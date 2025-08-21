How To Watch The 2025 U.S. Open

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Taylor Fritz of the United States, Andre Agassi and Jannik Sinner of Italy pose for a photo following Sinner’s Men’s Singles Final victory on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Getty Images

The 2025 U.S. Open will be held from Sunday, August 24, to Sunday, September 7, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows in New York.

The tournament is expanding to a 15-day format beginning on Sunday for the first time.

The first rounds of the men’s and women’s singles will be played on the opening three days from Sunday to Tuesday.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is the defending men’s champion after beating American No. 1 Taylor Fritz in last year’s final. The Italian has won three of the last four major titles, including Wimbledon earlier this summer.

Fellow world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the defending women’s champion, having beaten American Jessica Pegula in last year’s final.

ESPN platforms will present 15 days of exclusive coverage of the U.S. Open beginning on Aug. 24. Streaming on the ESPN App begins at 11 a.m. ET until the end of play each day. Daily marathon coverage from all courts – first ball to last ball – will culminate with the Women’s Singles Final on Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes and the Men’s Singles Final on Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Here’s the TV schedule:

Sunday, August 24 11 a.m.-noon ET on ESPN2 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET on ABC 3-11 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Monday, August 25 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Tuesday, August 26 11:30- a.m.-11 p.m. ET on ESPN

Wednesday, August 27 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. ET on ESPN

Thursday, August 28 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. ET on ESPN 7-11 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Friday, August 29 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET on ESPN 6-11 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Saturday, August 30 11 a.m.-7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 7-11 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Sunday, August 31 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET on ESPN 3-6 p.m. ET on ABC 6-11 p.m. ET on ESPN2

