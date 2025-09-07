How To Watch The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards On Cable, Streaming And For Free

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07
ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Post Malone and Taylor Swift accept the Best Collaboration award for “Fortnight” on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Getty Images for MTV

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, one of music’s most anticipated nights, airs tonight, Sept. 7, from New York’s UBS Arena. The show will feature exciting performances by Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Mariah Carey, Post Malone, Tate McRae and many others.

The MTV VMAs celebrate the year’s biggest artists and music videos with performances, honors and numerous awards. LL Cool J returns to the VMAs, this time as a solo host, having previously co-emceed in 2022 with Jack Harlow and Nicki Minaj.

“I enjoy hosting because it’s a chance to get close to new fans (and) a chance to see fans that have been along for the journey,” the rapper told USA Today ahead of the ceremony. “I get to see new artists, new acts.”

The ceremony will also honor several music icons tonight. Mariah Carey will receive the coveted Video Vanguard Award, Busta Rhymes will be presented with the MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award and Ricky Martin will be recognized with the Latin Icon Award.

Here’s how to watch the star-studded ceremony live, including on cable, streaming and for free.

When Are The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards?

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: LL Cool J performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Getty Images for MTV

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards will air on Sunday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, MTV and Paramount+.

How To Watch The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards On Cable

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Mariah Carey performs live on stage during Brighton Pride 2025: Pride In The Park at Preston Park on August 02, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage for ABA)

WireImage for ABA

The 2025 MTV VMAs will broadcast on both MTV and CBS. Viewers without cable can stream the ceremony through live TV streaming services that offer CBS or MTV, including DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and YouTube TV.

How To Watch The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards On Streaming

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 28: (Exclusive Coverage) Lady Gaga performs onstage during The MAYHEM Ball Tour at The Kia Forum on July 28, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

For the first time ever, the 2025 MTV VMAs will stream live on Paramount+. Paramount+ Premium subscribers can watch the ceremony live, while Paramount+ Essential subscribers will have to wait until the following day (Monday, Sept. 8) to watch the show.

How To Watch The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards For Free

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Sabrina Carpenter accepts the Song of the Year award for “Espresso” on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Getty Images for MTV

There are multiple ways to watch the 2025 MTV VMAs for free. Check out a few options below.

1. Sign Up For A Free Trial For Paramount+ Premium

To watch the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards for free, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial of Paramount+ Premium. After the trial ends, Paramount+ Premium costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

2. Sign Up For A Free Trial For A Live TV Streaming Service

Several live TV streaming services that carry MTV and CBS currently have free trials and limited-time discounts. For example, DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial, Hulu + Live TV provides a three-day free trial and Fubo is giving a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

How To Watch The 2025 VMAs Pre-Show And Red Carpet

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 03: Katseye performs during 2025 Lollapalooza Festival at Grant Park on August 03, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

WireImage

The 2025 VMAs Pre-Show with red carpet coverage will air at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 7, on MTV, one hour before the main ceremony. Nessa and Kevan Kenney will host the red carpet, while global girl group KATSEYE will perform their new singles “Gnarly” and “Gabriela.”

