How to predict the next Forex swing

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 02:58
In the foreign exchange market (Forex), prices don’t move by chance; they react to the real economy, and nothing tells the economic story faster than employment.

Job creation, wages, labour force participation and, of course, the Unemployment Rate all influence expectations of economic growth and inflation, and hence central bank decisions… and thus currencies.

In other words, keeping a close eye on employment data is not an analyst’s luxury, it’s a competitive advantage for any Forex trader, whether novice or experienced.

Why employment is a currency driver

Employment is the direct link between activity and purchasing power. When hiring picks up and wages rise, consumption holds up, inflation can pick up, and central banks have more reason to tighten policy (by raising or maintaining high interest rates). Higher rates attract capital and strengthen the currency.

Conversely, a deteriorating labour market weighs on consumption, dampens inflation and paves the way for monetary easing, which tends to weaken the currency.

This mechanism is not theoretical, but can be seen month after month in the reactions of currency pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD and so on.

Which indicators to look at, beyond the single headline figure

  • NonFarm Payrolls (NFP) in the United States: The monthly catalyst par excellence. Don’t stop at the number of jobs created, look at revisions from previous months (often market movers), sectoral dispersion (manufacturing vs. services), and average hourly earnings to take the pulse of inflationary pressures.
  • Unemployment Rate: A falling rate supports the currency if the fall comes from net employment, not a drop in participation (discouragement of job seekers). A rising rate can be “good” if participation rises even faster, a sign of a dynamic labor supply.
  • Income and hours worked: A rise in wages without an increase in employment may be enough to harden a central bank’s tone. Weekly hours, on the other hand, give an advanced signal. When they fall, companies often adjust staffing levels afterwards.
  • Weekly jobless claims: A high-frequency thermometer for capturing inflections between monthly releases.

What really moves currency pairs

Markets don’t react to the raw level, but to surprise versus consensus. An NFP 100k higher than expected, or an unexpected +0.2 point acceleration in wages, can topple EUR/USD in minutes if it alters the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) perceived trajectory on interest rates.

The key is to interpret the data through the prism of central bank reaction:

  • Hot data (solid employment + buoyant wages): Higher probability of persistently high rates, and currency support.
  • Cold data (diffuse slowdown + sluggish wages): More accommodative policy likely, and currency under pressure.
  • Signal/noise mix: Strong employment, driven by part-time work and decelerating wages, does not have the same impact as a jump in full-time work and accelerating wages.

Looking beyond the US: Forex is a game of differentials

The same data has a different impact depending on what happens elsewhere. A better-than-expected Australian employment report, in a context where US employment is stagnating and the Fed is stalling, may be enough to boost AUD/USD.

Similarly, an unexpected rise in the Unemployment Rate in the UK, while the ECB remains restrictive, could boost the EUR/GBP cross.

The question is always: who’s surprising positively, and who’s surprising negatively, at the same time?

What employment data means for a Forex trader

Employment data isn’t just a statistic, it’s a monetary policy trigger. Understanding them, in their entirety, with their revisions and nuances, means better anticipating Forex jolts and transforming volatility into controlled opportunity.

By systematically integrating the report into your plan (surprise vs. expectations, salaries, participation, sectoral diffusion) and maintaining an ironclad risk discipline, you’ll give yourself a head start in a market where information circulates at the speed of light, but where the advantage goes to those who read it most intelligently.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/finance/why-you-should-use-employment-data-to-trade-forex-202509031240

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
