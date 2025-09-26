How to Scrape LinkedIn Leads (Without Cookies) and Build a Lead Machine with Apify

The Problem: Why scraping LinkedIn leads is so&nbsp;painful LinkedIn is the holy grail of B2B prospecting. But when it comes to extracting data at scale, reality kicks&nbsp;in: Copy-pasting profile info manually is time-consuming and error-prone. Traditional scraping methods depend on cookies, browser hacks, or proxy juggling. They break constantly. Your sales and marketing teams need structured, reliable lead data — yesterday. The result? Incomplete databases, poor segmentation, and lost opportunities. The Solution: Apify + LinkedIn Profile Batch Scraper (No&nbsp;Cookies) Apify provides a cookie-free, scalable, and reliable way to scrape LinkedIn leads at scale. With the LinkedIn Profile Details Batch Scraper + EMAIL (No Cookies) actor, you get clean datasets in JSON or CSV format, including: Basic info: full name, headline, current company, profile URL, location, follower&nbsp;count. Work experience: roles, companies, dates, seniority. Education: schools, degrees, timeframes. Influence signals: creator/influencer flags and number of followers. Additional enrichment: projects, certifications, languages (if publicly available). 👉 Example: Satya Nadella — Chairman &amp; CEO at Microsoft, 11.5M followers, education at Booth School of Business + Manipal Institute. Neal Mohan — CEO at YouTube, 2.1K connections, Stanford&nbsp;grad. Imagine importing structured data like this directly into Salesforce, HubSpot, or Pipedrive — ready for segmentation and outreach. Step-by-Step: How to Scrape LinkedIn&nbsp;Leads 1. From Apify Console (Quick&nbsp;Test) Open the LinkedIn Profile Batch Scraper (No Cookies)&nbsp;actor. Input LinkedIn profile URLs or public identifiers. Run → download results in JSON or&nbsp;CSV. 2. With Python (Automation at&nbsp;Scale) from apify_client import ApifyClientimport csvfrom datetime import datetimeclient = ApifyClient("&lt;YOUR_API_TOKEN&gt;")run_input = { "profileUrls": [ "https://www.linkedin.com/in/satyanadella", "https://www.linkedin.com/in/neal-mohan" ]}run = client.actor("apimaestro/linkedin-profile-batch-scraper-no-cookies-required").call(run_input=run_input)dataset_id = run["defaultDatasetId"]items = list(client.dataset(dataset_id).iterate_items())def row_from_item(it): bi = it.get("basic_info", {}) or {} loc = (bi.get("location") or {}) return { "full_name": bi.get("fullname"), "headline": bi.get("headline"), "company_current": bi.get("current_company"), "city": loc.get("city"), "country": loc.get("country"), "followers": bi.get("follower_count"), "linkedin_url": bi.get("profile_url"), }rows = [row_from_item(it) for it in items]out_file = f"leads_linkedin_{datetime.utcnow().strftime('%Y%m%d-%H%M%S')}.csv"with open(out_file, "w", newline="", encoding="utf-8") as f: w = csv.DictWriter(f, fieldnames=list(rows[0].keys())) w.writeheader() for r in rows: w.writerow(r)print("Dataset:", f"https://console.apify.com/storage/datasets/{dataset_id}")print("CSV ready:", out_file) With just a few lines of Python, you turn LinkedIn into a lead automation engine: Bulk scrape 100 or 100K profiles. Export leads directly to your&nbsp;CRM. Run on a schedule (daily, weekly, monthly). Business Benefits of Scraping LinkedIn Leads with&nbsp;Apify Faster prospecting: Spend less time searching, more time closing&nbsp;deals. Better segmentation: Filter by role, company, location, or influence. Consistent data: Structured JSON/CSV that plugs into any&nbsp;CRM. Scalability: From a few profiles to thousands — no extra complexity. Want to stop scraping profiles one by one and start working with datasets of high-quality LinkedIn&nbsp;leads? 👉 Try it now with Apify: LinkedIn Profile Batch Scraper (No&nbsp;Cookies) And if you want to go further — building a full lead automation machine that runs 24/7, feeds your CRM, and scores leads automatically —  📩 Contact me at [email protected] Let's turn LinkedIn into your best-performing lead&nbsp;engine. 