves. Batch 29 is currently live at $0.0276 per BDAG, up from just $0.001 in batch 1. That’s a 2,660% return for early buyers, and the presale hasn’t even wrapped yet.

Hardware Without the Hassle

For those who want to scale their rewards, BlockDAG offers physical miners like the X10, X30, and X100. But instead of selling power-hungry monsters that require dedicated rooms and specialized cooling, BlockDAG focuses on efficiency and simplicity. The X10 is designed as a plug-and-play unit, perfect for people who don’t want to manage their own server racks.

Post-launch projections estimate X10 miners could generate around $10 per day, making it a potentially profitable venture even for casual users. And that’s before any price appreciation of the BDAG token after launch. With BlockDAG planning for 20 exchange listings, a mainnet rollout, and ongoing ecosystem expansion, the potential upside could be significant. 

The focus on accessible hardware reflects BlockDAG’s larger mission: make crypto mining something anyone can do. No need to understand hashrates or configure firmware. Just connect the device, sync with the app, and start earning. That ease of use removes the intimidation factor that’s kept millions of would-be miners on the sidelines.

It also sets BlockDAG apart from older models where mining was only worthwhile if you went big. The X10 allows users to start small and scale gradually, something that fits today’s side-hustle mentality far better than the “go all-in or go home” setups of the past.

A Presale That Feels Like a Product

What makes BlockDAG stand out isn’t just the hardware or the app, it’s the fact that users are already active before launch. Instead of a presale filled with promises, BlockDAG has rolled out real products: a functional mining app, referral rewards, ambassador incentives, community dashboards, educational content through BlockDAG Academy, and even real-time competitions.

This product-first approach is likely why the project has gained so much traction. Over $383 million has already been raised, with more than 25 billion BDAG sold. And at a current presale price of $0.0276, BlockDAG still offers a significant upside before it hits exchanges. 

By making mining both accessible and social, BlockDAG taps into a different type of value creation. It’s not about passive speculation, it’s about active participation. Whether you’re mining from your phone, earning from a plugged-in X10 device, or bringing in referrals through the 25% commission program, you’re contributing to an ecosystem that rewards presence, not just capital.

And that’s a big shift. While other crypto projects ask users to wait for utility after launch, BlockDAG gives them reasons to stay engaged now. That engagement is turning into momentum, and that momentum is what continues to push its presale forward.

Mining for the Rest of Us

BlockDAG isn’t trying to compete with industrial-scale miners. It’s not interested in power wars or GPU hoarding. Instead, it’s carving out a space for regular people, those who’ve always been interested in mining but were priced or intimidated out. With the X1 app and entry-level miners like the X10, crypto mining is no longer just for the few. It’s a daily habit, a side hustle, a low-stakes way to earn real value.

And the presale numbers show that this model resonates. With nearly $383 million raised and over 25 billion coins sold, BlockDAG’s approach isn’t just catching attention, it’s converting it into action. For those looking to mine without the $5,000 rig and all the baggage that comes with it, this might be the moment to plug in.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
