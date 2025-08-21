How To Watch The 2025 U.S. Open

2024 US Open - Final Day

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Taylor Fritz of the United States, Andre Agassi and Jannik Sinner of Italy pose for a photo following Sinner’s Men’s Singles Final victory on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The 2025 U.S. Open will be held from Sunday, August 24, to Sunday, September 7, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows in New York.

The tournament is expanding to a 15-day format beginning on Sunday for the first time.

The first rounds of the men’s and women’s singles will be played on the opening three days from Sunday to Tuesday.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is the defending men’s champion after beating American No. 1 Taylor Fritz in last year’s final. The Italian has won three of the last four major titles, including Wimbledon earlier this summer.

Fellow world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the defending women’s champion, having beaten American Jessica Pegula in last year’s final.

ESPN platforms will present 15 days of exclusive coverage of the U.S. Open beginning on Aug. 24. Streaming on the ESPN App begins at 11 a.m. ET until the end of play each day. Daily marathon coverage from all courts – first ball to last ball – will culminate with the Women’s Singles Final on Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes and the Men’s Singles Final on Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Here’s the TV schedule:

  • Sunday, August 24
    • 11 a.m.-noon ET on ESPN2
    • 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET on ABC
    • 3-11 p.m. ET on ESPN2
  • Monday, August 25
    • 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
  • Tuesday, August 26
    • 11:30- a.m.-11 p.m. ET on ESPN
  • Wednesday, August 27
    • 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. ET on ESPN
  • Thursday, August 28
    • 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. ET on ESPN
    • 7-11 p.m. ET on ESPN2
  • Friday, August 29
    • 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET on ESPN
    • 6-11 p.m. ET on ESPN2
  • Saturday, August 30
    • 11 a.m.-7 p.m. ET on ESPN2
    • 7-11 p.m. ET on ESPN2
  • Sunday, August 31
    • 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET on ESPN
    • 3-6 p.m. ET on ABC
    • 6-11 p.m. ET on ESPN2
  • Monday, September 1
    • 11 a.m.-7 p.m. ET on ESPN
    • 7-11 p.m. ET on ESPN2
  • Tuesday, September 2
    • 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
    • 7-11 p.m. ET on ESPN
  • Wednesday, September 3
    • 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
    • 7-11 p.m. ET on ESPN
  • Thursday, September 4
    • 7-11 p.m. ET on ESPN (Women’s Semifinals)
  • Friday, September 5
    • 12-2 p.m. ET on ESPN2 (Women’s Doubles Final)
    • 3-6 p.m. ET on ESPN (Men’s Semifinal No. 1)
    • 7-10 p.m. ET on ESPN (Men’s Semifinal No. 2)
  • Saturday, September 6,
    • 12-2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Men’s Doubles Final)
    • 4-7 p.m. ET on ESPN (Women’s Final)
  • Sunday, September 7
    • 1-2 p.m. ET on ABC (Men’s Final Preview Show)
    • 2-5:30 p.m. ET on ABC (Men’s Final)
    • 8-11:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 (Men’s Final Encore)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/adamzagoria/2025/08/20/how-to-watch-the-2025-us-open/

