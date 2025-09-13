How To Watch The 2025 Emmy Awards On Cable, Streaming And For Free

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White at The Walt Disney Company’s Emmy Awards Party held at Otium on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

The 2025 Emmy Awards are finally here to celebrate this year’s greatest achievements in television. If you’re planning to watch the star-studded show live, keep reading to learn all the ways to view the 77th annual ceremony on cable, streaming services and for free.

Comedian Nate Bargatze will be hosting the star-studded ceremony, which will air live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Bargatze told CBS News that he’s honored and excited to host the awards show, saying “you kind of dream of like hosting some kind of award show… it’s very flattering to even get asked to do it.”

He continued, “I’m used to performing in front of live people, not an audience like this of all the people that you know. So, it will be fun to get in there, get on stage, get that first joke, hear that first laugh and then just get running and just really make your own of it.”

The 77th Emmy Award nominations were announced on July 14. Apple TV+’s Severance topped the list with 27 nominations, while The Penguin followed close behind at 24. Apple TV+’s The Studio and HBO’s The White Lotus tied with 23 nominations each.

The Studio also tied the record (with The Bear in 2024) for the most nominations in a single year for a comedy series. The Apple TV+ hit is up for Best Comedy Series against Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking and What We Do in the Shadows.

Keep reading to discover all the ways to watch the 2025 Emmy Awards this weekend.

When Are The 2025 Emmy Awards?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Adam Scott attends the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards 2024 post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV+ via Getty Images) Apple TV+ via Getty Images

The 77th Annual Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

How To Watch The 2025 Emmy Awards On Cable

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Quinta Brunson, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award for “Abbott Elementary,” poses in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images

The 2025 Emmy Awards will air on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can stream the ceremony on live TV streaming services that carry CBS, including DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and YouTube TV.

How To Watch The 2025 Emmy Awards On Streaming

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Pedro Pascal speaks onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage) WireImage

The 2025 Emmy Awards will stream live on Paramount+ Premium. Paramount+ Essential subscribers won’t have access to the live event but can watch the stream starting from Monday, Sept 15 through Sept. 21.

How To Watch The 2025 Emmy Awards For Free

TOPSHOT – British screenwriter Jesse Armstrong speaks as the cast and crew of “Succession” accept the award for Outstanding Drama Series onstage during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

There are multiple ways to watch the 77th Annual Emmy Awards without paying a dime. Check out a few options below.

1. Sign Up For A Free Trial For Paramount+ With Showtime

To watch the 2025 Emmy Awards for free, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial of Paramount+ Premium. After the trial ends, Paramount+ Premium costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

2. Sign Up For A Free Trial For A Live TV Streaming Service

Several live TV streaming services that carry CBS currently have free trials and limited-time discounts. For example, DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial, Hulu + Live TV provides a three-day free trial and Fubo is giving a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.